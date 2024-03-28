New Byredo store opens in London’s Covent Garden

This week (March 2024) Byredo opens a second bricks-and-mortar store in London. This follows in the footsteps of its Lexington Street flagship in Soho, a three-storey space that was unveiled in 2018 .

The luxury beauty and lifestyle brand, founded by Ben Gorham in 2006, is renowned for its design-led fragrance and make-up lines (alongside home goods and accessories), and has created signature scents such as Mojave Ghost, Bal d’Afrique, and Gypsy Water. The Byredo cosmetics line, which debuted in 2020, is now led by make-up artist Lucia Pica , who puts a unique slant and emotionally driven slant on products such as lipstick , eyeshadow, and more.

Byredo Monmouth Street (Image credit: Courtesy of Byredo)

Byredo opens its second London store

The new retail location is situated on Monmouth Street at Seven Dials. In the heart of Covent Garden, it is a destination that falls in line with Byredo’s brand values.

‘As a microcosm of London, Covent Garden expresses the melting pot of influences which makes this city so unique,’ says Gorham. ‘This is totally in sync with the diverse global energies that make up Byredo and I’m interested to see the dialogues that will emerge from our interactions.’

Byredo Monmouth Street (Image credit: Courtesy of Byredo)

Sleek and industrial, the store’s design provides tension with the area’s cobbled streets and historic architecture, with a bright white façade and glass front providing plenty of natural light. The interiors are a calming and tonal take on Byredo’s ‘signature play on contrasts’, with wood panelling and cowhide couches juxtaposed with aluminium framed vitrines.

The new store will carry the full range of Byredo perfume, home fragrance, make-up and body care products. And, as the brand says, the new destination marks ‘an important step in its fast-expanding retail footprint’.



Byredo Covent Garden is located at 25 Monmouth St, London WC2H 9DD.

byredo.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors