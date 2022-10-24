‘Is it real, is it not real?’: this season’s conceptual menswear moments
From Loewe’s light-up LED vest and plughole-covered bags to the imaginative flights of Virgil Abloh’s swansong at Louis Vuitton, a conceptual mood permeates the A/W 2022 menswear collections
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
‘Who are we? Where are we going? Is it real, is it not real?’ said Jonathan Anderson after his A/W 2022 menswear show for Loewe, a collection which indeed inhabits a surreal realm: a vest is illuminated with glowing LED lights, rubber boots arrive in bulbous proportions, jackets and handbags are covered with metal plugholes as if transplanted from a kitchen sink (the latter reminiscent of American sculptor Robert Gober’s riffs on the domestic, which take the familiar and make it strange, much like Anderson’s work).
A/W 2022 menswear: conceptual moments
It is a reflection of a conceptual mood which permeates the menswear collections this season, where everyday garments are reimagined with unexpected results. A classic Church’s loafer is sliced with holes – designed to recall those in found Swiss cheese or the craters left after a meteor storm – part of a collaboration between the historic shoemaker and Off-White (the partnership was first teased in the late Virgil Abloh’s final collection for the brand, marking one of the designer’s last fashion collaborations). When worn, they offer a playful glimpse of sock – or foot – beneath.
At Raf Simons, a cap is melded with a cape, inspired by a hooded figure in a 16th-century painting by Flemish artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder, refracted through the Belgium designer’s always contemporary lens (he worked on the design with legendary milliner Stephen Jones). Abloh’s swansong at Louis Vuitton perhaps best encapsulates A/W22’s imaginative flights – handbags fashioned to evoke paint pots, bunches of leather flowers, or dotted with coloured ‘holds’ like those found on a climbing wall – where surreal fashion reflects surreal times.
A version of this article appears in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Change Maker Hanson Cheng is reinventing the wheel to help fight pollution
With clean tech start-up The Tyre Collective, Hanson Cheng plans to reduce pollution from tyre wear by capturing and repurposing the waste particles
By Simon Mills • Published
-
Tour Yrjö Kukkapuro’s studio – a temple to the art of sitting down
Join us on a studio visit of Finnish interior architect and furniture designer Yrjö Kukkapuro
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
Artist Katrien De Blauwer’s photomontages have us doing double takes
Her uncanny clippings offer a new way of seeing at Nederlands Fotomuseum
By Charlotte Jansen • Published
-
Oliver Spencer’s new collection is inspired by The Bloomsbury Set
Titled ‘The Bloomsbury Man’, Oliver Spencer’s A/W 2022 collection sees the designer seduced by the bohemian spirit of the Bloomsbury Set, melding their eclectic aesthetic with his contemporary vision for tailoring
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Ten c champions hybrid design at Pitti Uomo 101
Meanings and materials collide at Fortezza da Basso in Florence, where Italian performance wear specialist Ten c presents its hybrid design-inspired A/W 2022 collection
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Men’s coats for winter just got colourful
Take this season's colour-popping style onto the streets, with men's coats for winter by Prada, Dunhill, Salvatore Ferragamo and Louis Vuitton
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Surf's up: ride out the summer in style
How to avoid a style wipeout this September? Opt for surf style-inspired separates and oceanic accessories by Saint Laurent, Saturdays NYC, Aries and more
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Loewe celebrates figurative German painter Florian Krewer
Loewe’s latest take on its show-in-a-box concept, for its S/S 2022 menswear and Resort 2022 collection, includes a monograph of paintings by artist Florian Krewer that immerse us in the dynamic energy of urban life
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Kim Jones mines the Dior archives and couture techniques to embellish the modern man
By Dal Chodha • Published
-
Camping style: how to achieve chic at the highest peak
With brands including Bally, Stone Island, Herno and Snow Peak bringing utilitarian elegance to outerwear, getting into the great outdoors has never looked so good
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Nanamica’s NYC store nods to a Japanese beach house
Japanese menswear brand Nanamica has collaborated with New York-based architect Taichi Kuma on its Soho boutique
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published