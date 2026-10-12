It has been almost two years since the British designer Kim Jones stepped away from his role at Dior Men after a seven-year tenure, having exited Fendi – where he oversaw womenswear and haute couture – the October prior (he was at the Italian house for four years).

In the time since, Jones has not left fashion entirely: in October 2025, he was drafted by Chinese outerwear behemoth Bosideng to helm a new line titled ‘Areal’ which launched with a 20-piece capsule, while Switzerland-based luxury hotel brand Aman drafted the designer to create a collection of casual- and sleepwear for its Aman Essentials offshoot.

But this morning Jones announces a more definitive return to fashion with the launch of an eponymous label, Kim Jones (in some ways, it could be considered a relaunch, having held an eponymous line from 2003-2008 after graduating from the MA Fashion menswear program in 2002). It will launch for A/W 2027, placing it within a season of shows which will run from January-March (whether or not he will show at one of these fashion weeks is yet to be announced) and he will work on the line alongside his longtime design collaborator, Lucy Beeden (according to Business of Fashion, the pair will hold a majority stake alongside a ‘undisclosed investor’).

(Image credit: Photography Alasdair McLellan)

‘After many years working with incredible houses and collaborators, it feels like the right moment to do something under my own name again,’ says Jones, who was awarded an OBE in 2020 for services to the fashion and textile industry, having also served as creative director of Dunhill (2008-2010) and Louis Vuitton’s menswear line (2011-2018). ‘This brings together the things I’ve always been interested in – fashion, art and design – and gives me the space to work with people I admire and explore new ideas.’

So far, little more about the collection has been revealed by the London-born designer, save for its logo (the designer’s name in lower-case serif, presented on the diagonal), and its production, which will take place largely in Japan, having been designed in his London studio (leather goods will be crafted in Italy). Prices, meanwhile, are described as ‘considered’ and the collection will be designed ‘with versatility at its core, [offering] a broader wardrobe unrestricted by traditional categories.’ Several of the designs will draw on pieces from Jones’ archive.

The collection will launch in mid-2027 on the designer’s new website, while the first bricks-and-mortar store is slated for Hong Kong in autumn of 2027 (the 4,000 sq ft address is in new development Central Yards, which overlooks Victoria Harbour). Further stores across Asia, and international retail partners, are expected to follow. ‘I’m excited about what comes next,’ says the designer.