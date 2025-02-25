Milan is synonymous with both style and design, so it is little surprise that it plays host to some of the world’s best fashion stores that also happen to have some of the best interiors.

As Milan Fashion Week A/W 2025 begins today, we have consulted some of the city’s most style-conscious residents to collate a list of its must-visit fashion stores, from hidden vintage hangouts to concept spaces and big-name boutiques.

A guide to the best fashion stores Milan has to offer

10 Corso Como

(Image credit: ©Alessandro Saletta - DSL Studio.)

Arguably the world’s first concept store, 10 Corso Como changed how people shop, not only in Milan, but around the world. In 1991, former Elle Italia editor Carla Sozzani converted an old garage on what was then the outskirts of Milan into a gallery. From that initial idea, it quickly turned into what Sozzani once described to us (on the occasion of the opening of 10 Corso Como New York) as a ‘virtual 3D magazine’. The concept encompassed a boutique selling some of the most innovative new names in fashion at the time, and still today, like Maison Martin Margiela, Comme des Garçons and Alaïa; an art bookstore; a café (an ideal location for an afternoon spritz) and even a hotel across the street.

Today, the Milan store still retains its Wunderkammer-like feel, with an endless assortment of some of the world’s most remarkable clothes, books, and trinkets. Yet, in 2024, 10 Corso Como got a new look with a dramatic renovation of its ground floor. Designed as a ‘flexible theatrical machine’, it features mobile and modular devices for displaying clothes that can be configured around the space in an infinite variety of ways; there’s also a gallery space and a project room for design pieces, vintage books and cult magazines.

Corso Como, 10. 20154 Milan, Italy

10corsocomo.com

Prada Galleria 1913

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Miuccia Prada’s grandfather Mario Prada opened the first Prada store inside the historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade in 1913 as a luxury travel goods shop. Today, the shop features Mrs Prada’s innovative collections – now designed with co-creative director Raf Simons – alongside its vast offering of leather travel goods. But while the items on the shelves have changed, the shelves themselves – exquisite mahogany constructions that Mario Prada commissioned a British architect to make – remain the same. Other classic elements include a marble black and white check floor and large red leather and wood tables where customers can interact with items before deciding on their purchase.

While you are there, don’t forget to take a look at the brand’s ‘Galleria handbag’, a square style that Mrs Prada created in 2007 in homage to the store, inspired by 1950s medicine bags and made with the house’s signature wax-treated saffiano leather.

Prada, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, 63-65, 20121, Milan.

prada.com

Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

While you are in the Galleria, don’t forget to stop by the nearby Bottega Veneta store. Opened under former creative director Matthieu Blazy, the two-storey space became the brand’s flagship in 2021. The design is centered around three materials – glass, Italian walnut wood, and green Verde Saint Denis Marble – which come together to create a space that features Italian modernist inspirations and, in Blazy’s words, ‘spaceship’ elements.

In keeping with the Bottega aesthetic Blazy cultivated before the end of his tenure there earlier this year , the space is enhanced by an array of idiosyncratic details. The golden glass door handles at the front entrance feature teardrop-motifs that are echoed in gold throughout the rest of the space; while green leather couches and chairs both upstairs and down have weave detailing in homage to the brand’s signature ‘intrecciato' designs.

Bottega Veneta, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, 20121 Milan

bottegaveneta.com

Antonia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Antonia)

A 40,000 sq ft luxury department retailer inside Milan’s historic Palazzo Cagnola, Antonia is widely considered one of the city’s most beautiful stores. The space is arranged according to three category types – menswear, womenswear, and five single-brand corners that focus on a rotating selection of labels.

Founder Antonia Giacinti is known for her meticulous taste and in-depth research, which is reflected in the eclectic and carefully considered range of clothing, accessories and shoes. Menswear focuses on more luxe streetwear, while a number of interesting brands can be found throughout, with niche Japanese labels sitting alongside iconic luxury names.

Antonia, Via Cusani, 5, 20121 Milan

antonia.it

JW Anderson

(Image credit: © De Pasquale+Maffini, courtesy of JW Anderson))

When Jonathan Anderson opened his store in the Quadrilatero – Milan’s main shopping district – in 2023, it marked his first outside of London for the brand and second JW Anderson store overall (the first store opened in Soho in 2020). The space has a neon red window in homage to its London sibling, but everything else about its design is filtered through a distinctly Italian sensibility.

