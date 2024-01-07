OBAYATY is a new design-led brand creating make-up for men
The OBAYATY founders discuss their elevated vision for the brand’s debut range of men’s make-up
OBAYATY is a new brand that wants men to explore the expressionistic and transformative potential of make-up. To do so, they recently launched (December 2023), with a line of seven colour cosmetic and skincare products. They range from the subtle (a tinted eye cream, a stick concealer, a lip balm, bronzer and highlighter) to the bold (coloured eye pens and nails polishes), all with forward thinking yet functionally designed packaging.
The design-led vision for OBAYATY
OBAYATY is following in the footsteps of the likes of Pleasing, Milk, and Byredo; names in the beauty sphere that take a gender-neutral approach to make-up. Chanel’s Boy de Chanel range, also provides a slightly subdued version of the main cosmetic line.
However, the brand is trying to take men’s beauty one step further with a more varied range of products specifically designed to address the needs of men. ‘We understand that masculinity is no longer one-size-fits-all,’ the OBAYATY team told us. ‘We’ve moved beyond the stage where norms are dictated. Modern men are characterized by their willingness to embrace transformation, a characteristic that lies at the heart of OBAYATY.’
Both the make-up and skincare is designed to respond to the unique challenges of men’s skin which include larger pores, heightened sebum production, rough texture, dry patches and shaving irritation. Products like Face Contour, a sculpting bronzer stick, and the Retouch Stick, a creamy concealer, provide buildable colour and are formulated with botanical oils to hydrate skin and prevent shine.
The eye pens come in five shades, including a traditional black, punchy pink and a shimmery silver, and can be used to line the eyes or smudged to create a shadow effect. The use of shea butter and natural waxes means they melt into the skin to be wearable throughout the day and complement, rather than dominate, the wearer’s face.
All products come in gunmetal-hued packaging that is compact enough to be kept in a pocket and used throughout the day. Ultimately, it is that mixture of versatility and usability that defines the OBAYATY mission. ‘What sets our products apart is their user-friendly design, making them easy to incorporate into any routine, and a formulation crafted to eliminate common mistakes,’ says the OBAYATY team. ‘Our commitment lies in offering a seamless and natural experience that enhances the well-being and confidence of men.’
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
