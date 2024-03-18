Deyan Sudjic’s new book explores the appeal of analogue technology
‘Analogue: A Field Guide’ by Deyan Sudjic delves into the design history of hundreds of iconic pieces of personal tech
Deyan Sudjic has always been at the forefront of the design conversation. As the founding editor of Blueprint, editor of Domus and a subsequent director of London’s Design Museum (as well as an ongoing contributing editor to Wallpaper*), Sudjic’s research, curation and writing have done an enormous amount to recalibrate the consumer understanding of the cultural importance of the design industry.
Analogue: A Field Guide, by Deyan Sudjic
Analogue: A Field Guide is his latest book, the story of technologies that have now passed into history, considered bafflingly simplistic and convoluted by a new generation weaned on clouds, search, streaming and digital assistants.
The book offers up succinct summaries of four core areas of technology – sound, vision, communication and information – as well as short biographies of 250 different objects, from typewriters to televisions. It’s sobering to consider a single modern smartphone can probably outperform every one of these devices combined, and then some.
However, it’s this singularity of function that gives each piece of featured technology its appeal. In its focus on the minutiae of origin, form, function, and material, Analogue offers an insight into the almost fetishistic relationship we’ve developed with tech, old and new.
One of Sudjic’s first books was entitled Cult Objects, published way back in the aesthetic hinterlands of the mid-1980s, just as the V&A’s Boilerhouse Project was evolving into what became the Design Museum, courtesy of Terence Conran and Stephen Bayley’s beady eyes.
Much of the visual content in Analogue could have come straight from the pages of Cult Objects, which was one of the earliest celebrations of technology’s raw appeal to both designers and consumers. Forty years later, the consumer electronics of Starck, Rams, Sottsass, et all, has shifted from highly desirable signifiers of status, to outdated, unwanted junk or obscure museum pieces. Now, everything has become a cult object once again.
Analogue is not just a chronicle of how industrial design gave form to the technologies that in turn shaped our culture, but also a love letter to a lost world of tape, vinyl, celluloid and 35mm.
Related story
Analogue: A Field Guide offers up a treasure trove of forgotten electronic equipment, much of it now much sought-after, following decades of being left to rot languidly in landfill sites around the globe.
Yes, there’s nostalgia here – you can almost smell the acrid tang of warm electronics – but the book could also give an unknowing generation a far greater insight into the craft and complexity of old-school content generation.
Analogue: A Field Guide, Deyan Sudjic, £30, Quarto.com, @quartobooksuk
Available from Amazon
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Concrete House by the Ocean opens up to the elements in The Philippines
Concrete House by the Ocean by architect Micaela Benedicto of MB Architecture Studio is designed as an open-air pavilion in The Philippines
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Macallan Horizon with Bentley Motors is a decadent whisky with a luxurious twist
The Macallan and Bentley Motors release ‘The Macallan Horizon’, a single malt whisky with a 180-degree twisted presentation
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Ruby Dickson’s Kim Kardashian paintings explore celebrity culture in London
Ruby Dickson’s ‘Maybe my fairy-tale has a different ending than I dreamed it would. But that’s OK’ is exhibiting at Nicoletti gallery, London
By Sam Moore Published
-
‘Apparatrum’ is a book exploring the craft of synthesist and inventor Love Hultén
‘Apparatrum’ charts the life and work of Swedish craftsman Love Hultén – you’ll have to move fast to secure the limited-edition version
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Taschen book ‘The Computer’ is a monumental survey
‘The Computer’ from Taschen is a richly illustrated history of society’s ever-evolving relationship with the silicon chip
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘Soft Electronics’: this polychromatic old consumer tech will blow you away
Vintage electronics and obsolete appliances are explored in all their curvy, colourful and quirky glory in a new book, Soft Electronics, by Dutch designer Jaro Gielens
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Key design innovations in the new Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBook Pro
Apple’s latest round of innovations delivers a wealth of fingertip functionality – here’s what to expect from the Apple Watch 7, iPhone 13 Pro, and MacBook Pro
By Nick Compton Last updated
-
New books: how designers see the world
Our round-up of new books spans James Dyson on his hits and misses, Stephen Bayley on the combustion age, an exploration of vintage synthesisers, and an axe lover’s handbook
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Supercharge your productivity with Microsoft Surface Book 3
Microsoft's laptop-tablet hybrid combines the full power of a laptop with the detachable portability of a tablet
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Space out: a history of NASA’s graphic design
‘The Worm’ is a showcase of NASA's iconic logos – from the original 1974 manual, all the way to up to its eventual banishment in the early 1990s
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Is the iPhone the ultimate symbol of modernist design?
A new book explores the links between Bauhaus and the Apple iPhone
By Jonathan Bell Last updated