Best in show: Wallpaper* picks S/S 2024’s standout looks

Best in show: left, Gucci. Top, £1,840; skirt, £5,100, both by Gucci. Shoes, £1,050, by Alaïa. Sunglasses, £395, by Bottega Veneta. ‘Umbra’ gold and diamond riviera necklace, £25,000, by Anoona Jewels. Tights, £35, by Wolford. Right, Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier. Jacket; trousers; brooch, all price on request, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier. ‘Grand Relax’ armchair, from £7,320, by Antonio Citterio, for Vitra, from Aram
(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)
By Jack Moss
January marks the beginning not only of a new year, but a new season in style – gone are the winter collections of last year, in are the S/S 2024 collections, and with them the promise of brighter days ahead.

As part of Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2024 issue, we select the winning men’s and womenswear collections of S/S 2024 – and their standout looks – which will define a season of dressing ahead. These span Sabato de Sarno’s sensual new vision for Gucci (the designer called it a ’story of richness and lust... of sweat, dancing and singing’, and is pictured top left), the eclectic oppositions of Dries Van Noten’s womenswear, and Maximilian Davis’ expertly reduced Ferragamo tailoring. 

Winning collections came too from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons at Prada, where they reckoned with beauty and craft, the sinuous lines of Kim Jones’ Fendi, or Matthieu Blazy’s extraordinary riffs on the quotidien at Bottega Veneta (here encapsulated his version of a working man’s tie, recrafted in leather). Or Lucie and Luke Meier’s gently oversized men’s Jil Sander tailoring, adorned with glimmering crystal broaches (pictured top right). 

The various looks are captured by London-based photographer Daisy Walker, and styled by Wallpaper* fashion and style director Jason Hughes. 

The standout looks of S/S 2024, selected by Wallpaper*

Courrèges

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, £1,700, by Courrèges. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dolce & Gabbana

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, £3,000; shirt, £1,100; trousers, £1,200, all by Dolce & Gabbana. Shoes, £870, by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dries Van Noten

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, £1,295; bra, £175; skirt, £1,425, all by Dries Van Noten

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Acne Studios

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Dress, price on request, by Acne Studios. Earrings, price on request, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Shoes, £1,050, by Alaïa. Gloves, £797, by Ines. Tights, £35, by Wolford

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Hermès

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Top and skirt (part of a modular dress), £2,800, by Hermès. Shoes, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Tights, £25, by Falke. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Wooyoungmi

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, £600; jacket (underneath), price on request; trousers, £320, all by Wooyoungmi. Necklace, £225, by Completedworks. ‘Mart’ armchair, from £11,299, by Antonio Citterio, for B&B Italia, from Aram

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Ferragamo

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, £1,815; trousers, £1,230; shoes, price on request, all by Ferragamo

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Dress, £3,710; earrings, price on request, both by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Shoes, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Givenchy

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, €3,400; top, €365; trousers, €990, all by Givenchy. Shoes, £870, by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Alexander McQueen

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, £2,900; trousers, £980; earrings, £850, all by Alexander McQueen. ‘Grand Relax’ armchair, from £7,320, by Antonio Citterio, for Vitra, from Aram

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Carven

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, price on request, by Carven. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. ‘Mart’ armchair, from £11,299, by Antonio Citterio, for B&B Italia, from Aram

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Isabel Marant

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jumpsuit, £990, by Isabel Marant. Shoes, price on request, by Ferragamo. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bottega Veneta

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket; shirt; tie; trousers, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Miu Miu

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Top, £1,410; skirt, £2,350, both by Miu Miu. Shoes, price on request, by Prada. Bodysuit, £195; tights, £50, both by Wolford

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Paul Smith

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, £1,250; top, £225; trousers, £410, all by Paul Smith. Sunglasses, £375, by Bottega Veneta. ‘Grand Relax’ armchair, from £7,320, by Antonio Citterio, for Vitra, from Aram

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Fendi

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Top, £1,720; skirt, £4,600, both by Fendi. Earrings, price on request, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dior

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Top, £1,200; skirt, £830, both by Dior. Shoes, £1,050, by Alaïa. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Prada

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Top; shorts; skirt; shoes, all price on request, by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Balenciaga

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Jacket, €8,000; dress, €2,500, both by Balenciaga. ‘Mart’ armchair, from £11,299, by Antonio Citterio,for B&B Italia, from Aram

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Marni

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Top, £595; skirt, £695, both by Marni. Shoes, £870, by Prada. Socks, £38, by Pantherella. ‘Ruskin’ fabric in Eucalyptus, £80 per m, by Romo

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Valentino

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Coat, £3,250; shirt, £690, both by Valentino. Tie, £190, by Valentino Garavani

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Loewe 

Best looks of S/S 2024 fashion selected by Wallpaper Design Awards

Top, £825; trousers, £875, both by Loewe. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Gloves, £610; shoes, £1,050, both by Alaïa

(Image credit: Photography by Daisy Walker, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Models: Kerolyn Soares at IMG, Aaron Shandel at Wilhelmina. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Adam Garland using Authentic Beauty Concept. Make-up: Jo Banach using Chanel Les Beiges Winter Glow and No.1 de Chanel Red Camellia Exfoliating Mask. Interiors: Olly Mason. Set build: London Art Makers. Photography assistants: Chloe Yates, Zillah Rauter. Fashion assistants: Kris Bergfeldt, Samela Gjozi. Hair assistant: Annabella Hudgell. Interiors assistant: Archie Thomson. Post-production: Lasso Studio. 

A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print from 4 January, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Gucci Jil Sander Dolce & Gabbana Dries Van Noten Acne Studios Hermes Wooyoungmi Salvatore Ferragamo Saint Laurent Givenchy Mcqueen Carven Isabel Marant Bottega Veneta Miu Miu Paul Smith Fendi Dior Prada Balenciaga Marni Valentino Loewe
