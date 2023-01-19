Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023: Wales Bonner to Givenchy

Menswear fashion month concludes with Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023, a packed six-day schedule that encompasses the city’s storied names – among them Hermès, Dior and Givenchy – in a glimpse of the menswear’s season ahead. Look out for Anthony Vaccarello’s return to the Paris menswear schedule at Saint Laurent having shown in Morocco and Los Angeles in recent seasons, KidSuper ‘co-creating’ Louis Vuitton’s latest menswear collection alongside the house’s design team (a full-time successor to Virgil Abloh is yet to be announced), and an appearance from Grace Wales Bonner, marking the British designer’s Paris Fashion Week debut. Emerging names – from Bianca Saunders to Botter – will show alongside.

Here’s the best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023, as selected by Wallpaper*.

The best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023

Givenchy

Givenchy A/W 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Givenchy)

There was a feeling of reset to the stark optic-white show space erected in the École Militaire for Matthew M Williams’ latest menswear collection for Givenchy, a mood reflected in the pin-sharp black tailoring of the opening looks – a nod to what Williams called ’a new formality’ that could be traced in origin to house founder Hubert de Givenchy. As the show went on, these codes loosened up – a nod, Williams said, to the multiplicities of contemporary masculinity – from cleverly hyper-layered garments in a melange of colour and print (camo, cheetah and tartan among them) to unhemmed tailoring, a literal undoing of the formality of the opening looks. Part of the inspiration was a photograph of Hubert de Givenchy in the 1960s, wearing a jumper around his waist like a skirt: ‘[It is about] how you wear things... self-expression through the imbuement of personal gestures into clothes.’ It led to Williams’ most expansive menswear offering yet – at least in terms of the breadth of the collection – and a clear declaration of his vision for Givenchy as he enters his third year at the house.

Hed Mayner

Hed Mayner A/W 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Hed Mayner)

Tel Aviv-based designer Hed Mayner’s previous collection was an exploration of proportion, magnifying garments in size in an attempt to ‘destigmatise [them] from class, gender and formality’. This season, he continued this exploration, though with a shift in focus, beginning the collection by imagining how a child’s tuxedo jacket might look on an adult body. Mayner – who spent much of this season commuting from his Tel Aviv home to the Tuscan factory which makes his clothing – said the closeness to the production process had offered a ‘more objective’ approach to shape, moving from the expansive towards something ‘more direct, more urgent, a little bit bent’. As such, pieces were distorted in shape, pulling and twisting around the body, while purposefully awkward fitting trousers were designed to give the impression that garments had been borrowed or passed between generations ‘of fathers, grandfathers and younger brothers’. A new collaboration with Reebok followed a similar rationale, with a version of the sportswear brand’s ’Classic Leather‘ sneaker washed and bent into shape, as if well loved.

Bianca Saunders

Bianca Saunders A/W 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Bianca Saunders)

Andam Award-winning British designer Bianca Saunders continued her exploration of archetypal menswear garments with an A/W 2023 collection titled ‘Playwork’. Saunders said she had drawn inspiration from Jamaican comedian Oliver Samuels, whose show ‘Oliver at Large’ saw sketches played out in quotidian settings – ’stripped-back set-up bars, bedrooms, corner shops’ – transformed into the extraordinary by what Saunders called the ‘amplitude’ of his performance. ’[He] tricks the eye into seeing a world far greater than what modest first impressions may imply,’ she said via the collection notes. Set against the backdrop of a back-room bar – Saunders’ own imagining of Samuels’ humble sets – this same line of thinking informed the clothing itself, whereby classic tailoring, overcoats and denim were manipulated with Saunders’ subversive approach to cut and silhouette, seeing garments hold structure as if scrunched or folded. The collection also featured pieces from Saunders’ second capsule collection for At.Kollective – a collaborative project led by Ecco Leather – which saw the designer hone her burgeoning accessories offering with square-toed shoes and a series of slouchy handbags inspired by the shape of a tent.

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent A/W 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

In the vast central rotunda of the 18th-century Bourse de Commerce – formerly a place of trade for wheat and other commodities, now home to the Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection art gallery – Anthony Vaccarello made a return to Paris Fashion Week Men’s, having shown his menswear collections for Saint Laurent outside of the house’s native city in past seasons (most recently, in Morocco’s Agafay Desert). Inside the space, black-leather seating lined the concrete walls of Japanese architect Tadao Ando’s circular ‘structure-within-a-structure’, its shape providing a visual link to the glowing disk by Es Devlin that rose from the desert floor at the end of Vaccarello’s Moroccan show. ‘Almost inadvertently, the O shape, a symbol of perfection and purity of execution, becomes a recurring, pertinent thread at Saint Laurent,’ said the house.

The collection itself was described as a ‘sequel’ to the designer’s recent menswear collections, which have been defined by an aesthetic rigour and sharply drawn silhouettes – notably in severe, wide-shouldered tailoring – tempered by moments of fluidity and romance. Here, Vaccarello noted a desire for ‘ample volume’, figured in vast overcoats and wide-legged trousers inspired by the cut of sweat pants. A riff on the pussy bow ran throughout, while Vaccarello also talked of a ‘reciprocity’ between the masculine and feminine, including through a series of hooded pieces, reminiscent of Yves Saint Laurent’s ‘capuche’ dresses of the mid-1980s.

While Vaccarello’s womenswear collections typically end with the Eiffel Tower’s shimmering light show as a backdrop, this finished with an altogether more restrained, but no less impactful, gesture: a single light hovering on Charlotte Gainsbourg, who provided the show’s live piano soundtrack, the models fading into shadows as the composition reached its crescendo.

Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner A/W 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Wales Bonner)

Following a triumphant show at Florence’s Pitti Uomo in June 2022, Grace Wales Bonner continued her European tour with a stop in Paris, which marked her debut collection in the city. For the occasion, she selected a historic salon on the Place Vendôme, a place synonymous with Parisian luxury – having housed couture and jewellery houses, international banks and hotels, including The Ritz – to show a collection that looked towards those who have chosen Paris as creative refuge over the decades, from James Baldwin to Josephine Baker (‘the rebel sojourners, arriving like a stream of stars, coming together in their uniqueness as if a constellation’). ‘What I found most interesting about these international artists and writers being in Paris was what it opened up for them in terms of freedom of expression,’ she said after the show. This sense of creative liberation came through in a rich amalgam typical of Wales Bonner’s work: diaphanous silk shirting and scarves which featured works by British artist Lubaina Himid (an ode to ‘the Black flâneur’), silk eveningwear created in collaboration with Savile Row tailors Anderson & Sheppard (conjuring Parisian nightlife of the early 20th century), and swathes of handcraft and embellishment (baroque pearls, Ghanaian beads and Swarovski crystals were inspired by the ‘ceremonial wardrobe’). The collection also featured a preview of Wales Bonner’s kit for the Jamaican national football team – in collaboration with Adidas – while the show’s soundtrack featured ‘original commissions’ by Duval Timothy, Sampha and Kendrick Lamar.