In fashion: the defining looks and trends of the A/W 2024 collections

As seen in the September 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper* – a reflection on a season defined by tactility, texture and touch – 12 of A/W 2024’s defining men’s and womenswear moments, from scrunched-up Miu Miu gloves and decadent Ferragamo feathers to seductive leather ties and cocooning balaclavas.

Soft touch (top left)

Enveloping textures, the pleasure of clothing on the skin: this season is all about tactility. Cue a melange of furry, fuzzy, soft-to-the-touch textures – whether the teddy-bear feel of a Dries Van Noten bag or the fluffy finish of a Carven skirt.

Match point (top right)

This season saw designers explore the co-ordinating accessory, albeit in an unexpected manner – at Gucci, the tone of a leather glove met that of a handbag, part of Sabato De Sarno’s ongoing investigation of colour and texture.

Parallel lines

Coat, price on request, by Missoni (enquire at missoni.com). Shoes, £535, by Dries Van Noten (enquire at driesvannoten.com). Tights, £28, by Falke (available from falke.com) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

The stripe is one of Missoni’s enduring motifs, often appearing in vivid colour combinations. Designer Filippo Grazioli paid homage to the pattern in playful style, like with these shaggy knit stripes, which adorn an elongated overcoat.

Glossed over

Jacket; coat (in hand), both price on request, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier (enquire at jilsander.com). ‘Maralunga’ armchair, price on request, by Vico Magistretti, for Cassina, from Monument (enquire at monumentstore.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Slick, high-shine textures lent this season’s menswear a futuristic sheen. At Jil Sander, lustrous crackled-leather overcoats appeared as part of a collection that designers Lucie and Luke Meier described as an ‘immersive capsule, smooth and embracing’.

Back out

Coat, £3,600; skirt, £1,100; underskirt, £3,750; hat, £1,470, all by Prada (enquire at prada.com). Tights, £28, by Falke (available from falke.com) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

At Prada’s womenswear show, the backs of tailored jackets were sliced away, as if to expose their lining, appearing as part of a collection that saw co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons excavate historical silhouettes.

Hands on

Jacket, £4,450; skirt, £1,790; gloves, £780, all by Miu Miu (enquire at miumiu.com) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

At Miu Miu’s show, rolled-up sleeves and heavy, worn-leather gloves suggested a woman at work. Indeed, gloves – largely oversized and scrunched up – appeared throughout the collections, with iterations at The Row, Marni and Balenciaga.

Tied up

Shirt; tie, both price on request, by Bottega Veneta (enquire at bottegaveneta.com) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

The tie was reimagined by a gamut of designers. At Prada, it formed part of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ riff on the corporate uniform, while at Bottega Veneta, ties were cut from leather in Matthieu Blazy’s typically seductive style.

Fine feather

Top, £935; skirt, £745, both by Ferragamo (enquire at ferragamo.com). Shoes, £535, by Dries Van Noten (enquire at driesvannoten.com). Tights, £28, by Falke (available from falke.com). ‘Maralunga’ armchair, price on request, by Vico Magistretti, for Cassina, from Monument (enquire at monumentstore.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

A fascination with old Hollywood glamour permeated Maximilian Davis’ collections for Ferragamo. Flourishes of feathers sprouted from necklines or heeled pumps – an ode, said Davis, to the liberatory dress codes of the 1920s.

Slim chance

Jacket, £2,950; trousers, £630; shoes, £920, all by Fendi (enquire at fendi.com). Gloves, £665, by Dents (available harrods.com) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Menswear designers provided a long and lean riposte to the oversized silhouette that has dominated recent seasons. Silvia Venturini Fendi was one such voice, presenting slim, straight-cut tailoring, inspired by the contrast between ‘town and country’.

Hood times

Balaclava, £325, by Issey Miyake (enquire at isseymiyake.com) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

The idea of protection featured prominently, with designers creating silhouettes that wrapped and enveloped. At Issey Miyake, balaclavas appeared as part of a collection that saw Satoshi Kondo explore the instinctual ‘act of clothing the human body’.

Second skin

Jacket, £4,990; boots, £2,290, both by Burberry (enquire at burberry.com) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

This season’s slick boots offer up a glamorous way of protecting the body as the temperature drops. Such is the case with this pair by Daniel Lee, whose latest collection for Burberry is inspired by the ‘heritage of the British outdoors’.

Buckle up

Shirt, £640; trousers, £1,520; hat, £630; tie, £220, all by Prada (available at prada.com) (Image credit: Photography by Alex Black, fashion by Jason Hughes)

A defined waistline added a nostalgic elegance to the season’s menswear silhouette, whether in nipped-waist tailoring, tie-fastening overcoats or eye-catching belts, like those at Prada, which were perhaps A/W 2024’s most covetable accessory.

