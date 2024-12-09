‘I want to push it forward’: Dries Van Noten’s new creative director is Julian Klausner

This past June, Dries Van Noten presented his final runway show for his eponymous label, with a glimmering silver foil runway and enormous disco ball – which appeared at the end of the finale – punctuating the end of a 38-year-long career in fashion. ‘I love my job, I love doing fashion shows, and sharing fashion with people,’ he said at the time. ‘Creating is about leaving something that lives on. My sense of this moment is how it is not only mine, but ours, always.’

Now, after a womenswear show this past September created by an in-house team, Dries Van Noten the label has announced the designer’s successor, ending months of speculation. Promoting from the inside, it is Julian Klausner, a longtime member of the Dries Van Noten design team, who will take over as creative director. The move suggests a smooth transition, with Dries Van Noten – which is known for rich fabrications, a broad use of colour, and an oftentimes unconventional evocation of beauty – likely continuing to build on the distinct aesthetic honed by its namesake designer.

Julian Klausner, the new creative director of Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten)

Indeed the owners of Dries Van Noten, Spanish luxury goods conglomerate Puig, said his appointment was a ‘natural connection between the past and the future’. Meanwhile Van Noten, who is still overseeing his namesake beauty line, said he has ‘complete confidence in Julian’s creativity and vision... He is not only a talented designer but also a clear choice to take over after my departure. His deep understanding of the brand and its values will ensure a seamless transition and a bright future.’

Klausner, who is 33 years old, hails from Belgium, the home of the label. He is a graduate of the country’s La Cambre art school, based in Brussels, and began his career at Maison Margiela before shifting to Dries Van Noten in 2018, working on the brand’s womenswear collections. ‘The last thing I want to do is imitate Dries,’ says Klausner in a short film revealed on the brand’s website today. ‘I want to push it forward and do something new out of it.’

The brand’s S/S 2025 runway show, designed by the in-house team of which Klausner was a part (Image credit: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten)

Marc Puig, chief executive of Puig, says that ‘Julian’s understanding of the brand’s heritage, forged through his years with Dries, makes him uniquely suited for this role,’ adding that ‘his deep knowledge of the brand’s values has been cultivated over time, allowing for a thoughtful transfer of creative vision that both preserves Dries’ essence and pushes it forward.’

It looks set to be a busy coming week for fashion, with the successor to Virginie Viard at Chanel reported to be announced in the coming days. As for Klausner, he will present his first collection for Dries Van Noten this March in Paris.

driesvannoten.com

