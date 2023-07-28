Samsung Galaxy series expands and improves with new tablets, smartwatches and folding phones
The arrival of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 shows a new maturity in folding device design, while smarter smartwatches and faster, more efficient tablets were also on the table
Samsung has given its eco-system a substantial overhaul, launching a clutch of new products that updates and enhances its Galaxy line of mobile devices. This includes three models of tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, all of which are now water resistant (as is the accompanying S Pen stylus), as well as the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Finally, there’s the debut of the fifth generation of the company’s folding screen devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. We’ve delved into the spec sheets and picked up the upgrades that matter.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
While Google’s Pixel Fold is an excellent first effort, Samsung is keen to remind us that it is now five generations deep into the art of making folding mobiles. Sure, there were a few expensive missteps along the way, but tech hitches aside, the new Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 are fully mature, resilient devices that are well worth considering.
The little Galaxy Z Flip5 leads the pack of the latest generation of touch-screen clamshells, with a bright 3.4in exterior screen and the ability to open out to a full-size 6.7in main screen. At just 187g, this is a properly pocketable phone, with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and upgraded camera systems.
The Galaxy Z Fold5 continues to use the long, thin screen format that debuted on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, ensuring the fully open main screen maintains more conventional proportions. Naturally, it’s thinner and lighter than its predecessors, with greater support for the S Pen Fold Edition and a more efficient way of subdividing the main screen into up to four apps. Both phones promise four generations of OS upgrades, prolonging their utility and lifespans, and the flagship model comes with a terabyte of onboard storage.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Grey, Blue, Green, Yellow, 256GB, £1,049, 512GB, £1,149, Samsung.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, 256GB, £1,749, 512GB, £1,849, 1TB, £2,049, Samsung.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
The sixth Galaxy Watch also made its debut, available in two flavours, the Watch6 and the Watch6 classic, the latter with the signature rotating bezel for navigation. Screen sizes are increased, battery life lengthened and the overall focus on health and mindfulness has been pushed even more to the fore.
The sixth series watch also marks the introduction of new ‘one-click bands’ for instant personalisation, along with even more watch face options. Wear OS has been given new custom apps to engage with crucial services like Google Calendar and Gmail, Peloton, MyFitnessPal updates and Audible. Onboard sensors include blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, as well as a heart rate alert system, and the nighttime Sleep Mode can automatically adjust the alert status of any connected home electronics to power down your environment at a predetermined time.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6, available in 44mm in Graphite and Silver (from £319) and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold (from £289), Samsung.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic, available in 43mm (from £369) and 47mm (£399) in Black and Silver, Samsung.com
Galaxy Tab S9 series
Samsung was an Android tablet pioneer with the launch of the first Galaxy Tab back in 2010. Many generations later, and the trio of S9 series tablets are all fully capable of becoming powerful laptop replacements – if you have an external keyboard and/or case like the optional Book Cover Keyboard. The screens use the Galaxy’s trademark 16:10 aspect ratio – better for watching movies – and there are larger speakers and Dolby Atmos sound on board.
Galaxy Tab S9 series, available in Beige and Graphite across three sizes, 14.6in Tab S9 Ultra (from £1,199), 12.4in Tab S9+ (from £999), 11in Tab S9 (from £799), Samsung.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine's Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper's first podcast.
-
