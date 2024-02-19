This season’s menswear collections capture a brighter mood

The shape of things to come with the best of the S/S 2024 menswear collections, an enlivening amalgam of colour and play

Left, jacket, £2,350; hat, £890, both by Louis Vuitton. Right, shirt, £990; shorts, £1,290, both by Valentino
(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)
By Jack Moss
Grace Difford - Photography, David St John James – Fashion

A mood of levity and play infused the S/S 2024 menswear collections, seeing designers combine colour and silhouette for enlivening looks primed for brighter days ahead.

Here, as seen in the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* (on newsstands worldwide now), the season‘s uplifting mood is captured in a series of images by London-based photographer Grace Difford with fashion by Davey St John James. 

Step change: S/S 2024’s enlivening menswear

Jacket, £9,450; jeans, £885; sunglasses, £255; belt, £355; shoes, £675, all by Gucci

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

From the vivid hues of Prada’s lavender trench coat to the bold, high-waisted silhouette of Loewe’s latest menswear collection – designer Jonathan Anderson said that he wanted the looks to appear as if being viewed through a fish-eye lens – this season’s best menswear looks are designed to be a delight to wear.

Completing it all, a series of accessories to match the eclectic mood – whether milliner Stephen Jones’ flower-adorned beanies for Dior Men (Kim Jones said he wanted his models to feel like sprouting blooms as they emerged from the gleaming metal floor at his S/S 2024 show) or a breezy damier-check denim cowboy hat, part of Pharrell Wiliams’ blockbuster debut collection for Louis Vuitton.

Shirt; trousers, both price on request; sunglasses, £395, all by Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Jacket, £3,650; shorts, £750; bag, £3,500; socks, £200; shoes, £870, all by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Jacket, £3,650; shorts, £750; socks, £200; shoes, £870, all by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Jacket, £920; shorts, £595, both by Homme Plissé Issey Miyake. Boots, £1,150, by Givenchy

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Shirt, £695; trousers, £825; shoes, price on request, all by Loewe

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Jacket, £2,600; shirt, £2,100; top, £580; trousers, £800; sandals, £790, all by Hermès

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Shirt, £700; trousers, £600, both by Emporio Armani. Sandals, £970, by Giorgio Armani

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Shirt, £1,000; shorts, £860; necklace, £680; hat; shoes, both price on request, all by Dior

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Jacket, £1,200; shorts, £300, both by Paul Smith. Boots, £895, by Wales Bonner

(Image credit: Photography by Grace Difford, fashion by David St John James)

Models: Gabriel at PRM, Joan at Success, Leo at Tomorrow Is Another Day. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Grooming: Moe Mukai. Movement director: Anders Hayward at Unsigned Group. Photography assistants: Max Glatzhofer, Nick Freeman. Fashion assistant: Rachel Allison. Grooming assistant: Nao Sato.

A version of this article appears in the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

