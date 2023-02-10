Ikea and Marimekko collaborate on a wellness-inspired collection
The Bastua collection by Ikea and Marimekko is inspired by Nordic rituals of wellness and self-care, and includes furniture, glassware, and textiles in bold patterns
Ikea and Marimekko present the Bastua collection of furniture, glassware, and textiles, inspired by Nordic wellness and self-care available from 1 March 2023. The limited-edition collection features 26 products and also marks the first time that Marimekko has designed a set of prints exclusively for a collaboration with another brand.
Bastua collection by Ikea and Marimekko
The Bastua collection by Ikea and Marimekko is deeply rooted in the two brands' Nordic origins and inspired by Finnish sauna culture and its many wellbeing benefits. The collection's objects draw from Ikea's furniture and product expertise and are enriched with Marimekko's iconic take on prints, with a recurring motif of the Bastua collection being the decorative rhubarb leaves that are often found near sauna huts across Finland.
The name itself, Bastua, is a word used to describe sauna in the southern Swedish region of Småland, where Ikea was founded.
'Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the Bastua prints,’ says Rebekka Bay, creative director at Marimekko, who worked on the collection. 'Marimekko is committed to bringing joy to the everyday lives of people with its bold prints and designs, and we are excited to see this come true in collaboration with Ikea.'
Among the collection's highlights are traditional sauna designs such as colourful robes, towels and Ikea's first-ever sauna bucket, while other objects are imagined to be used before or after the ritual and reference traditional Nordic design. These include modular cushioned seats, a side table with matching trays and glassware, and a bench, as well as scented candles in elderflower, rhubarb and sweet vanilla.
'Nordic furniture design has always been characterised by clean lines and simple constructions that focus on function,' adds Mikael Axelsson, designer at Ikea, nodding to the birch veneer side table as his personal take on the Nordic aesthetic heritage.
'Collaborating with Marimekko was a natural choice for Ikea, as we are both committed to enabling a better everyday life at home, and with the Bastua collection, it begins with focusing on wellness first,' says Henrik Most, creative leader at Ikea. 'The collaboration encapsulates the sensations of endless summers and the simple and aesthetic beauty of Nordic nature in furniture and accessories for the home.'
The Bastua collection by Ikea and Marimekko is available instore and online from 1 March 2023
