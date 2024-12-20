Book a table at Row on 5 in London for the dinner party of dreams
Row on 5, the first restaurant ever to open on Savile Row, emerges as a perfectly tailored fit for fans of fine dining
The first restaurant ever to open on London’s Savile Row in the tailoring street’s 290-year history will, according to chef-patron Jason Atherton, also be a landmark in his own history. The famously well-dressed chef says that ‘row’ stands for ‘refinement of work’ and this two-floor fine diner is intended to be his legacy of culinary creativity and finesse.
The Mood: dinner party of dreams
After ringing a doorbell to gain admittance, guests are led into a wine cellar-lined lounge filled with 4,500 bottles. One temperature-controlled room contains vintage Champagne, another all the list’s red and white wines while a glass-walled cabinet displays the Romanée Conti collection of Atherton and wife Irha, held aloft on silver hands modelled on Atherton’s own. Preliminary snacks are eaten down here before diners are ushered upstairs for the remainder of their 15-course tasting menu in an intimate 28-cover dining room where half the floor space is taken up by a Smallbone open kitchen. Other partnerships include Occhio lighting and Sorrells wine rooms, built with sustainable British wood. Sponsorship never looked so palatable.
The Food: stars in their eyes
Atherton’s executive chef is Spencer Metzger, the former head chef of The Ritz who recently won two Michelin stars within six months of Row on 45 opening in Dubai. The technique that goes into each miniature dish might be labour-intensively intricate but with each course delivered by the chef who made it, the experience feels personal rather than pretentious. Ingredients are selected to highlight best-of-British produce, from Orkney scallops and Cornish turbot to the Scottish ceps and Colston Bassett Stilton on the vegetarian menu.
Row on 5 is located at 5 Savile Row, London W1S 3PB, rowon5london.com
Need more inspiration? See our reviews of the best new London restaurants
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
Wallpaper* checks in at the refreshed W Hollywood: ‘more polish and less party’
The W Hollywood introduces a top-to-bottom reimagining by the Rockwell Group, capturing the genuine warmth and spirit of Southern California
By Carole Dixon Published
-
How a bijou jewellery salon in Monaco set the jewellery trends for 2025
Inside the inaugural edition of Joya, where jewellery is celebrated as miniature works of art
By Jean Grogan Published
-
Step through Rubenshuis’ new architectural gateway to the world of the Flemish painter
Architects Robbrecht en Daem’s new building at Rubenshuis, Antwerp, frames Rubens’ private universe, weaving a modern library and offices into the master’s historic axis of art and nature
By Tim Abrahams Published
-
This picky customer finds ‘perfection’ at Nipotina, Mayfair’s new pizza and pasta joint
Wallpaper* contributing editor Nick Vinson reviews Nipotina, a new Italian restaurant in London offering a carefully edited menu of traditional dishes
By Nick Vinson Published
-
Beloved Italian, Babbo finds a new home in St John's Wood
Babbo, the Mayfair Italian beloved of Premier League footballers, has re-located to St John’s Wood High Street. Is NW8 the new West End?
By Ben McCormack Last updated
-
Osteria del Mare brings a slice of coastal Italy to The Strand
Spanking fresh fish is the house speciality in this new London restaurant with a menu inspired by the Tuscan seaside
By Ben McCormack Published
-
London's best Thai restaurants for flavour enthusiasts
London’s best Thai restaurants each offer their own unique spin on the cuisine that push boundaries and present new culinary experiences. Browse our pick of the best
By Rosie Conroy Published
-
Harrods revives beloved 113-year old restaurant, The Georgian
Redesigned by David Collins Studio, The Georgian at Harrods in London is where art deco artistry, elegance and theatrical flair collide
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Claridge’s welcomes ultra-chic new suites by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio
The newly inaugurated Brook Suites at Claridge’s, are uplifting, tactile and in touch with the revered London hotel’s timelessness
By Billie Brand Published
-
Chef José Pizarro’s artful new ode to Spanish dining in London is called Lolo
Lolo, located in London’s fashionable Bermondsey Street, offers a taste of Extremadura in an art-filled setting
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The world’s most enticing new hotel openings
Explore the best new hotels in the world, from beachfront living at Cheval Blanc Seychelles to otherworldly Zaha Hadid architecture at Me Malta
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Last updated