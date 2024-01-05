Best in show: Wallpaper* picks S/S 2024’s standout looks

January marks the beginning not only of a new year, but a new season in style – gone are the winter collections of last year, in are the S/S 2024 collections, and with them the promise of brighter days ahead.

As part of Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2024 issue, we select the winning men’s and womenswear collections of S/S 2024 – and their standout looks – which will define a season of dressing ahead. These span Sabato de Sarno’s sensual new vision for Gucci (the designer called it a ’story of richness and lust... of sweat, dancing and singing’, and is pictured top left), the eclectic oppositions of Dries Van Noten’s womenswear, and Maximilian Davis’ expertly reduced Ferragamo tailoring.

Winning collections came too from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons at Prada, where they reckoned with beauty and craft, the sinuous lines of Kim Jones’ Fendi, or Matthieu Blazy’s extraordinary riffs on the quotidien at Bottega Veneta (here encapsulated his version of a working man’s tie, recrafted in leather). Or Lucie and Luke Meier’s gently oversized men’s Jil Sander tailoring, adorned with glimmering crystal broaches (pictured top right).

The various looks are captured by London-based photographer Daisy Walker, and styled by Wallpaper* fashion and style director Jason Hughes.

The standout looks of S/S 2024, selected by Wallpaper*

Courrèges

Jacket, £1,700, by Courrèges. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dolce & Gabbana

Jacket, £3,000; shirt, £1,100; trousers, £1,200, all by Dolce & Gabbana. Shoes, £870, by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dries Van Noten

Jacket, £1,295; bra, £175; skirt, £1,425, all by Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Acne Studios

Dress, price on request, by Acne Studios. Earrings, price on request, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Shoes, £1,050, by Alaïa. Gloves, £797, by Ines. Tights, £35, by Wolford (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Hermès

Top and skirt (part of a modular dress), £2,800, by Hermès. Shoes, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Tights, £25, by Falke. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Wooyoungmi

Jacket, £600; jacket (underneath), price on request; trousers, £320, all by Wooyoungmi. Necklace, £225, by Completedworks. ‘Mart’ armchair, from £11,299, by Antonio Citterio, for B&B Italia, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Ferragamo

Jacket, £1,815; trousers, £1,230; shoes, price on request, all by Ferragamo (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Dress, £3,710; earrings, price on request, both by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Shoes, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Givenchy

Jacket, €3,400; top, €365; trousers, €990, all by Givenchy. Shoes, £870, by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Alexander McQueen

Jacket, £2,900; trousers, £980; earrings, £850, all by Alexander McQueen. ‘Grand Relax’ armchair, from £7,320, by Antonio Citterio, for Vitra, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Carven

Jacket, price on request, by Carven. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. ‘Mart’ armchair, from £11,299, by Antonio Citterio, for B&B Italia, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Isabel Marant

Jumpsuit, £990, by Isabel Marant. Shoes, price on request, by Ferragamo. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bottega Veneta

Jacket; shirt; tie; trousers, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Miu Miu

Top, £1,410; skirt, £2,350, both by Miu Miu. Shoes, price on request, by Prada. Bodysuit, £195; tights, £50, both by Wolford (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Paul Smith

Jacket, £1,250; top, £225; trousers, £410, all by Paul Smith. Sunglasses, £375, by Bottega Veneta. ‘Grand Relax’ armchair, from £7,320, by Antonio Citterio, for Vitra, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Fendi

Top, £1,720; skirt, £4,600, both by Fendi. Earrings, price on request, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dior

Top, £1,200; skirt, £830, both by Dior. Shoes, £1,050, by Alaïa. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Prada

Top; shorts; skirt; shoes, all price on request, by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Balenciaga

Jacket, €8,000; dress, €2,500, both by Balenciaga. ‘Mart’ armchair, from £11,299, by Antonio Citterio,for B&B Italia, from Aram (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Marni

Top, £595; skirt, £695, both by Marni. Shoes, £870, by Prada. Socks, £38, by Pantherella. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Valentino

Coat, £3,250; shirt, £690, both by Valentino. Tie, £190, by Valentino Garavani (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Loewe

Top, £825; trousers, £875, both by Loewe. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Gloves, £610; shoes, £1,050, both by Alaïa (Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Models: Kerolyn Soares at IMG, Aaron Shandel at Wilhelmina. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Adam Garland using Authentic Beauty Concept. Make-up: Jo Banach using Chanel Les Beiges Winter Glow and No.1 de Chanel Red Camellia Exfoliating Mask. Interiors: Olly Mason. Set build: London Art Makers. Photography assistants: Chloe Yates, Zillah Rauter. Fashion assistants: Kris Bergfeldt, Samela Gjozi. Hair assistant: Annabella Hudgell. Interiors assistant: Archie Thomson. Post-production: Lasso Studio.

A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print from 4 January, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today