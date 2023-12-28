How to experiment with coloured eyeshadow, as seen on the beauty pages of Wallpaper* in 2023

Wearing coloured eyeshadow can be a daunting prospect. But the only way to overcome any fear is to feel it, and do it anyway – and particularly when it comes down to make-up application, which is supposed to be a fun and freeing experience by nature.

Experimentation and practice here are key: approaching your face like a painter would a canvas, and testing out shades to see which suits your undertones are essential to the process of learning to pull off a bright and bold eye look. This can extend as far as layering lipsticks or smearing lip gloss onto eyelids, wetting a powder shadow to create a deeper and more vibrant finish to the product, blending eye tints to create a custom hue, or using opposite ends of the colour spectrum simultaneously on eyes and lips.

On the beauty pages of Wallpaper* 2023, this is the philosophy that was employed by three make-up artists: Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior’s make-up line; Chanel’s UK beauty ambassador Marco Antonio; and the talents of Parisian make-up maestro Caroline Fenouil. Here, three looks to use as inspiration for your own daring makeup application, taking coloured eyeshadow into 2024 and beyond.

How to experiment with coloured eyeshadow, as seen in Wallpaper* 2023

Red

Les Beiges foundation in BR172, £47; Poudre Universelle Libre powder in 152, £46; Hydra Beauty lotion, £46; Baume Essentiel glow stick in Transparent, £36; 31 Le Rouge lipstick in Rouge Coromandel and Rouge Beige, £140 each. (Image credit: Photography by Frida-My; make-up by Marco Antonio. This image originally appeared in the November 2023 issue of Wallpaper*)

Marco Antonio went big on red for this look for the November 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, combining a glossy lip and dewy skin with a metallic garnet eye. The make-up artist made sure the base was fresh, letting freckles show through, so as not to overdo the final result. He also used Chanel’s Baume Essentiel glow stick in Transparent to highlight under the brow bone and high points of the face, before lining the eyes with a metallic red and brushing it up onto the lashes. Antonio combined Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge lipsticks in the shades Rouge Coromandel combined with the wetter-looking finish of the Rouge Beige colourway. For staying powder, always prime your eyelids and set the liner using a powder, unless you want to create an intentionally grungy, lived-in result that creases and shifts over time.

Blue

Dior Forever Glow Veil primer, £40; Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation in 0N, £48; Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer in 0N, £30; Rouge Blush blush in 449 Dansante, £36; Diorshow Brow Styler pencil in 01 Blond, £29; Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara in 090 Black, £35; Diorshow On Stage Crayon eyeliner in 099 Black, £24; Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in 279 Denim, £55; Rouge Dior Forever Liquid lipstick in 999 Forever Dior, £37‘Atom, Spring’ ceramic object, price on request, by Si Jeune Montagne (Image credit: Photography by Charles Negre; make-up by Peter Philips Creative and Image Director for Dior Make-up. This image originally appeared in the October 2023 issue of Wallpaper*)

Dior make-up’s creative and image director Peter Philips launched an eye palette this year in the shade ‘Denim’, which includes azure, peacock, turquoise blue shimmer shadows And it’s this this is palette that was used here for this shoot with Charles Negre, published in the October 2023 issue of Wallpaper*. Slightly retro in feel, but neither pastiche or referential, this eye look works with the palette to blend and merge colours together, seamlessly diffusing the shadows to the outer peripheries of the brow bone and underneath the lower lid. Ground your look with smokey black liner and mascara: the products here include Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara in 090 and Diorshow On Stage Crayon eyeliner in 099.

Green

Satin lipstick in Favorite Red, £62 by Dries Van Noten Beauty; Coat, £2,485, by Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Photography by Eva Wang; fashion by Jason Hughes)