Sabato De Sarno’s tenure at Gucci begins with a debut collection of real clothes
Italian designer Sabato De Sarno presented his debut collection for Gucci at the house’s Milan hub, which was inspired by what the Italian designer called ‘the joy of life’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The evening before Sabato De Sarno’s anticipated debut for Gucci, there was a change: due to the predicted downpour the next afternoon, the location had shifted from the open-air streets of Milan’s historic Brera neighbourhood to the vast Gucci Hub on the city’s outskirts.
The monsoon never quite materialised, though such is the slickness of the Gucci operation the hub’s central space was transformed overnight into a runway set doused in red light. Red would be a clue: at the heart of De Sarno’s collection was a rich, oxblood-esque hue he called ‘Ancora Rosso’, chosen to recall the elevator at The Savoy Hotel in London where Guccio Gucci worked as a bell boy, gaining an intimate knowledge of trunks and suitcases he would later use to found luggage house Gucci back in his native Italy. In the collection, the colour appeared across embossed shorts and skirts, and stack-height platform brogues, as well as across handbags and accessories.
Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci debut
The ‘Ancora’ was a refrain used by De Sarno throughout, first appearing in the days prior to the show on posters across Milan and ther cities around the world. Translated by the house into English as meaning ‘also now, also then’, it spoke not only of his desire to take elements from the Gucci archive and refigure them for the contemporary day – notably the house’s Jackie and Bamboo bags – but also to ‘the opportunity to fall in love with fashion, ancora,’ as he described.
Watched on by a star-studded Hollywood guest list including Julia Roberts, Ryan Gosling and Paul Mescal, the collection itself marked a stark departure from previous creative director Alessandro Michele – who exited the house last November after a successful tenure – in its focus on pragmatism over theatricality. The collection largely circled on riffs on wardrobe classics: the white vest, denim jeans, tailoring, knits and grey hoodies all featured in the collection, styled in an insouciant, casual manner.
That said, there were nonetheless plenty of nods to Gucci’s rich history of craft: not least in a yellow coat adorned with a glimmering overlay of metal tassels, or the slew of abbreviated, crystal-covered baby doll gowns that closed the show. Meanwhile, the 1960s-inspired ‘Marina Chain’ jewellery collection – first worn by model Daria Werbowy in a campaign photographed by David Sims and released before the show – appeared throughout.
De Sarno explained the collection in a manifesto of sorts, delivered to the guests just prior to the show’s start. ‘It’s a story of the joy of life, of passion, of humanity, of people,’ he said, noting that the multiplicity of the street was one of the inspirations behind the collection (and presumably behind his first choice of show venue). ‘It’s a story of fabulous, diverse people... a story of richness and lust... a story of sweat, dancing and singing.’ No doubt the eminently wearable collection will dress people doing all three.
That said, it feels like there is plenty more to come from De Sarno – a deeply experienced designer who has previously undertaken roles at Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and most recently Valentino – not least in the publication of the collection’s accompanying ‘Gucci Prospettive n.1, Milano Ancora’, curated by Stefano Collicelli Cagol PhD, director of the Luigi Pecci Center for Contemporary Art in Prato. In it, he traces links between art and fashion and features works by Cristiano Rizzo, Martino Santori, and Noura Taf, each artist selected by De Sarno.
These will go on display in a temporary gallery on Via Fiori Chiari 5 in Milan, open to the public from 19-23 September 2023. Meanwhile, in London, Gucci’s latest store on New Bond Street features a rich curation of art by art advisor and curator Truls Blaasmo, who said he worked closely with De Sarno on the selection. One senses this link with the art world will be forged further in De Sarno’s upcoming collections, as he carves and populates his vision for the blockbuster Italian house.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Artist Hajime Sorayama designs unique helmet for Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton takes to the Formula One track in a unique helmet designed by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
'Emerging Ecologies' at MoMA explores the history of the 'green’ movement
'Emerging Ecologies' opens at MoMA in New York, curated by Ambasz Institute director Carson Chan and seeking the meaning of building 'green'
By Beatrice Galilee Published
-
Tiwa Select opens permanent Tribeca home with a show of new works in Murano glass
Tiwa Select celebrates its permanent New York gallery space with an exhibition of new works by Dana Arbib (until 17 October 2023)
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Gucci’s new London store is a refined haven for art lovers
Gucci New Bond Street, the Italian house’s newly opened London store, draws on the historic building’s previous life as an art gallery
By Jack Moss Published
-
Inside Gucci ArtLab, the house’s vibrant hub for innovation and craft
Gucci’s high-tech training school and testing laboratory in Tuscany combines craft and science to shape the future of sustainable design
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
Ronan Mckenzie’s Home comes to Gucci Circolo in London’s Shoreditch
Gucci Circolo Shoreditch in London is a multidisciplinary space from which to discover Gucci’s special collections and projects, including the group exhibition ‘Collective Processes', by Home by Ronan Mckenzie
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Now you can rent House of Gucci’s Villa Balbiano on Airbnb
The resplendent 16th century palazzo – the home of Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci in the upcoming film House of Gucci – can be rented on Airbnb for an ostentatious overnight stay
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
Gucci launches new Lifestyle collection
The Florentine house, which celebrates its centenary this year, launches an eclectic Lifestyle offering, ranging from desk objects to games
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
Handbag brands: how to invest in a classic this autumn
Handbag designers propose streamlined shapes which are proportioned to perfection
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
Are these Gucci’s most sustainable sneakers yet?
Gucci unveils three trainer styles, the ‘Basket’, ‘New Ace’ and ‘Rhyton’, crafted using Demetra, a new alternative to animal leather that has taken two years to create
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
Colourful sunglasses for cooling off in style
Summer's most eye-catching colourful sunglasses are found in a rainbow of seductive shades, and are a sure fire way for styling out a heatwave. Life just got a little brighter (and hotter)!
By Laura Hawkins Last updated