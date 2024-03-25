These new Samsung x Marimekko accessories bring cult patterns to your pocket devices

Spring into something different with this newly announced collection of Marimekko-patterned Samsung accessories, available for Nordic markets from the start of April 2024. Following on from the recent collaboration between the Finnish design house and Samsung’s iconic Frame television, which saw 30 of the company’s boldest fabric designs added to the Samsung Art Store, the new collection adds a welcome twist to phone accessories.

The collaboration includes watch bands and a case for Samsung's Galaxy Buds (Image credit: Samsung x Marimekko)

Marimekko is no stranger to collaborations, having worked with artists such as Sabine Finkenauer, major brands like Ikea and even its national carrier, Finnair.

The new partnership will encompass a host of products from Samsung’s current portfolio, from phone covers for the latest Galaxy S24 series, through to cases for the Galaxy Buds wireless earphones and wristbands for the Galaxy smartwatch.

Samsung x Marimekko collaboration, Spring 2024 (Image credit: Samsung x Marimekko)

All use Marimekko’s instantly recognisable and timeless Unikko floral print, created by Maija Isola in 1964 (and now of course in its 60th anniversary year). ‘Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness, and this way support our growth strategy, especially in international markets,’ Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, chief marketing officer of Marimekko, says candidly.

Samsung x Marimekko collaboration, Spring 2024 (Image credit: Samsung x Marimekko)

For Samsung, it’s a fine opportunity to bring Marimekko’s joyful stance and bold colours to a sector that’s been in thrall to silver, matt black and sober pastels for too long. Patterns from the Frame include work by Isola, along with the Japanese textile designers Fujiwo Ishimoto and Katsuji Wakisaka, and Finnish designers Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi and Maija Louekari.

Samsung x Marimekko collaboration, Spring 2024 (Image credit: Samsung x Marimekko)

Marimekko.com, @Marimekko

Samsung.com, @SamsungUK