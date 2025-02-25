A guide to the best fashion stores Milan has to offer
As Milan Fashion Week arrives in the city today (25 February 2025), Wallpaper* picks the must-visit Milan fashion stores – from hidden vintage hangouts to concept spaces and big-name boutiques
Milan is synonymous with both style and design, so it is little surprise that it plays host to some of the world’s best fashion stores that also happen to have some of the best interiors.
As Milan Fashion Week A/W 2025 begins today, we have consulted some of the city’s most style-conscious residents to collate a list of its must-visit fashion stores, from hidden vintage hangouts to concept spaces and big-name boutiques.
A guide to the best fashion stores Milan has to offer
10 Corso Como
Arguably the world’s first concept store, 10 Corso Como changed how people shop, not only in Milan, but around the world. In 1991, former Elle Italia editor Carla Sozzani converted an old garage on what was then the outskirts of Milan into a gallery. From that initial idea, it quickly turned into what Sozzani once described to us (on the occasion of the opening of 10 Corso Como New York) as a ‘virtual 3D magazine’. The concept encompassed a boutique selling some of the most innovative new names in fashion at the time, and still today, like Maison Martin Margiela, Comme des Garçons and Alaïa; an art bookstore; a café (an ideal location for an afternoon spritz) and even a hotel across the street.
Today, the Milan store still retains its Wunderkammer-like feel, with an endless assortment of some of the world’s most remarkable clothes, books, and trinkets. Yet, in 2024, 10 Corso Como got a new look with a dramatic renovation of its ground floor. Designed as a ‘flexible theatrical machine’, it features mobile and modular devices for displaying clothes that can be configured around the space in an infinite variety of ways; there’s also a gallery space and a project room for design pieces, vintage books and cult magazines.
Corso Como, 10. 20154 Milan, Italy
Prada Galleria 1913
Miuccia Prada’s grandfather Mario Prada opened the first Prada store inside the historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade in 1913 as a luxury travel goods shop. Today, the shop features Mrs Prada’s innovative collections – now designed with co-creative director Raf Simons – alongside its vast offering of leather travel goods. But while the items on the shelves have changed, the shelves themselves – exquisite mahogany constructions that Mario Prada commissioned a British architect to make – remain the same. Other classic elements include a marble black and white check floor and large red leather and wood tables where customers can interact with items before deciding on their purchase.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
While you are there, don’t forget to take a look at the brand’s ‘Galleria handbag’, a square style that Mrs Prada created in 2007 in homage to the store, inspired by 1950s medicine bags and made with the house’s signature wax-treated saffiano leather.
Prada, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, 63-65, 20121, Milan.
Bottega Veneta
While you are in the Galleria, don’t forget to stop by the nearby Bottega Veneta store. Opened under former creative director Matthieu Blazy, the two-storey space became the brand’s flagship in 2021. The design is centered around three materials – glass, Italian walnut wood, and green Verde Saint Denis Marble – which come together to create a space that features Italian modernist inspirations and, in Blazy’s words, ‘spaceship’ elements.
In keeping with the Bottega aesthetic Blazy cultivated before the end of his tenure there earlier this year, the space is enhanced by an array of idiosyncratic details. The golden glass door handles at the front entrance feature teardrop-motifs that are echoed in gold throughout the rest of the space; while green leather couches and chairs both upstairs and down have weave detailing in homage to the brand’s signature ‘intrecciato' designs.
Bottega Veneta, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, 20121 Milan
Antonia
A 40,000 sq ft luxury department retailer inside Milan’s historic Palazzo Cagnola, Antonia is widely considered one of the city’s most beautiful stores. The space is arranged according to three category types – menswear, womenswear, and five single-brand corners that focus on a rotating selection of labels.
Founder Antonia Giacinti is known for her meticulous taste and in-depth research, which is reflected in the eclectic and carefully considered range of clothing, accessories and shoes. Menswear focuses on more luxe streetwear, while a number of interesting brands can be found throughout, with niche Japanese labels sitting alongside iconic luxury names.
Antonia, Via Cusani, 5, 20121 Milan
JW Anderson
When Jonathan Anderson opened his store in the Quadrilatero – Milan’s main shopping district – in 2023, it marked his first outside of London for the brand and second JW Anderson store overall (the first store opened in Soho in 2020). The space has a neon red window in homage to its London sibling, but everything else about its design is filtered through a distinctly Italian sensibility.
A chequerboard terrazzo floor, walnut-fluted panels and hanging curtains create a welcoming atmosphere, while scaffolding-inspired shelves add an industrial touch. ‘For me, art is always going to be a language, it’s what I love,’ Anderson told us when the store opened. ‘I’m always discovering things I’m fascinated with or curious about. So designing a store, that’s the personal part. To me, they’re just as important as a show, if not more – because they need to last. I enjoy the process, and being involved in every decision down to the door handles. The furniture, the lighting – every aspect I choose to include.’
JW Anderson, Via Sant'Andrea, 16, 20121, Milan
No. 21
On the Quadrilatero you will also find the flagship for Milanese brand No. 21. Founded by Alessandro Dell'Acqua in 2010, the brand is best known for blending sharp tailoring with a sensual, modern femininity. That same style is reflected in the flagship’s design, which is both sleek and glamorous. Designed by architect Hannes Peer, who also designed No. 21’s Tokyo shop as well as its Milan headquarters, the brand's Milan space has been conceived as a ‘modernist palazzo’ with monochrome optical marble floor and midcentury furniture.
Spread over the three floors, the entrance space is a marble-filled area designed to introduce viewers to a vast array of clothes, while the second floor showcases the newest men’s and women’s clothing collection and the third room is dedicated to accessories.
