‘Apparatrum’ is a book exploring the craft of synthesist and inventor Love Hultén
‘Apparatrum’ charts the life and work of Swedish craftsman Love Hultén – you’ll have to move fast to secure the limited-edition version
Apparatrum is a new book that charts the approach and output of Love Hultén, the Swedish designer, electronic engineer and craftsman renowned for his idiosyncratic, highly customised machines. It follows on from his 2022 book ‘Works’, which focused on projects completed between 2016 and 2022.
Apparatrum offers more insight into the whole process; up until now, Hultén’s output has tended to arrive fully formed via his social media channels. These meticulously finished devices and machines frequently combine and enhance existing technologies, be they old-school gaming devices or cutting-edge musical instruments, and are commissioned by collectors and musicians who want a unique and beautiful object for a very specific purpose.
The designer describes his own work as ‘custom alientech’ and ‘craftporn’, amongst other things, and aside from the brightly coloured cases, switchgear and multiple integrated system, there’s a rich streak of creativity that comes from the juxtaposition of analogue craft, digital systems and eccentric presentation.
Typically described as ‘playful’, Hultén’s work goes beyond the simply humorous and entrances us with a vision of technology at the service of inspiration, rather than the other way around. These are devices that not only celebrate familiar form factors, but also stress the importance of the human-machine relationship. Invariably, it’s not about touch screens or apps, VR or endless menu diving, but the benefits of simple, straight and direct interface.
Apparatrum breaks down the designer’s approach as well as some of his favourite creations, mostly focused on video game units and synthesizers. Pieces like the fractal-powered Echo Observatory synthesizer take singular functions and processes and build them into bespoke cabinetry, often adding fresh functionality through new ways of physical interaction.
Published by Volume, Apparatrum is available in several editions, including a slip-cased signed edition with a special foil-imprinted cover graphic shaped by Hultén himself.
Volume is a bespoke publisher of high-concept, low-volume art books. Founded by Lucas Diettrich at Thames & Hudson (which also supports the company) and art director Darren Wall, it focuses on short-run creative projects using a crowd-funding model.
Apparatrum, Love Hultén, £50, Volume, Vol.co, @Vol.co, also available from
Love Hultén, LoveHulten.com, @LoveHulten
Darren Wall, DarrenWall.co, @IamDarrenWall
Thames & Hudson, ThamesandHudson.com, @ThamesandHudson
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
