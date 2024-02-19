This season’s menswear collections capture a brighter mood
The shape of things to come with the best of the S/S 2024 menswear collections, an enlivening amalgam of colour and play
A mood of levity and play infused the S/S 2024 menswear collections, seeing designers combine colour and silhouette for enlivening looks primed for brighter days ahead.
Here, as seen in the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* (on newsstands worldwide now), the season‘s uplifting mood is captured in a series of images by London-based photographer Grace Difford with fashion by Davey St John James.
Step change: S/S 2024’s enlivening menswear
From the vivid hues of Prada’s lavender trench coat to the bold, high-waisted silhouette of Loewe’s latest menswear collection – designer Jonathan Anderson said that he wanted the looks to appear as if being viewed through a fish-eye lens – this season’s best menswear looks are designed to be a delight to wear.
Completing it all, a series of accessories to match the eclectic mood – whether milliner Stephen Jones’ flower-adorned beanies for Dior Men (Kim Jones said he wanted his models to feel like sprouting blooms as they emerged from the gleaming metal floor at his S/S 2024 show) or a breezy damier-check denim cowboy hat, part of Pharrell Wiliams’ blockbuster debut collection for Louis Vuitton.
Models: Gabriel at PRM, Joan at Success, Leo at Tomorrow Is Another Day. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Grooming: Moe Mukai. Movement director: Anders Hayward at Unsigned Group. Photography assistants: Max Glatzhofer, Nick Freeman. Fashion assistant: Rachel Allison. Grooming assistant: Nao Sato.
A version of this article appears in the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
