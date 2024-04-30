How to wear Byredo’s green liquid lipstick, according to the Wallpaper* beauty editor

Byredo never ceases to think outside the beauty box. Case in point: its recently launched light green Liquid Lipstick Vinyl, studded with pearlescent particles of gold glitter. Said lipstick forms part of Creative Image and Make-up Partner Lucia Pica’s latest collection for the brand, Mineralscapes, which takes inspiration from ancient geology and the natural landscape of Sweden, the brand‘s birthplace.

‘Mineralscapes is not strictly about where we come from geographically, it’s about something more ancient – our DNA, a cellular memory,’ says Pica. ‘It’s about how landscape and memory have shaped us over millennia. It’s a story that starts before you and ends after you.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Byredo)

Byredo’s Frozen Memo green liquid lipstick is surprisingly subtle

Whilst eyes are the central focus of the range - anthracite greys, amethyst purples, moss greens, and glacier blues all feature in a highly pigmented, limited edition eyeshadow palette, alongside fine-tipped brow pencils in an array of 18 shades such as charcoal, slate, and sand - the hero lip product, called Frozen Memo, is perhaps the most curious of all. Although it sounds - and looks - as though it would provide a Martian-like pallor, having tried it myself, the effect is surprisingly subtle.



More of a gloss than a lipstick, once applied, the effect is a cool toned-glassy wash. Described by the brand as having an ‘addictive shine and long-lasting comfort with its creamy blend of oils and shea butter,’ it certainly lived up to these claims and was also devoid of that overly sticky, cloying finish that attracts windswept hair like a magnet.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Byredo)

I wore it alone in daylight and didn’t detect a hint of frostbite. Neither did anyone else, for that matter, as I wasn’t once asked if I was cold and needed to borrow someone’s jumper. For an evening out, I opted to slick Frozen Memo over the top of Byredo's Liquid Lipstick Matte, in my favourite colour, Space In Between.

The following night, I decided to get even more creative, patting the lipstick over a pale Mineralscapes eyeshadow, in keeping with Lucia Pica’s playful philosophy. As she says of Frozen Memo: ’[the colour] might feel strange, but [it is] a natural colour – colour we live with. The transformation comes in them becoming part of you.’

Well, reader, she’s right. As I never thought green lipstick would become a regular staple in my beauty product rotation, until now.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Byredo)

Byredo Liquid Lipstick Vinyl in Frozen Memo, £45, and the rest of the Mineralscapes collection by Lucia Pica is available now.

