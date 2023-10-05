Takashi Murakami and Ryan Murphy headline Wallpaper* November 2023

In the Wallpaper* November 2023 Art Special, discover Takashi Murakami’s pandemic-inspired creatures, producer Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood HQ, 20 years of Frieze and more, on newsstands today

Wallpaper* November 2023 covers
Left, the Hollywood HQ of film and TV producer Ryan Murphy grace the newsstand cover. Right, limited-edition cover by Takashi Murakami, featuring the 2023 work Murakami.Flower #5573 Super Mad Bomb Game
By Sarah Douglas
published

Welcome to our November Art issue! Headlining are two cultural superstars – Takashi Murakami with a potent mix of pandemic-inspired creatures, eye-popping flowers, NFTs, avatars and 17th-century Japanese motifs for his latest show at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, and Ryan Murphy, the prolific film and TV producer, who takes us on a tour of his offices, which were inspired by the glamour and hedonism of American fashion designer Halston, as brought to life in the Netflix mini-series Halston, which Murphy executive produced.

Then on to more fantasy interiors with our vision of shared public spaces – including a dream canteen, an outdoor escape and the hotshot’s hideaway. We take a peek at three sculptural houses that highlight the tactile qualities of concrete. Located in Mexico, Canada and Belgium, they treat architecture as a volumetric exercise, sometimes appearing monolithic, while others take more elaborate, articulated forms.

We celebrate 20 years of the Frieze Art Fair with an exclusive interview with Eva Langret, director of Frieze London, and create our very own private view with an art-inspired fashion shoot at the David Zwirner Gallery, London, set against a backdrop of works by Brazilian artist Odoteres Ricardo de Ozias. Art’s most provocative duo Gilbert & George present their vibrant vision of the ‘Lady Dior’ bag, while Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis shows us her take on the iconic (and ironic) 1960s lava lamp

Finally, we visit the blockbuster Chanel exhibition at London’s V&A, which explores the six-decade-long career of the legendary French couturier. We were granted privileged access to the collection, and hand-picked six exquisite evening gowns from the 1930s, which we photographed as fashion as art, and which perfectly capture the timeless elegance of Chanel. I hope you enjoy the issue!

Sarah Douglas
Editor-in-Chief