No. 21, Via Santo Spirito, 14, 20121 Milan
Slam Jam
Slam Jam is credited with having brought streetwear to Europe when, in 1989, founder Luca Benini started selling Stussy and Supreme in Italy. These days, Slam Jam is still known as one of the continent’s most preeminent purveyors of streetwear and hosts of some of the most buzzed-about events in Milan. Its flagship is located in Brera, the city’s historic design district, and sells collaborations with brands like Nike and Our Legacy, as well as streetwear staples like Kapital, Undercover, BrainDead and more. Spread over two floors, the space also features a dedicated pop-up room that frequently plays host to events and exhibitions.
Via Giovanni Lanza, 1, 20121 Milan
Cavalli e Nastri + Cavalli e Nastri Uomo
Located down a secluded side street in Ticinese, Cavalli e Nastri and its menswear counterpart Cavalli e Nastri Uomo are two of the city’s best destinations for quality vintage. Cavalli e Nastri contains a plethora of designer finds from ready-to-wear to haute couture, as well as accessories, shoes and even a few home goods – it's the kind of place where you will find a 1980s Fendi kimono alongside a flapper dress from the 1920s.
Across the street is Cavalli e Nastri Uomo, which contains an equally impressive selection of menswear. Downstairs you’ll find outerwear and shirts from brands like Comme des Garçons and upstairs there is an array of suits, blazers and waistcoats from classic Italian labels.
Via Gian Giacomo Mora, 3, 20123 Milan
La DoubleJ
La DoubleJ is known for channelling the joyful spirit of Italian living into fashion and, in the case of its Milan flagship, interiors. Located on Via Sant’Andrea in the Quadrilatero, the store is a vibrant space with emerald green walls, marble floors, and a lotus leaf installation covering the ceiling.
Inside, visitors will find racks packed with the brand’s signature brightly printed dresses, as well as a separate area with a wide array of homeware. Downstairs, you can find the Sacred Grotta, ‘a magical sanctuary conceived as a studio to help you guys fall into an experience of connecting to your feminine energy’. Events include pranayama workshops, heart-opening meditations and more.
La DoubleJ, Via Sant'Andrea, 10/A, 20121, Milan
Frip
It is easy to walk past Frip while strolling through the picturesque area around Basilica San Lorenzo, but if you are in the market for quality design pieces at relatively reasonable prices then you won’t want to miss it. Founded by a stylist and a DJ couple in the 1990s, the Scandinavia-inspired concept store sells men’s and women’s clothing from brands like Acne Studios, Ann-Sofie Back, Hope, Marios, Lucio Vanotti and Marques’Almeida. Alongside clothing, it also retails shoes, a rotation of jewellery and a range of international magazines.
Frip, Corso di Porta Ticinese, 16, 20123 Milan
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
-
Ferrari drops the top on its mighty 12Cilindri super coupe to create the elegant Spider
We drive the new Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, a last and glorious hurrah for the sound of the V12
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
First look at Burberry’s A/W 2025 show set, which is inspired by the tapestry-draped interiors of country houses
Wallpaper* gets a first look at the set for Burberry’s A/W 2025 show at Tate Britain, a collaboration between Daniel Lee and Bureau Betak designed to evoke the tropes of British country houses and weekend escapes
By Jack Moss Published
-
Inside AlUla, the giga-project putting Saudi Arabia on the tourism map
The ancient desert city in the northwest of the country combines culture, history, and extraordinary landscapes
By Lauren Ho Published
-
For S/S 2025, nothing is quite what it seems with these twisted wardrobe staples
Trompe l’oeil, twisted silhouettes, unexpected fabrications: S/S 2025 sees designers play on wardrobe staples in increasingly surreal ways
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘There is nuance here’: Inside Prada Mode Abu Dhabi, hosted by Theaster Gates
Wallpaper* travels to Abu Dhabi for the latest edition of Prada Mode, the Italian house’s immersive arts-led programme which this year was guided by the American artist Theaster Gates in a site-specific space in the city’s MiZa district
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Trompe l’oeil, transparency, spiralling silhouettes: these looks capture S/S 2025’s definitive trends
From baring arms in oversized gilets to defying gravity in strikingly structured dresses, the S/S 2025 collections encapsulated in 12 distinctive looks and accessories
By Jack Moss Published
-
Express yourself: why S/S 2025 heralds a new era of fashion eclecticism
Introducing the March 2025 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, fashion features editor Jack Moss explores the mood of transformation, reinvention and eclecticism which informed the S/S 2025 collections
By Jack Moss Published
-
Embrace fashion’s eclectic new era with the Wallpaper* Style Issue, on sale now
As brands from Prada to Marni explore reinvention, find the sartorially unexpected amid the looks of the S/S 2025 season in the March issue, on newsstands now
By Bill Prince Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: the make-up collections defining contemporary beauty
The beauty winners of the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025, selected by beauty editor Hannah Tindle, include playful and eclectic make-up collections by Hermès, Celine, Dior, Chanel and Prada
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Ottessa Moshfegh has written a book of short stories for Prada, starring Carey Mulligan
‘Stories of women, invented by a woman,’ says Prada of the project, which sees ‘My Year of Rest and Relaxation’ author Ottessa Moshfegh imagine lives for the ten characters portrayed by Carey Mulligan in the house’s Steven Meisel-shot S/S 2025 campaign
By Jack Moss Published
-
A beauty editor’s guide to design-led make-up organisation
This guide to make-up organisation by Wallpaper’s beauty editor includes storage solutions from B-Line, Kartell and Muji, plus essential tools like a Shu Uemura eyelash curler
By Hannah Tindle Published