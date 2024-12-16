Osteria del Mare brings a slice of coastal Italy to The Strand
Spanking fresh fish is the house speciality in this new London restaurant with a menu inspired by the Tuscan seaside
Bocconcino in Mayfair is one of the more approachably priced places to eat on the most expensive square of the Monopoly board, with a decade under its belt serving up pizza around the 20-quid mark (there’s one in Soho, too). Now the group is diversifying with a seafood restaurant on the slowly improving Strand, where The Savoy recently unveiled its new all-day Gallery restaurant and Jeremy King will relaunch Simpson’s in the spring.
The Mood: Life’s a beach
The west coast of Italy has been taken for the mood board, and the Tuscan seaside town of Forte dei Marmi in particular, where smart Milanese and Florentines decamp when they want to hit the beach. The Strand, alas, might not offer quite the same stretch of seven miles of golden sands, but here at Osteria del Mare there are lots of natural wood and stone textures to evoke the pine woods that back on to the beach, all wrapped up in the grand proportions of a former bank, complete with a private dining room hidden away in a former vault and sealed off with the original door.
The Food: Fresh fish and posh pizzas
A seafood display gives the clue that spanking fresh fish is the house speciality, with the likes of crab, lobster and turbot whipped off the ice and straight into an open kitchen. Given that chef Matteo Massafra has worked in the likes of Six Senses Ibiza and Café Dior, however, it is fair to say he will be rustling up dishes that are rather more luxe than a fritto misto. The menu sparkles with high-end ingredients: yellowfin tuna tartare with celery, caviar, anchovies and tonnato mayo might be followed by risotto with red prawn tartare and porcini mushrooms. Even pizza comes with shavings of black truffle, though not everything is so posh: there’s Margherita and quattro formaggi, too.
Osteria del Mare opened on 9 December 2024 and is available to book now. It is located at 366 Strand, WC2R 0JF, bocconcinorestaurant.co.uk
- See more of London's newest restaurant openings
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
This rehabilitated arthouse cinema in the Netherlands romanticises the silver screen
Visum Mundi is an eco-conscious, boutique cinema nestled in the heart of Wageningen, Netherlands
By Daven Wu Published
-
This auction gives you a chance to snap up rare Maison Martin Margiela
The largest ever auction of Martin Margiela’s work at his eponymous maison, collectors will be able to bid on 270 items from 1988-1994, from rare clothing to sketchbooks and ephemera
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘It feels like something out of a movie’: Studio I-IN designs the Tokyo office for Japanese haircare brand Kinujo
Studio I-IN’s design for the head office of Tokyo-based haircare brand Kinujo includes a striking hemispheric desk, a fluted marble wall and porous natural lighting
By Daven Wu Published
-
Where to eat Thai food in London
London’s best Thai restaurants each offer their own unique spin on the cuisine that push boundaries and present new culinary experiences. Browse our pick of the best
By Rosie Conroy Published
-
Harrods revives beloved 113-year old restaurant, The Georgian
Redesigned by David Collins Studio, The Georgian at Harrods in London is where art deco artistry, elegance and theatrical flair collide
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Claridge’s welcomes ultra-chic new suites by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio
The newly inaugurated Brook Suites at Claridge’s, are uplifting, tactile and in touch with the revered London hotel’s timelessness
By Billie Brand Published
-
Chef José Pizarro’s artful new ode to Spanish dining in London is called Lolo
Lolo, located in London’s fashionable Bermondsey Street, offers a taste of Extremadura in an art-filled setting
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
London bar Bauhaus Warehaus is a factory by day, drinking den by night
Mixologist of the moment Remy Savage shakes up the world of cocktail-making with a hardworking sibling to A Bar with Shapes for a Name, his Bauhaus-inspired bar enterprise in east London
By Neil Ridley Published
-
First look at 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s iconic Pantechnicon reinvented
Former Nordic-Japanese design and dining hub Pantechnicon reopens as 19 Motcomb Street with a trio of food and beverage concepts
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Where to eat Italian food in London
From four-course blow-outs to the perfect pizza , food critic Ben McCormack recommends London's best Italian restaurants to have on your radar
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Out of office: from Loewe loafers to volcanic views, the Wallpaper* editors' picks of the week
What the Wallpaper* team have been eating, seeing, wearing and crucially, enjoying, this week
By Bill Prince Published