Soak up London’s sunshine at these stylish rooftop bars
Discover the best London rooftop bars, from the Middle Eastern-themed Yasmin Soho to Spanish tapas haven, Amano Rooftop Bar
When the sun is shining in London, there is simply no better place to be. Rather than flocking to the city’s many parks or terraces, take things sky-high and enjoy a pour in one of London’s lesser-known rooftop bars. The capital has no shortage of sophisticated options, all boasting delicious views – so soak up the sun with the Wallpaper* guide to immaculate rooftop drinking, all summer long.
The best London rooftop bars
Amano Rooftop Bar
Amano Rooftop Bar – hidden atop the first UK hotel of German group Amano – is something of a show-off, with views of the Thames, the London Eye and even The Shard from its vantage point on the seventh floor. It’s the perfect spot for a pre-or post-theatre drink, with a menu featuring enticing options such as the Attraction, a blend of Ojo de Dios Mezcal, Cointreau, blood orange juice and honey, and the irresistible Addiction, a mix of PiggyBack 6-year aged whiskey. A tapas menu is also available, comprising Spanish bites like Stuffed Manzanilla Olives, Croquetas de Jamón and Gambas al Ajillo. Global architecture studio Woods Bagot was tasked with the delivery of the hotel’s entire architecture and interiors, including the elegant terrace.
Amano Rooftop Bar is located at Drury House, 34-43 Russell St, amanogroup.com
Aqua Nueva
Embracing the Spanish influence of al fresco dining, Aqua Nueva is yet another establishment offering breathtaking views of London along with an array of modern Mediterranean tapas – a must-try is its fine range of croquettes, including exquisite mushroom, manchego, black seafood and Iberico ham fillings – a perfect drinking companion. Situated just a stone’s throw away from Oxford Street, Aqua Nueva’s terrace is adorned with cosy lounge-style seating, creating a laid-back garden atmosphere. The bar menu showcases a wide selection of Spanish wines and seasonal cocktails. Robert Angell Design International led the comprehensive renovation of the venue at the owners’ behest, giving the restaurant and bar a fresh new look and injecting new vitality.
Aqua Nueva is located at 30 Argyll St, aquanueva.co.uk
Flute
Nestled on the corner of Broadwick Street and Berwick Street, Broadwick Soho, designed by Martin Brudnizki, arrived last year as a sensory feast, combining Jazz Age opulence, Italian inspirations, a touch of English eccentricity, and a hint of disco fabulousness. Its rooftop dining bar and terrace, Flute, is hailed as the hotel’s ‘crown jewel,’ offering stunning views of London’s rooftops. With its maximalist design – including animal-print upholstery, cork walls, mirrored ceilings and a palm-frond carpet – Flute blends perfectly into central London’s vibrant entertainment scene. The central bar, featuring an onyx top, serves up a dynamic range of cocktails and sharing dishes, accompanied by a ‘sensational’ soundtrack.
Flute is located at 20 Broadwick St, broadwicksoho.com
Mercer Roof Terrace
The Mercer Roof Terrace, situated in the Vintry & Mercer boutique hotel in London’s City, offers views spanning from the dome of St Paul’s Cathedral to the glass tip of The Shard across the Thames. At both the indoor and outdoor areas, guests can enjoy the best of British cuisine (including seasonal set menus) paired with an impressive selection of wines that include rare English Sparkling varieties from regions like Sussex and Kent.
Alternatively, seasonal favourite cocktails include the Nelson’s Square, made with rosemary-infused Ocho Reposado tequila, St. Germain, grapefruit juice, sugar and lime juice, or the Cucumus Melo, featuring Ramsbury vodka infused with cantaloupe. The venue, designed by hospitality design specialist Studio Moren (previously Dexter Moren Associates), aims to be a ‘bolthole’ within the city, transporting guests to a different time and space.
The Mercer Roof Terrace is located at 20 Garlick Hill, vintryandmercer.com
Mortimer House
Mortimer House, part of Maslow’s collection of elegantly designed members’ houses, workspaces, restaurants and bars across London, boasts a lesser-known 40-seat rooftop terrace and bar on its sixth floor, offering views of Fitzrovia. The art-deco-inspired event space, designed by New York-based firm AvroKO, will begin to be available for private parties throughout the summer of 2024 – with executive chef Tom Cenci at the helm. Alongside a selection of favourite sparkling, white, red, rosé and orange wines, the drinks menu also offers a variety of house cocktails, including the popular Negroni made with Bombay Sapphire, Karminia Rosso and Campari, or the Aviazione, which consists of Bombay Sapphire, Luxardo Maraschino, Crème de Violette, Prosecco and lemon.
Mortimer House is located at 37-41 Mortimer St, mortimerhouse.com
Sabine Rooftop Bar
Sabine Rooftop Bar provides a respite from the lively city streets below, offering a privileged, close-up perspective of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Decorated by Irish studio Garuda Design, the bar boasts a glass-domed roof and a vibrant outdoor terrace that fills the space with natural light. The design brief called for a fun, colourful, and youthful ambience, with an abundance of cascading greenery to establish a garden retreat atmosphere. The bar’s new summer cocktails feature the City Summer, made with Hennessy V.S.O.P, Melonade, homemade honey water, pink grapefruit juice, lemon juice and grapefruit bitters, as well as the Coco Breeze, crafted with Belvedere Vodka, Melonade, Coconut Syrup, Mionetto Prosecco, Fever Tree White Grape and Apricot Soda.
Sabine Rooftop Bar is located at 10 Godliman St, sabinelondon.co.uk
Yasmin Soho
Yasmin Soho, previously only open to 1 Warwick’s members, is now welcoming non-members for the first time. Situated on the sixth floor of 1 Warwick’s member’s house, Yasmin offers an intimate rooftop restaurant, bar and terrace with panoramic sights of Soho’s skyline. Executive Chef Tom Cenci presents a menu of Middle Eastern-inspired sharing dishes, such as charred flatbread with spiced dips and delicious skewers, alongside cocktails that include options like the Golden Sandals, crafted with Ramsbury Vodka, Beesou, Lanique, tarragon, London Essence peach and jasmine, as well as the Dune Dancer, which includes No.3 Gin, fig, citrus, and sage. Described as ‘a secret sun-trap for relaxed lunches, cocktails at sundown, late-night dining, and revelry,’ Yasmin’s decor was courtesy of LA studio Fettle and sees luxurious upholsteries and Mediterranean influences.
Yasmin Soho is located at 1 Warwick St, yasminsoho.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
