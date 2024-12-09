‘I want to push it forward’: Dries Van Noten’s new creative director is Julian Klausner
A member of the Dries Van Noten design team since 2018, Belgian designer Julian Klausner has been promoted to creative director after the namesake founder’s exit from his eponymous label earlier this year
This past June, Dries Van Noten presented his final runway show for his eponymous label, with a glimmering silver foil runway and enormous disco ball – which appeared at the end of the finale – punctuating the end of a 38-year-long career in fashion. ‘I love my job, I love doing fashion shows, and sharing fashion with people,’ he said at the time. ‘Creating is about leaving something that lives on. My sense of this moment is how it is not only mine, but ours, always.’
Now, after a womenswear show this past September created by an in-house team, Dries Van Noten the label has announced the designer’s successor, ending months of speculation. Promoting from the inside, it is Julian Klausner, a longtime member of the Dries Van Noten design team, who will take over as creative director. The move suggests a smooth transition, with Dries Van Noten – which is known for rich fabrications, a broad use of colour, and an oftentimes unconventional evocation of beauty – likely continuing to build on the distinct aesthetic honed by its namesake designer.
Indeed the owners of Dries Van Noten, Spanish luxury goods conglomerate Puig, said his appointment was a ‘natural connection between the past and the future’. Meanwhile Van Noten, who is still overseeing his namesake beauty line, said he has ‘complete confidence in Julian’s creativity and vision... He is not only a talented designer but also a clear choice to take over after my departure. His deep understanding of the brand and its values will ensure a seamless transition and a bright future.’
Klausner, who is 33 years old, hails from Belgium, the home of the label. He is a graduate of the country’s La Cambre art school, based in Brussels, and began his career at Maison Margiela before shifting to Dries Van Noten in 2018, working on the brand’s womenswear collections. ‘The last thing I want to do is imitate Dries,’ says Klausner in a short film revealed on the brand’s website today. ‘I want to push it forward and do something new out of it.’
Marc Puig, chief executive of Puig, says that ‘Julian’s understanding of the brand’s heritage, forged through his years with Dries, makes him uniquely suited for this role,’ adding that ‘his deep knowledge of the brand’s values has been cultivated over time, allowing for a thoughtful transfer of creative vision that both preserves Dries’ essence and pushes it forward.’
It looks set to be a busy coming week for fashion, with the successor to Virginie Viard at Chanel reported to be announced in the coming days. As for Klausner, he will present his first collection for Dries Van Noten this March in Paris.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Inside Dior’s ‘Gold House’ in Bangkok, a spectacular celebration of Thai art and craft
Daven Wu takes a trip to Bangkok to discover ‘Gold House’, a gilded new concept store from Dior which is rooted in both Parisian savoir-faire and artisanal Thai craft, featuring a café, gardens and showstopping gilded facade
By Daven Wu Published
-
Johanna Seelemann uses design as a tool to carve a future for the craft community of her homeland
Designer Johanna Seelemann tells us about her 'fascination for unravelling the objects that we might take for granted' and finding an answer to unite both craft and design
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Louis Fratino leans into queer cultural history in Italy
Louis Fratino’s 'Satura', on view at the Centro Pecci in Italy, engages with queer history, Italian landscapes and the body itself
By Sam Moore Published
-
‘There is more work to be done in the garden’: Dries Van Noten on deciding to grow his burgeoning beauty line
For Dries Van Noten, 2024 has been a landmark year. After stepping down from fashion in June, the designer speaks to Wallpaper* about a new focus on nurturing the brand’s beauty line and spending more time in his beloved garden
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
In fashion: the defining looks and trends of the A/W 2024 collections
We highlight the standout moments of the A/W 2024 season, from scrunched-up gloves and seductive leather ties to cocooning balaclavas and decadent feathers
By Jack Moss Published
-
Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2025: what to expect
Next week sees the arrival of Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2025, with stops in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Here, our comprehensive guide to the month, from Alaïa’s arrival in New York to Alessandro Michele’s Valentino debut
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
‘Things are not what they seem’: Unpacking the S/S 2025 menswear shows
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss explores the trends and takeaways from this season’s menswear shows, from an embrace of ‘irrational clothing’ to couture-level craft and eclectic new takes on tailoring
By Jack Moss Published
-
Revisiting the showstopping runway sets of men’s fashion week
As Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025 draws to a close, Wallpaper* picks the season’s most transporting runway sets, from giant cats at Dior Men to a ‘fairytale ravescape’ at Prada
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘It is not a grand finale’: Inside Dries Van Noten’s final show in Paris
Yesterday evening (22 June 2024), Dries Van Noten showed his last-ever collection for his eponymous label, drafting models past and present for a collection which mused on the passing of time
By Jack Moss Published
-
Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025: Loewe to Dries Van Noten
Wallpaper* picks the best moments of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025, from ‘hypnotic precision’ at Loewe to Dries Van Noten’s final show, as well as the latest outings from Pharrell Williams, Kim Jones and Grace Wales Bonner
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Dries Van Noten on designing Mystic Moss, a salty fragrance for spring
Dries Van Noten speaks exclusively with Wallpaper* about the creative process behind Mystic Moss, the latest fragrance from his eponymous brand
By Hannah Tindle Last updated