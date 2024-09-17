Nine new ways to game, from far-out furniture to cute consoles

We delve into the latest gaming machines for those who want to place their hobby centre stage. From limited-edition handhelds to custom cabinets, these nine companies offer innovation and individuality in the digital and analogue realms. Admittedly, the idea of a standalone gaming cabinet gives off a certain mancave energy, as previously demonstrated by the trend towards high-end driving simulators.

Whether you want to be on the oche or jiggling a joystick, these are the best ways to play.

Analogue Pocket GBC Color Edition

Finger firmly on the retro pulse, cult gaming company Analogue has launched another limited edition of its excellent Pocket console, following on from the earlier Aluminum Edition. The six colours in the GBC Color edition are Kiwi, Dandelion, Teal, Grape, Berry and Gold, all of which are drawn from the rainbow palette of classic period Nintendo design. The Pocket, which is powered by the company’s own Analogue OS, can emulate practically anything, offering up an ultra-portable journey through video game history.

Analogue Pocket GBC Color edition, $249.99, Analogue.co, @Analogue.co

Custom Cabinets by Love Hultén

The Swedish craftsman and electronics wizard Love Hultén is the go-to specialist for lovers of bespoke, beautifully crafted video game recreations. As well as limited editions like his portable R - K A I D - R console, Hultén can create cabinets for individual favourites, like this recreation of Taito's 1986 classic 'Bubble Bobble'.

Love Hultén arcade cabinet, Price on request, lovehulten.com, @lovehulten

Arcade Cabinets by Arcade1UP

For a less crafted but still very bespoke experience, American manufacturer Arcade1UP is the go-to supplier of officially licensed recreations of classic stand-up video game cabinets. The company works with old school names like Konami, Capcom, Bandai Namco and Midway, as well as major entertainment corporations like Disney. This machine was built to celebrate 50 years of Atari and incorporates 64 classic titles.

Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine, £600, Selfridges.com, Arcade1UPeurope.com

Senpai V3 Arcade by Maison Roshi

London company Maison Roshi was founded in 2020 to capitalise on the growing hunger for old-school gaming and high-end presentation. This is the Senpai V3 Arcade, the company’s largest and newest cabinet, hand-finished in oak and offering up a remarkable 5,500 classic titles, as well as the ability to play games from contemporary consoles. Customisation options are extensive, including the ability to add custom fabric side panels and different-coloured buttons.

Senpai V3 Arcade, £10,832.50 plus tax, MaisonRoshi.com, @MaisonRochi

Synergy X Media Coffee Table by Bespoke Arcades

Another specialist UK-based manufacturer, Bespoke Arcades creates handmade cabinets for private and commercial use, integrating hardware capable of emulating thousands of classic titles into a range of different form factors. This is its take on the classic gaming table, incorporating a 28in widescreen display, and controls for up to four simultaneous players. Optional extras include a Bose speaker system and even Karaoke microphones and functionality.

Synergy X Media Coffee Table, £3,395, Bespoke-Arcades.co.uk

North Cases by Fractal Design

Stepping away from the room-dominating form factor of the arcade cabinet, Fractal Design specialises in building cases for PCs – whether they’re graphic workstations, music studio workhorses or high-end gaming machines – that are a world away from typical black or beige boxes. The Gothenburg-based company’s line-up includes this, the North range, with its elegant walnut or oak panelling, steel or brass details and handsome proportions. Designed for ease of access, a Fractal Design case should last many generations of hardware upgrades.

Fractal Design North Cases, Fractal-Design.com, @FractalOfficial

Nex Playground Console

The cute Nex Playground game system is pitched at children. Although it’s relatively limited when it comes to a software library. However, that restriction could also be a benefit if you’re looking to create a simple, no-nonsense family gaming set-up without the lure and time-sucking potential of massive online gaming experiences. Designed for active games, with movement sensors as well as traditional mini joysticks, the Playground has a playful pastel look.

Nex Playground, $199.99, Playground.Nex.inc, @NexPlayground

Away from the digital realm, specialist game makers are upgrading offline favourites like table tennis, billiards, Mahjong and that enduring classic, table football. Qiocare is a Chinese company catering to an emerging market for statement interior pieces, with design handled by the in-house S.A.O. Studio team. Its football table uses ultra-white glass and slender tapered white legs to create a sculptural piece that shows off the simple mechanism as well as all aspects of the game in progress.

Football Table, details from Qiocare.net, @QiocareUSA

Starling Dartboard by 11 Ravens

Another craft-centric venture focusing on gaming classics, 11 Ravens is a Los Angeles-based manufacturer specialising in high-end furniture and gaming tables. With clientele ranging from hotels to private individuals and the entertainment industry, the company builds everything from poker, air hockey, shuffleboard and ping pong tables, through to bespoke seating, storage and lighting. This is the Starling Dartboard, a realm away from the laminated, pock-marked cupboard found at the back of a typical British pub. Available in maple, walnut, oak and teak, with bespoke colours for the board itself, the Starling combines wood and cork with an asymmetric design.

11 Ravens Starling Dartboard, price on application, 11ravens.com, @11ravens