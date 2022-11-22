A warped take on officewear, courtesy of this season’s menswear collections
Re-balance your work-life wardrobe with A/W 2022 menswear pieces from Valentino, Fendi, Dior and more, captured in a playful series by photographer Dorothy Sing Zhang and stylist Ben Schofield
An open locker with a lit-up birthday cake inside; a dropped house plant; the otherworldly glow of a vending machine – a new photo series, featuring the best menswear pieces of A/W 2022, offers a surreal riff on the working uniform set amid an after-hours office-scape.
Photographed by London-based film and image-maker Dorothy Sing Zhang – whose work often features figures set in uncanny takes on quotidian settings, from suburban living rooms to aeroplane cabins – and styled by Ben Schofield, the series features in the December 2022 Issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now). Sing Zhang has previously been named one of Wallpaper’s emerging photographic rising stars.
After Hours: A/W 2022 menswear by Dorothy Sing Zhang
Titled ‘After Hours’, the series offers a playful directive on re-balancing your work-life wardrobe, transforming traditional officewear with flourishes of glamour – whether the addition of an elegant Valentino Garavani evening glove to a classic double-breasted jacket and pinstripe trouser, a line of studs along the side seam of an otherwise formal grey wool trouser by Gucci, or an intricately embroidered jacket by Kim Jones at Dior combined with a striped beret by rising British milliner James Pink.
Models: Aditya at Next Models, Freddie at Models 1, Otto Fuchs. Casting: Sam Franco. Grooming: Mike O’Gorman at Saint Luke Artists. Photography assistants: Conor Rollins, Anqi Liu. Fashion assistants: Dominik Radomski, Kit Swann.
A version of this article appears in the December 2022 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
