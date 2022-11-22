A warped take on officewear, courtesy of this season’s menswear collections

Re-balance your work-life wardrobe with A/W 2022 menswear pieces from Valentino, Fendi, Dior and more, captured in a playful series by photographer Dorothy Sing Zhang and stylist Ben Schofield

Three men in A/W 2022 menswear in revolving office door
‘After Hours’ menswear: Aditya wears jacket, £2,205, by Fendi. Top, £4,060; trousers, £1,150, both by Valentino. Shoes, £315, by Grenson. Gloves, £490, by Valentino Garavani Freddie wears jacket, £2,090; trousers, £890, both by Gucci. Boots, £450, by Camperlab. Hat, price on request, by Noel Stewart. Gloves, £520, by Paula Rowan Otto wears jacket; kilt, both price on request, by Dolce & Gabbana. Boots, £1,400, by Prada.
(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)
By Jack Moss
published
Contributions from
Dorothy Sing Zhang – photographer, Ben Schofield – stylist

An open locker with a lit-up birthday cake inside; a dropped house plant; the otherworldly glow of a vending machine – a new photo series, featuring the best menswear pieces of A/W 2022, offers a surreal riff on the working uniform set amid an after-hours office-scape.

Photographed by London-based film and image-maker Dorothy Sing Zhang – whose work often features figures set in uncanny takes on quotidian settings, from suburban living rooms to aeroplane cabins – and styled by Ben Schofield, the series features in the December 2022 Issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now). Sing Zhang has previously been named one of Wallpaper’s emerging photographic rising stars

After Hours: A/W 2022 menswear by Dorothy Sing Zhang

Man in suit with broom sat on floor in carpark

Jacket, £2,500; shirt, £700; trousers, £1,105, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Boots, £450, by Camperlab

(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Titled ‘After Hours’, the series offers a playful directive on re-balancing your work-life wardrobe, transforming traditional officewear with flourishes of glamour – whether the addition of an elegant Valentino Garavani evening glove to a classic double-breasted jacket and pinstripe trouser, a line of studs along the side seam of an otherwise formal grey wool trouser by Gucci, or an intricately embroidered jacket by Kim Jones at Dior combined with a striped beret by rising British milliner James Pink. 

Man in suit in office turnstyle

Jacket, £2,359; shirt, £490; tie, £160; trousers, price on request, all by Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane. Gloves, £490, by Valentino Garavani

(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Man with jumper around neck with candle

Jumper (around neck), £550, by Missoni. Coat, £960, by Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Man sat on pile of chairs in grey coat

Jacket £3,200; turtleneck, £1,050; trousers, £620; boots, £1,400; gloves, £650, all by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Man on floor with house plant

Top, €450; trousers, €850; ring, €295, all by Balenciaga. Boots, £1,400, by Prada. Necklace, £1,100, by Gucci. Hat, price on request, by Noel Stewart. Gloves, £490, by Valentino Garavani

(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Man in leather jacket pressing button for lift

Jacket, £2,200; turtleneck, £465, both by Paul Smith

(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Man at table by vending machine

Jacket, price on request; jacket (worn underneath), £5,200; shirt, £830; trousers, £1,150, all by Dior. Boots, £1,400, by Prada. Hat, £95, by James Pink Studio

(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Man by open locker with birthday cake inside

Jacket, £800, by Herno. Trousers, £2,360, by Gucci. Shoes £1,120, by John Lobb. Veil, price on request, by Noel Stewart

(Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Models: Aditya at Next Models, Freddie at Models 1, Otto Fuchs. Casting: Sam Franco. Grooming: Mike O’Gorman at Saint Luke Artists. Photography assistants: Conor Rollins, Anqi Liu. Fashion assistants: Dominik Radomski, Kit Swann. 

A version of this article appears in the December 2022 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

TOPICS
menswear
Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