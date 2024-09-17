Nine new ways to game, from far-out furniture to cute consoles
Well-crafted gaming machines are all the rage, for both analogue classics as well as digital distractions
We delve into the latest gaming machines for those who want to place their hobby centre stage. From limited-edition handhelds to custom cabinets, these nine companies offer innovation and individuality in the digital and analogue realms. Admittedly, the idea of a standalone gaming cabinet gives off a certain mancave energy, as previously demonstrated by the trend towards high-end driving simulators.
Whether you want to be on the oche or jiggling a joystick, these are the best ways to play.
Analogue Pocket GBC Color Edition
Finger firmly on the retro pulse, cult gaming company Analogue has launched another limited edition of its excellent Pocket console, following on from the earlier Aluminum Edition. The six colours in the GBC Color edition are Kiwi, Dandelion, Teal, Grape, Berry and Gold, all of which are drawn from the rainbow palette of classic period Nintendo design. The Pocket, which is powered by the company’s own Analogue OS, can emulate practically anything, offering up an ultra-portable journey through video game history.
Analogue Pocket GBC Color edition, $249.99, Analogue.co, @Analogue.co
Custom Cabinets by Love Hultén
The Swedish craftsman and electronics wizard Love Hultén is the go-to specialist for lovers of bespoke, beautifully crafted video game recreations. As well as limited editions like his portable R - K A I D - R console, Hultén can create cabinets for individual favourites, like this recreation of Taito's 1986 classic 'Bubble Bobble'.
Love Hultén arcade cabinet, Price on request, lovehulten.com, @lovehulten
Arcade Cabinets by Arcade1UP
For a less crafted but still very bespoke experience, American manufacturer Arcade1UP is the go-to supplier of officially licensed recreations of classic stand-up video game cabinets. The company works with old school names like Konami, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Midway, as well as major entertainment corporations like Disney. This machine was built to celebrate 50 years of Atari and incorporates 64 classic titles.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine, £600, Selfridges.com, Arcade1UPeurope.com
Senpai V3 Arcade by Maison Roshi
London company Maison Roshi was founded in 2020 to capitalise on the growing hunger for old-school gaming and high-end presentation. This is the Senpai V3 Arcade, the company’s largest and newest cabinet, hand-finished in oak and offering up a remarkable 5,500 classic titles, as well as the ability to play games from contemporary consoles. Customisation options are extensive, including the ability to add custom fabric side panels and different-coloured buttons.
Senpai V3 Arcade, £10,832.50 plus tax, MaisonRoshi.com, @MaisonRochi
Synergy X Media Coffee Table by Bespoke Arcades
Another specialist UK-based manufacturer, Bespoke Arcades creates handmade cabinets for private and commercial use, integrating hardware capable of emulating thousands of classic titles into a range of different form factors. This is its take on the classic gaming table, incorporating a 28in widescreen display, and controls for up to four simultaneous players. Optional extras include a Bose speaker system and even Karaoke microphones and functionality.
Synergy X Media Coffee Table, £3,395, Bespoke-Arcades.co.uk
North Cases by Fractal Design
Stepping away from the room-dominating form factor of the arcade cabinet, Fractal Design specialises in building cases for PCs – whether they’re graphic workstations, music studio workhorses or high-end gaming machines – that are a world away from typical black or beige boxes. The Gothenburg-based company’s line-up includes this, the North range, with its elegant walnut or oak panelling, steel or brass details and handsome proportions. Designed for ease of access, a Fractal Design case should last many generations of hardware upgrades.
Fractal Design North Cases, Fractal-Design.com, @FractalOfficial
Nex Playground Console
The cute Nex Playground game system is pitched at children. Although it’s relatively limited when it comes to a software library. However, that restriction could also be a benefit if you’re looking to create a simple, no-nonsense family gaming set-up without the lure and time-sucking potential of massive online gaming experiences. Designed for active games, with movement sensors as well as traditional mini joysticks, the Playground has a playful pastel look.
Nex Playground, $199.99, Playground.Nex.inc, @NexPlayground
Football Table by Qiocare
Away from the digital realm, specialist game makers are upgrading offline favourites like table tennis, billiards, Mahjong and that enduring classic, table football. Qiocare is a Chinese company catering to an emerging market for statement interior pieces, with design handled by the in-house S.A.O. Studio team. Its football table uses ultra-white glass and slender tapered white legs to create a sculptural piece that shows off the simple mechanism as well as all aspects of the game in progress.
Football Table, details from Qiocare.net, @QiocareUSA
Starling Dartboard by 11 Ravens
Another craft-centric venture focusing on gaming classics, 11 Ravens is a Los Angeles-based manufacturer specialising in high-end furniture and gaming tables. With clientele ranging from hotels to private individuals and the entertainment industry, the company builds everything from poker, air hockey, shuffleboard and ping pong tables, through to bespoke seating, storage and lighting. This is the Starling Dartboard, a realm away from the laminated, pock-marked cupboard found at the back of a typical British pub. Available in maple, walnut, oak and teak, with bespoke colours for the board itself, the Starling combines wood and cork with an asymmetric design.
11 Ravens Starling Dartboard, price on application, 11ravens.com, @11ravens
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
These Dior biker boots capture the liberated spirit of the 1960s
The Dior D-Quest boots first appeared as part of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s A/W 2024 collection, which was inspired by Marc Bohan’s 1960s-founded Miss Dior line
By Jack Moss Published
-
Inside Bulgari and Fender’s unexpected watch collaboration
The Bulgari Aluminium GMT x Fender Limited Edition watch nods to the designs of the luxury house and the guitar brand, and is accompanied by a Stratocaster
By James Gurney Published
-
Artists reflect on David Bowie's life and lyrics for a War Child auction
Artists, including David Bowie's childhood friend and album art designer, George Underwood, have interpreted a David Bowie lyric for an upcoming War Child exhibition and auction
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Norway's tech supremo reMarkable reveals all about its new reMarkable Paper Pro
The reMarkable Paper Pro is the company's first foray into a colour e-ink tablet. We delve into the new device
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Huawei’s new Mate XT is the first triple-folding smartphone on the market
Three screens, three grand: the Huawei Mate XT is making a lot of waves
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Compact creativity: the best pocketable tech tools show that small is still beautiful
These dimunitive devices offer up functionality and portability in every field, from capturing every kind of sound, vision and imagery as well as ways to edit, write and play it all back
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Is the new Google Pixel 9 Fold Pro the ultimate do-it-all device?
Google's Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Fold Pro go head to head in our hands-on test of the latest generation of AI-infused smartphones
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Hold my ice cream, Ken: HMD’s long-awaited Barbie Phone is now available
HMD's Barbie Phone shuns the socials in favour of a pink-tinged, ultra-fabulous distraction-free life
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cutting-edge new kitchen tech is aimed at saving time, space and food
These new kitchen appliances are for the gadget-loving cook, from coffee creation and food preservation to space saving
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Folding Motorola razr 50 and 50 ultra enter the smartphone arena – plus the latest competition
Motorola and Samsung unveil cutting-edge new folding phones, while Honor’s photography-focused device proposes portraiture as the new hotness
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 winners announced
Discover the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 winners: innovation across all forms of domestic technology and product design
By Jonathan Bell Published