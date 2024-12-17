Beloved Italian, Babbo finds a new home in St John's Wood
Babbo, the Mayfair Italian beloved of Premier League footballers, has re-located to St John’s Wood High Street. Is NW8 the new West End?
It’s all happening in St John’s Wood. In November, Belgravia classic Motcombs opened a second restaurant on Circus Road, a first in its 42-year history. Now Babbo, the Mayfair Italian beloved of Premier League footballers, has re-located to St John’s Wood High Street. Is NW8 the new West End?
The Mood: All-day drinking and dining with different spaces to match
Cricket, not football, is what St John’s Wood is famous for, though the interiors here are swish enough to tempt any off-duty centre forwards, whether in the dining room, bar or semi-private lounge; there’s a covered and heated terrace, too. Ceilings are covered with a custom-made illuminated mirror, floors with resin and walls with bottles of wine: inspiration, perhaps, to order a glass of something Italian if the likes of a sage and cherry Negroni do not appeal.
The Food: Classics Italian suppers, breakfasts and bar snacks
Executive chef Nicola Cariglia has made the journey from Mayfair, where the tastes of the well-heeled clientele weren’t a million miles away from what St John’s Wood locals also like to eat, though unlike Mayfair, this Babbo (the Italian word for ‘daddy’) is open all day. Expect crispy sfogliatelle pastry shells filled with vanilla Chantilly cream for breakfast; lunch and dinner might begin with beef carpaccio with mustard dressing, aged parmesan and rocket ahead of grilled spatchcock baby chicken marinated in spices with charred lemon, with perhaps a pasta course in-between of spaghettoni cooked in fish broth, clams and datterini tomatoes. Who’s your daddy?
Babbo opened on December 9 and is available to book now. It is located at 29-31 St John's Wood High Street, NW8 7NH
See more of our favourite Italian restaurants in London
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
From bleeding bodies to phantom paintings, inside the distorted world of artist George Rouy
Frequently drawing comparisons with Francis Bacon, painter George Rouy is gaining peer points for his use of classic techniques to distort the human form
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Sexual wellness gifts designed for the bedside table, by Maude, Nécessaire and more
These sexual wellness gift ideas designed for the bedside table include the museum-worthy ‘Spot’ vibrator by Maude, and Nécessaire’s hyaluronic acid-based ‘The Sex Gel’
By India Birgitta Jarvis Published
-
Tour Nuanu Creative City, a new Bali district informed by art, nature and technology
Welcome to Nuanu Creative City: Bali’s unprecedented 44-hectare creative development is taking shape
By Joanna Kawecki Published
-
Osteria del Mare brings a slice of coastal Italy to The Strand
Spanking fresh fish is the house speciality in this new London restaurant with a menu inspired by the Tuscan seaside
By Ben McCormack Published
-
London's best Thai restaurants for flavour enthusiasts
London’s best Thai restaurants each offer their own unique spin on the cuisine that push boundaries and present new culinary experiences. Browse our pick of the best
By Rosie Conroy Published
-
Harrods revives beloved 113-year old restaurant, The Georgian
Redesigned by David Collins Studio, The Georgian at Harrods in London is where art deco artistry, elegance and theatrical flair collide
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Claridge’s welcomes ultra-chic new suites by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio
The newly inaugurated Brook Suites at Claridge’s, are uplifting, tactile and in touch with the revered London hotel’s timelessness
By Billie Brand Published
-
Chef José Pizarro’s artful new ode to Spanish dining in London is called Lolo
Lolo, located in London’s fashionable Bermondsey Street, offers a taste of Extremadura in an art-filled setting
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
London bar Bauhaus Warehaus is a factory by day, drinking den by night
Mixologist of the moment Remy Savage shakes up the world of cocktail-making with a hardworking sibling to A Bar with Shapes for a Name, his Bauhaus-inspired bar enterprise in east London
By Neil Ridley Published
-
First look at 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s iconic Pantechnicon reinvented
Former Nordic-Japanese design and dining hub Pantechnicon reopens as 19 Motcomb Street with a trio of food and beverage concepts
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Where to eat Italian food in London
From four-course blow-outs to the perfect pizza , food critic Ben McCormack recommends London's best Italian restaurants to have on your radar
By Ben McCormack Published