A chequerboard terrazzo floor, walnut-fluted panels and hanging curtains create a welcoming atmosphere, while scaffolding-inspired shelves add an industrial touch. ‘For me, art is always going to be a language, it’s what I love,’ Anderson told us when the store opened. ‘I’m always discovering things I’m fascinated with or curious about. So designing a store, that’s the personal part. To me, they’re just as important as a show, if not more – because they need to last. I enjoy the process, and being involved in every decision down to the door handles. The furniture, the lighting – every aspect I choose to include.’

JW Anderson, Via Sant'Andrea, 16, 20121, Milan

jwanderson.com

No. 21

(Image credit: Photography by Helenio Barbetta, courtesy of Hannes Peer)

On the Quadrilatero you will also find the flagship for Milanese brand No. 21. Founded by Alessandro Dell'Acqua in 2010, the brand is best known for blending sharp tailoring with a sensual, modern femininity. That same style is reflected in the flagship’s design, which is both sleek and glamorous. Designed by architect Hannes Peer, who also designed No. 21’s Tokyo shop as well as its Milan headquarters, the brand's Milan space has been conceived as a ‘modernist palazzo’ with monochrome optical marble floor and midcentury furniture.

Spread over the three floors, the entrance space is a marble-filled area designed to introduce viewers to a vast array of clothes, while the second floor showcases the newest men’s and women’s clothing collection and the third room is dedicated to accessories.

No. 21, Via Santo Spirito, 14, 20121 Milan

numeroventuno.com

Slam Jam

(Image credit: Courtesy of Slam Jam)

Slam Jam is credited with having brought streetwear to Europe when, in 1989, founder Luca Benini started selling Stussy and Supreme in Italy. These days, Slam Jam is still known as one of the continent’s most preeminent purveyors of streetwear and hosts of some of the most buzzed-about events in Milan. Its flagship is located in Brera, the city’s historic design district, and sells collaborations with brands like Nike and Our Legacy, as well as streetwear staples like Kapital, Undercover, BrainDead and more. Spread over two floors, the space also features a dedicated pop-up room that frequently plays host to events and exhibitions.

Via Giovanni Lanza, 1, 20121 Milan

slamjam.com

Cavalli e Nastri + Cavalli e Nastri Uomo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cavalli e Nastri)

Located down a secluded side street in Ticinese, Cavalli e Nastri and its menswear counterpart Cavalli e Nastri Uomo are two of the city’s best destinations for quality vintage. Cavalli e Nastri contains a plethora of designer finds from ready-to-wear to haute couture, as well as accessories, shoes and even a few home goods – it's the kind of place where you will find a 1980s Fendi kimono alongside a flapper dress from the 1920s.

Across the street is Cavalli e Nastri Uomo, which contains an equally impressive selection of menswear. Downstairs you’ll find outerwear and shirts from brands like Comme des Garçons and upstairs there is an array of suits, blazers and waistcoats from classic Italian labels.

Via Gian Giacomo Mora, 3, 20123 Milan

cavallienastri.com

La DoubleJ

(Image credit: Courtesy of LaDoubleJ)

La DoubleJ is known for channelling the joyful spirit of Italian living into fashion and, in the case of its Milan flagship, interiors. Located on Via Sant’Andrea in the Quadrilatero, the store is a vibrant space with emerald green walls, marble floors, and a lotus leaf installation covering the ceiling.

Inside, visitors will find racks packed with the brand’s signature brightly printed dresses, as well as a separate area with a wide array of homeware. Downstairs, you can find the Sacred Grotta, ‘a magical sanctuary conceived as a studio to help you guys fall into an experience of connecting to your feminine energy’. Events include pranayama workshops, heart-opening meditations and more.

La DoubleJ, Via Sant'Andrea, 10/A, 20121, Milan

ladoublej.com

Frip

(Image credit: Courtesy of Frip)

It is easy to walk past Frip while strolling through the picturesque area around Basilica San Lorenzo, but if you are in the market for quality design pieces at relatively reasonable prices then you won’t want to miss it. Founded by a stylist and a DJ couple in the 1990s, the Scandinavia-inspired concept store sells men’s and women’s clothing from brands like Acne Studios, Ann-Sofie Back, Hope, Marios, Lucio Vanotti and Marques’Almeida. Alongside clothing, it also retails shoes, a rotation of jewellery and a range of international magazines.

Frip, Corso di Porta Ticinese, 16, 20123 Milan

@frip_milano