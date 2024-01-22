Serpentine Pavilion 2024 to be designed by Mass Studies

Minsuk Cho and Mass Studies will design the Serpentine Pavilion 2024 in London, it has been announced today. The Korean architect and principal of the Seoul studio, will spearhead the creation of the 23rd Pavilion in the Serpentine Gallery's much-loved series. The new structure is set to be unveiled at Serpentine South on 5th June 2024, in London's Kensington Gardens.

Minsuk Cho of Mass Studies (Image credit: Mok Jungwook)

Serpentine Pavilion 2024 architect: Minsuk Cho and Mass Studies

Mass Studies' creation will be titled 'Archipelagic Void' - and will consist of five 'islands'. An open air area in the middle will offer space for contemplation in the shape of a circular 'void' that nods to the madang, a small courtyard found in old Korean houses. The broken down volume of this year's structure was inspired by its surroundings and temporary nature, and was conceived to help it blend with its leafy, low rise context.

Each of the 'islands' is designed to have its own function and purpose. The 'Gallery' will be a welcoming main entry, 'extending Serpentine South’s curatorial activities outside.' The 'Auditorium' will become an informal, gathering area for events and impromptu meetings. The 'Library' is one of the smallest ones and will offer 'a moment of pause'. The 'Tea House' references Serpentine South's historical role as a tea pavilion; and the 'Play Tower', becomes the home of a multifunctional, netted structure.

Serpentine Pavilion 2024 designed by Minsuk Cho, Mass Studies. Design render, exterior view (Image credit: Mass Studies, courtesy of Serpentine)

Minsuk Cho said: 'We are honoured and grateful to be chosen as the next Serpentine Pavilion Architect. We began by asking what can be uncovered and added to the Serpentine site, which has already explored over 20 iterations at the centre of the lawn, from a roster of great architects and artists. To approach this new chapter differently, instead of viewing it as a carte blanche, we embraced the challenge of considering the many existing peripheral elements while exploring the centre as a void. It also begins to address the history of the Serpentine Pavilion. By inverting the centre as a void, we shift our architectural.'

serpentinegalleries.org

massstudies.com