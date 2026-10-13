Sixty-one artists have created original work inspired by a Paul McCartney lyric in aid of War Child.

For the third edition of Sound & Vision – which began as a similar project, sparked by the David Bowie lyric back in 2024 – artists including Genieve Figgis, Alvaro Barrington, Joshua Donkor and Sanya Kantarovsky have created new work in response to the ‘Band on the Run’ lyric, 'Well the rain exploded with a mighty crash as we fell into the sun'.

The pieces will be auctioned on 27 October 2026 to raise money for children affected by war worldwide.

The evocative lyric was selected by McCartney, who has been a supporter of War Child since he took part in The Help Album alongside Blur, Radiohead and Oasis, back in 1995.

Paul McCartney in 1973 (Image credit: © 1973 MPL Communications Ltd Photo Clive Arrowsmith)

Gemma Peppe, curator of Sound & Vision and founder of AOAP Projects, says: 'The artists from the third edition of Sound & Vision have had a lot of fun with Paul McCartney’s lyric, "Well the rain exploded with a mighty crash...”. Every artist has taken great care to produce a piece worthy of this year’s legendary musical artists, resulting in a body of fabulous artwork that will no doubt raise a lot of money for War Child and the important work they do.'

SOUND & VISION 2026 – FULL ARTIST LIST

Abigail McGinley

Aleah Chapin

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Alex Hanna

Alexandra Beteeva

Alice Kettle

Alvaro Barrington

Anaja Hvastija Gaia

Andrew Maughan

Andrew Torr

Anna Pakosz

Anne Rothenstien

Carl Randall

Charlie Billingham

Chloe Barnes

Christina Niederberger

Colin Murphey

David Harrison

David Rhys Jones

David Hamilton

Diana Copperwhite

Elizabeth Dimitroff

Elizabeth Power

Ellie Cotton

Emma Tod

Fletcher Sibthorp

Genieve Figgis

George Underwood

Georgie Huxley

Gill Rocca

Grace Lee

Graham Fink

Heidrun Rathgeb

Helena Minginowicz

Holly Rowett

Jenni Hiltunen

Joseph Black

Joshua Donker

Marcelle Hanselaar

Marcus Cope

Matt Bollinger

Matthew Clifton

Max Renneisen

Megan Rea

Mercedes Lucy

Nana Wolke

Natalie Wadlington

Nick Grindrod

Peter Messer

PJ Houghton

Ralf Kokke

Salvatore Fiorello

Sanya Kantarovski

Sophie Ruigrok

Sunkyung Baek

Tahnee Lonsdale

Victoria Cantons

Xingxin Hu

Xu Yang

Zoe Hawk

The online auction takes place from Tuesday 27 October to Thursday 12 November 2026, closing 3pm BST (10am EST).

The accompanying exhibition is at Iconic Images Gallery, Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November 2026