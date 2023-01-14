Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023: Gucci to DSquared2

The menswear season continues with Milan Fashion Week Mens A/W 2023, heralding an eclectic schedule which spans both the city’s stalwarts – Prada, Giorgio Armani, Fendi among them – and a small but energetic contingent of young designers providing a fresh take on Italian style. The week opens with the introduction of a fresh chapter at Gucci, following the departure of creative director Alessandro Michele last November, continuing across the weekend with JW Anderson’s sophomore Milanese outing, Marco de Vincenzo’s debut menswear collection for Etro, and an array of presentations and events taking place across the city.

Here is the best of Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023, as it happens.

The best of Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023

DSquared2

DSquared2 A/W 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of DSquared2)

Dean and Dan Caten said that they were ‘looking back to look forward’ with an unapologetic A/W 2023 collection which found its nexus in their first-ever runway show which took place in 2003. In it, Naomi Campbell – brandishing two shopping bags – memorably sprinted towards the steps of a grounded Boeing jet (in heels), before turning and striding down the runway. It has since become one of fashion’s most re-shared clips, an example of the Caten brothers’ brand of joyfully unrestrained camp.

Yesterday evening’s show began in a teenage boy’s bedroom – complete with rumpled bed sheets and walls tacked with posters – for an exploration of the rebellious dress codes of youthful archetypes: ‘the geek, the jock, the goth, the emo and the femme’. ‘The freedom to be who you want to be,’ said the twins of remaking these stereotypes, playfully amalgamating distinct elements of Y2K dress – trucker caps, low-slung torn jeans, tops sliced away to reveal the naval – with irreverent slogans, ‘Choke’, ‘24-7 Star’, ‘Recycled Teenager’, and ‘Livin’ Doll’ emblazoned throughout. Models, which included an array of TikTok stars and social-media personalities, walked the runway with Campbell-inspired panache – ‘full Dsquared2 energy,’ as the notes described.

1017 Alyx 9SM

1017 Alyx 9SM A/W 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of 1017 Alyx 9SM)

Matthew M Williamson looked towards American artist Mark Flood – known for punk-inspired pastiches of American culture and the contemporary art world – for his A/W 2023 1017 Alyx 9SM collection, with a retrospective of Flood’s work at Milan’s Spazio Maiocchi gallery providing the show’s backdrop. Flood’s slogans and works also appeared throughout the collection in a series of collaborative pieces – some motifs were created for the show, others existing – which added a visual richness to Williamson’s severe brand of minimalism. The influence of technical sportswear remained strong, with Alyx-emblazoned running gear worn over jeans or tailored trousers, while a streak of rebellion came in flourishes of studs and thorn-like spikes, appearing on the knee of a leather trouser, on the toe of a boot, or around the neckline of an otherwise unembellished floor-length halter dress.

Gucci

Gucci A/W 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Anticipation was high for Gucci’s A/W 2023 collection, which marked the first since the departure of creative director Alessandro Michele in November last year. Presented in the round – in the centre, American noise-rock trio Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog provided the live soundtrack – the house said the collection centred on the idea of ‘improvisation as methodology’, an apt metaphor for an in-house team, sans creative leadership, attempting to define a new chapter of the historic house in mere months. Initially, the collection felt something of a return to Michele’s earliest collections at the house – hinted by the reappearance of the fur-lined backless loafer, one of the designer’s first cult pieces – with languid tailoring, oversized overcoats, and romantic oversized silk shirts, delicately ruffled at the collar and cuffs. As the collection went on, these ideas evolved in new directions – a nod, the house said, to the ‘multi-faceted creatives and craftsmen that make up the house of Gucci’ – which spanned nods to Tom Ford’s Gucci tenure (denim jeans tied with stacks of silk scarfs, T-shirts slashed to the naval, crystal-studded denim) to colourful oversized boiler suits and Motocross pants, to dancewear-inspired leg warms, ribbed-knit trousers and wide boat-neck sweaters. The suggestion was a more discreet vision of luxury for the house, though what comes next is anybody’s guess – Michele, of course, was picked from the in-house team. Perhaps the next creative director of house is already waiting in the wings.

Stay tuned for more from Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023.