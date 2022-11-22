A warped take on officewear, courtesy of this season’s menswear collections

An open locker with a lit-up birthday cake inside; a dropped house plant; the otherworldly glow of a vending machine – a new photo series, featuring the best menswear pieces of A/W 2022, offers a surreal riff on the working uniform set amid an after-hours office-scape.

Photographed by London-based film and image-maker Dorothy Sing Zhang – whose work often features figures set in uncanny takes on quotidian settings, from suburban living rooms to aeroplane cabins – and styled by Ben Schofield, the series features in the December 2022 Issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now). Sing Zhang has previously been named one of Wallpaper’s emerging photographic rising stars.

After Hours: A/W 2022 menswear by Dorothy Sing Zhang

Jacket, £2,500; shirt, £700; trousers, £1,105, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Boots, £450, by Camperlab (Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Titled ‘After Hours’, the series offers a playful directive on re-balancing your work-life wardrobe, transforming traditional officewear with flourishes of glamour – whether the addition of an elegant Valentino Garavani evening glove to a classic double-breasted jacket and pinstripe trouser, a line of studs along the side seam of an otherwise formal grey wool trouser by Gucci, or an intricately embroidered jacket by Kim Jones at Dior combined with a striped beret by rising British milliner James Pink.

Jacket, £2,359; shirt, £490; tie, £160; trousers, price on request, all by Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane. Gloves, £490, by Valentino Garavani (Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Jumper (around neck), £550, by Missoni. Coat, £960, by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Jacket £3,200; turtleneck, £1,050; trousers, £620; boots, £1,400; gloves, £650, all by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Top, €450; trousers, €850; ring, €295, all by Balenciaga. Boots, £1,400, by Prada. Necklace, £1,100, by Gucci. Hat, price on request, by Noel Stewart. Gloves, £490, by Valentino Garavani (Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Jacket, £2,200; turtleneck, £465, both by Paul Smith (Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Jacket, price on request; jacket (worn underneath), £5,200; shirt, £830; trousers, £1,150, all by Dior. Boots, £1,400, by Prada. Hat, £95, by James Pink Studio (Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Jacket, £800, by Herno. Trousers, £2,360, by Gucci. Shoes £1,120, by John Lobb. Veil, price on request, by Noel Stewart (Image credit: Photography by Dorothy Sing Zhang, styling by Ben Schofield)

Models: Aditya at Next Models, Freddie at Models 1, Otto Fuchs. Casting: Sam Franco. Grooming: Mike O’Gorman at Saint Luke Artists. Photography assistants: Conor Rollins, Anqi Liu. Fashion assistants: Dominik Radomski, Kit Swann.

A version of this article appears in the December 2022 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +.