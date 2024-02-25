‘Apparatrum’ is a book exploring the craft of synthesist and inventor Love Hultén

Apparatrum is a new book that charts the approach and output of Love Hultén, the Swedish designer, electronic engineer and craftsman renowned for his idiosyncratic, highly customised machines. It follows on from his 2022 book ‘Works’, which focused on projects completed between 2016 and 2022.

The limited edition cover of Apparatrum by Love Hultén (Image credit: Volume / Love Hulten)

Apparatrum offers more insight into the whole process; up until now, Hultén’s output has tended to arrive fully formed via his social media channels. These meticulously finished devices and machines frequently combine and enhance existing technologies, be they old-school gaming devices or cutting-edge musical instruments, and are commissioned by collectors and musicians who want a unique and beautiful object for a very specific purpose.

Hultén's work includes retro games consoles (Image credit: Volume / Love Hulten)

The designer describes his own work as ‘custom alientech’ and ‘craftporn’, amongst other things, and aside from the brightly coloured cases, switchgear and multiple integrated system, there’s a rich streak of creativity that comes from the juxtaposition of analogue craft, digital systems and eccentric presentation.

Inside the Hultén workshop (Image credit: Volume / Love Hulten)

Typically described as ‘playful’, Hultén’s work goes beyond the simply humorous and entrances us with a vision of technology at the service of inspiration, rather than the other way around. These are devices that not only celebrate familiar form factors, but also stress the importance of the human-machine relationship. Invariably, it’s not about touch screens or apps, VR or endless menu diving, but the benefits of simple, straight and direct interface.

Hultén's workshop in Gothenburg (Image credit: Volume / Love Hulten)

Apparatrum breaks down the designer’s approach as well as some of his favourite creations, mostly focused on video game units and synthesizers. Pieces like the fractal-powered Echo Observatory synthesizer take singular functions and processes and build them into bespoke cabinetry, often adding fresh functionality through new ways of physical interaction.

Projects include elaborate combinations of synthesizers and sound modules (Image credit: Volume / Love Hulten)

Published by Volume, Apparatrum is available in several editions, including a slip-cased signed edition with a special foil-imprinted cover graphic shaped by Hultén himself.

Volume is a bespoke publisher of high-concept, low-volume art books. Founded by Lucas Diettrich at Thames & Hudson (which also supports the company) and art director Darren Wall, it focuses on short-run creative projects using a crowd-funding model.

From Apparatrum by Love Hultén (Image credit: Volume / Love Hulten)

Apparatrum, Love Hultén, £50, Volume, Vol.co, @Vol.co, also available from

Love Hultén, LoveHulten.com, @LoveHulten

Darren Wall, DarrenWall.co, @IamDarrenWall

Thames & Hudson, ThamesandHudson.com, @ThamesandHudson

From Apparatrum by Love Hultén (Image credit: Volume / Love Hulten)

From Apparatrum by Love Hultén (Image credit: Volume / Love Hulten)