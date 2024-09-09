What to visit during London Open House 2024? We asked a friend

The time for London Open House 2024 – the UK capital's annual festival that celebrates architecture for all – has come around. This is the event where buildings, many normally off-limits to the public, throw open their doors to welcome everyone – from the simply architecture-curious to die-hard genre enthusiasts, and from students to professionals and the general public. Open House, running from 14 – 22 September, comprises activities across hundreds of London sites. It allows us to zoom into and experience all kinds of building design, from progressive, sustainable architecture examples, to time-honoured classics such as the metropolis' celebrated brutalist architecture or modernist architecture samples, all of which are now gearing up to receive their visitors.

London Open House 2024: tips from the experts

As the event launch approaches, and many of the sites require booking to guarantee entry, the game is on to find the right place to put in your diary and the best hidden gem to examine up close. London Open House 2024 is a festival that is as exciting as it is expansive. To make the selection easier and offer inspiration, we asked some of our expert friends from the London architecture world for their tips on what to visit.

Farshid Moussavi, architect and founder Farshid Moussavi Architecture

Life Room, RA Schools (Image credit: David Parry)

'I suggest visiting The Royal Academy of Arts! What many people may not know is that since RA’s expansion, it now performs like an “art arcade” in Piccadilly, as well as a gallery. You can walk through it from Piccadilly to Burlington Gardens just as you would walk through Burlington Arcade, with the exception that you will be immersed in art without even entering any of the galleries. Their wonderful collection of casts is on display, as well as the RA students’ works, giving you glimpses of Britain’s oldest art school. I hope that when taking the opportunity to visit some of the unseen spaces of the RA during the Open House Festival, you will also enjoy this wonderful art route which is accessible to all whenever the building is open.'

Shawn Adams, architect, writer and co-founder of the POoR Collective

(Image credit: Merky FC HQ)

'Anyone interested in music, culture, and community work should head over to the Merky FC HQ in south London during Open House 2024. Founded by British rapper Stormzy in partnership with Adidas, the refurbished building seeks to provide young people with spaces to express themselves. Featuring a football pitch, recording studio, and gaming hub the two-storey scheme is a dynamic space for emerging talent. It's rare to see new spaces dedicated to young people in London so make sure not to miss this one during Open House!'

Je Ahn, architect and founder of Studio Weave

(Image credit: John Sturrock)

'As a long-time Londoner, I am enamoured by how we continuously build and evolve our city. If you are too, you might want to join the walking tour of "The regeneration of the King's Cross area". It is one of the largest redevelopments in London – it’s been reshaping the 67-acre site for decades and continues to do so. Regardless of whether you agree with all of its moves, the intriguing story behind this mega development will certainly broaden your view of our city. You want to check out the backbone of our city? Interested in the history of property speculation and “How the Tube shaped London?" – this might be one for you as well.'

Liz Tatarintseva, architect and co-founder AO-FT

Manber Jeffries House (Image credit: Hampus Berndtson)

'My must-visit from this year’s Open House Festival would have to be Manber Jeffries House by James Alder Architects. The project showcases mastery in manipulating off-the-shelf materials into a beautifully crafted textured extension bringing joy to a modest budget project.'

Rob Feihn, director The London Society

Peckham House by Surman Weston (Image credit: Jim Stephenson)

'In my role as the director of The London Society, I gain access to some amazing buildings, including towering skyscrapers, sunken tunnels and a host of projects for the public good. However, Open House provides the rare treat of access into people’s private homes, which have been designed by some of the UK’s best emerging talent. For this reason, I would love to check out the likes of Pirouette House by Artefact; Adam Draper’s Nunhead Cemetery House; or the Peckham House by Surman Weston. Each one is radically different but they are united by the architects’ efforts to push the boundaries of design and create homes that are wonderful to live in.'

Sumayya Vally, architect, curator and director Counterspace

Alexandra Road Estate (Image credit: Banalities)

'There are so many places on this list that have so much meaning for me. There are some incredible, underrated places of historical solidarity and cultural production on the programme which I was drawn to when I worked on the Serpentine Pavilion in 2020/2021; like the Toynbee Hall, which was on the research list as part of the 52 places of belonging we mapped out; which were important for migrant communities in making home in London. I lived at Alexandra Road Estate [part of Wallpaper's brutalist architecture round-up] when I first started working on research for the Serpentine Pavilion and became very connected to its community and its beautiful architecture.'

Serpentine Pavilion 2024 by Minsuk Cho, Mass Studies (Image credit: Iwan Baan Courtesy: Serpentine)

'A spiritual anchor to my life in London – the Serpentine Pavilion is always an important pilgrimage – Minsuk Cho's madang is a gathering of gathering-architectures. As a trustee of the World Monuments Fund, I noticed the Roman Baths on the list – an opportunity to visit an architectural archaeology which we are working to conserve and protect. A personal neighbourhood gem – the Ismaili Centre – is one of my favourite pieces of architecture in London. When I first visited the Zaha Hadid Foundation, it took my breath away to be able to stand at her desk and see some of her working architectural models. And as a Muslim and migrant, in the city, especially with the recent events and misunderstandings we have been facing in relation to the presence of Muslims in the city, the Muslim heritage tour is one I would love to do.'

Jayden Ali, Open House trustee, architect, curator and founder JA Projects

(Image credit: Olivier Hess)

'For this year’s London Open House, I’m looking forward to revisiting the National Portrait Gallery, a space I know well through our recent work designing an exhibition there. But I’m looking forward to heading back with fresh eyes to experience the many imaginative and interesting transformations that have been led by Jamie Fobert Architects and earned it a Sterling Prize nomination. One of the features of the redesign is Tracey Emin’s new bronze doors at the Ross Place entrance – a commission that adds a powerful contemporary touch to the historic building, and is a gloriously generous contribution to London’s public realm.

'I’m also particularly excited to visit the Blue Market in Bermondsey during London Open House. It’s a vibrant community space that I’ve heard about but never had the chance to fully immerse myself within. Known for its deep-rooted history and recent regeneration efforts, the market has been transformed into a lively hub that celebrates local culture, creativity, and community. I’m looking forward to seeing how Assemble and Hayatsu Architects’ modern interventions are brought to life by the happenings of the community.'

Paloma Gormley, co-founder Material Cultures

Example of Material Cultures' work on building and craft (Image credit: Courtesy of Material Cultures)

'In London, this year's Open House offers a rare opportunity to see Howard Hodgekin's studio, offering an intimate insight into the working life of one of the country's greatest painters. Over in east London, Periscope, the landscape, architecture and research practice, is running a few days of workshops exploring the relationship between ecology and space. The Building Crafts College will be opening its doors enabling you to explore the workshops of one of London's only remaining schools teaching traditional construction skills. Further north, we are offering a preview of our new project at the amazing Wolves Lane Centre in Haringey. The brick and straw buildings are nearing completion and together with Studio Gil we are leading a guided tour where you can explore them, the many growing spaces and the wonderful palmhouse and also meet some of the wonderful people making things happen there. And of course, I would never give up an opportunity to go and visit the best housing in London on Walters Way in Lewisham, a housing estate built by its own residents.'

London Open House 2024 runs Saturday 14 – Sunday 22 September

openhouse.org.uk