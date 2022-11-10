Introducing the December 2022 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*

Our Entertaining Issue is an ode to the joys of getting together. Front and centre is our exuberant winter dinner party conjured up by entertaining director Melina Keays, head of interiors Olly Mason and photographer Romain Roucoules. So exquisite are their tablescapes – featuring decadent dinnerware, cherished objets d’art and fashion accessories, along with the all-important food and drink – that this story features on both our newsstand and limited-edition covers.

And the celebratory mood continues in our watches shoot: noticing that a host of watch brands have woven romantic references into their 2022 releases, our watches and jewellery editor Hannah Silver delves into the idea of timepieces as tokens of commitment and affection. Her edit has been expertly brought to life by photographer Peter Langer and set designer Gemma Tickle, the fruits of which you’ll hopefully find as refreshing as they are symbolically fitting.

We offer further gifting inspiration in our technology shoot, where the featured gadgets run the gamut from the best-selling to the delightfully idiosyncratic. And if you value your turntables for aesthetic rather than functional value, look no further than artist Daniel Arsham’s eroded version, presented in a special edition Rimowa case.

For inspiration for your year-end getaway, turn to our exclusive look into Atelier Bow-Wow’s Peninsula House on the Greek island of Antiparos, which puts a contemporary Japanese spin on vernacular architecture. And don’t miss our architectural tour of the recently opened Aman New York, a beaux-arts landmark sensitively transformed by Jean-Michel Gathy into one of the world’s most exclusive urban sanctuaries.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we visit Vincent Van Duysen’s pavilion at the HQ of Italian furniture behemoth Molteni & C; celebrate the collaboration between pioneering American artist Carrie Mae Weems and emerging talent Camila Rodríguez Triana as part of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative; speak to René Redzepi and his test kitchen team about the new Noma 2.0 cookbook that chronicles four fruitful years; and preview Fendi’s Design Miami presentation, a sculptural installation by artist Lukas Gschwandtner inspired by artistic depictions of women throughout history.

And for the latest addition to our longstanding ‘icon’ series, we look back on the groundbreaking career of composer, sound artist and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto, whose recent partnership with champagne house Krug has opened our eyes and ears to the synesthetic powers of music.

To top off the issue, we serve up Jose Dávila’s chocolate fudge with pecans. Just as the artist used to count down the days to December, when his grandfather would prepare the dish for his family, we have been holding on to this Artist’s Palate entry for the right moment – and we trust that this festive treat, alongside the return of Wallpaper* entertaining, has been well worth the wait.

Bill Prince Acting

Editor-in-Chief

The December 2022 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper* is available from 10 November in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +.