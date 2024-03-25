These new Samsung x Marimekko accessories bring cult patterns to your pocket devices
Finnish design house Marimekko has infused accessories for the latest Samsung devices with its characteristic abstract floral style
Spring into something different with this newly announced collection of Marimekko-patterned Samsung accessories, available for Nordic markets from the start of April 2024. Following on from the recent collaboration between the Finnish design house and Samsung’s iconic Frame television, which saw 30 of the company’s boldest fabric designs added to the Samsung Art Store, the new collection adds a welcome twist to phone accessories.
Marimekko is no stranger to collaborations, having worked with artists such as Sabine Finkenauer, major brands like Ikea and even its national carrier, Finnair.
The new partnership will encompass a host of products from Samsung’s current portfolio, from phone covers for the latest Galaxy S24 series, through to cases for the Galaxy Buds wireless earphones and wristbands for the Galaxy smartwatch.
All use Marimekko’s instantly recognisable and timeless Unikko floral print, created by Maija Isola in 1964 (and now of course in its 60th anniversary year). ‘Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness, and this way support our growth strategy, especially in international markets,’ Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, chief marketing officer of Marimekko, says candidly.
For Samsung, it’s a fine opportunity to bring Marimekko’s joyful stance and bold colours to a sector that’s been in thrall to silver, matt black and sober pastels for too long. Patterns from the Frame include work by Isola, along with the Japanese textile designers Fujiwo Ishimoto and Katsuji Wakisaka, and Finnish designers Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi and Maija Louekari.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Brunello Cucinelli takes a Roman holiday to launch new eyewear collection
Wallpaper* joined Brunello Cucinelli’s opulent festivities at Rome’s Villa Aurelia, which heralded a new eyewear collection created in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica
By Jack Moss Published
-
San Sabino offers mellow Italian-American dining in New York
San Sabino debuts in New York’s West Village, helmed by Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, with interiors by GRT Architects
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
3XN exhibition in Copenhagen discusses architecture through our senses
3XN exhibition 'Aware: Architecture and Senses' opens its doors at the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Samsung Galaxy series expands and improves with new tablets, smartwatches and folding phones
The arrival of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 shows a new maturity in folding device design, while smarter smartwatches and faster, more efficient tablets were also on the table
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Samsung's modular approach brings bespoke design to the kitchen
Samsung is looking to the future of home goods
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
MoMA spotlights France’s booming technology scene in New York
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
The best design is about creating a seamless experience, says Samsung’s design chief
By Eli Meixler Last updated
-
Technically speaking: battle of the smart speakers
Our monthly dissection of technology happenings the world over
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Moving pictures: Samsung and Yves Béhar create an artful television concept
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Classically smart: Samsung reveals the Gear S2 watch
The paradox of the smart watch is that it has had to become ever more watch-like to be accepted as an everyday device. Samsung's new Gear S2 follows the new traditionalist mode. Its chief point of difference from the original Gear S is the shape of the screen – the latter was rectangular and slightly curved and came across as a little awkward. In contrast, right from the first time you strap on the S2 you get the familiar watch feel, almost as if the tech beneath has disappeared.
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Ahead of the curve: Samsung shows off innovative new design
By Jonathan Bell Last updated