Why bread is back on the menu
Gone are the days of carb-avoidant diets dominating restaurant menus. Food Critic, Leonie Cooper, celebrates the return of pillowy, inventive bread as London's stand-out dish
Head to the wonderful, but certainly tourist trap adjacent hell of London’s Borough Market and you’ll find two new Greek-ish restaurants from superhero chef David Carter. Downstairs is Agora, a slightly more casual walk-ins only joint. Upstairs is the more lavish Oma, where you will probably have to auction off a kidney in order to get a booking, but honestly, it really is worth it. (Side note: does anyone have a kidney I can borrow?)
Why? Because, bread. Sure, sassy little baskets filled with pillowy rolls never really went away; go to central London bigshot Brasserie Zedel and they’ll deliver a pink-napkin lined offering of carbs to you before you even get to your menu, while at the newer and hipper likes of Tollington’s in Finsbury Park – an Iberian style seafood bar in an old fish and chip shop – slices of San Sebastian-style baguette are practically flung at your head as you walk through the door.
But at Oma things are different. The menu is vast and varied, spanning sea bass crudo with jalapeno and lime, a spanakopita gratin and a mussel saganaki, but it’s the opening salvo of ‘breads, etc’ (as they oh-so-casually write on the menu) that everybody’s in a fizzy tizz about.
First, there’s a squidgy, charred round of laffa – a kind of hot, deeply artistic pita that’s perfect on its own, but even better smeared with Oma’s sublime salt cod, xo sauce and labneh dip. Next comes a boiled and incandescently chewy açma verde, a bagel made specifically for consumption by angels. The ‘etc’, is hot, house-made potato crisps. Heaven. And this is all before starters are even mentioned. It makes for a heroic opening, and we’re certainly not saying that everything that follows this bounty of breads is a let-down, but, well, we were thinking about the laffa long after we stopped thinking about the saganaki.
Other outrageously good breads doing their best to outshine the rest of London’s menus include rounds of grilled potato bread at Brunswick House, accessorised with a quenelle of gloriously green garlic butter. A run of hype-worthy independent bakeries across the city, from Peckham’s Toad and Bloomsbury’s Fortitude to east London mini-chains Jolene and Dusty Knuckle are also dishing out seriously good loaves (and branded tote bags) to daily queues around their respective blocks. Similarly, neighbourhood spots like Baban’s Naan in Finsbury Park and Ararat Bakery in Dalston are doing epic business with more wallet-friendly takeout flatbreads.
Bread has been a staple in the human diet for roughly 10,000 years. After such an epic run, it was a surprise to see it fall foul with foodies due to a perceived lack of nutritional value and accusations of empty calories. Happily, the prevalence of sourdough – a bread that might do something very nice to your gut indeed – helped ease many of us back into a more carby life.
Wildfarmed, a company who use regenerative agriculture to grow the wheat that makes their flour, are also now a mainstay of London’s chicest restaurants. You’ll see Wildfarmed flour proudly used in the infamously imaginative flatbreads at sustainable sister spots Fallow in St James’s and Roe in Canary Wharf (snail vindaloo flatbread, anyone?), while the Wildfarmed family were a core part of this summer’s dedicated sandwich festival Sarnie Party in Camden.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Bread is most definitely back, and this time it might even be good for the planet, as well as you.
- Where to eat now : see our picks of London's hottest restaurants.
Leonie Cooper is a restaurant critic and journalist with over 20 years experience. Currently Food & Drink Editor at Time Out, she prides herself on finding the finest places to eat in London by eating out multiple times a week. Leonie has also contributed to The Guardian, The Independent, Evening Standard, Conde Nast Traveller, NME and the BBC.
-
First look: Serwaa is a six-legged chair by Giles Tettey Nartey
‘The design sensibilities of West Africa are equally as valuable and important as those from Europe’ states British-Ghanaian designer and architect Giles Tettey Nartey
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Step inside Cowley Manor, a refreshed 300-plus-year-old spa hotel in the Cotswolds
Experience the bucolic English countryside at Cowley Manor, recently renovated by architects at De Matos Ryan and interior designer Dorothée Meilichzon
By Daven Wu Published
-
In Palma, beloved watch boutique Relojeria Alemana gets a dramatic revamp
Edificio RA for Relojeria Alemana has been redesigned by OHLAB, refreshing a historical landmark in Palma, Mallorca with a 21st-century twist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Birley Chocolate hits the sweet ’n’ chic spot in London’s Chelsea
The new Birley Chocolate shop, a sibling to Birley Bakery, is a confection of colour as delicious as its finely crafted goods
By Melina Keays Published
-
The London tequila bars well worth a shot
Our resident spirits writer Neil Ridley explores London’s best places to enjoy the finest agave-based spirits
By Neil Ridley Published
-
Eight of the best Chinese restaurants in London right now
Our food critic's picks of the best Chinese restaurants in London, serving up a wealth of regional wonders in the chicest of contemporary surroundings
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Lavazza’s Wimbledon afternoon tea is a game, set and match
Ahead of Wimbledon, starting 1 July, Lavazza’s London flagship delivers Centre Court atmosphere, offering sweet and savoury treats with a tennis-inspired menu
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Tuck into Ruinart and Silo’s new zero-waste supper series in London
The Ruinart x Silo: Savoir (Re)Faire Supper Series sees the champagne house partner with the zero-waste restaurant, and centres on the new Ruinart Blanc Singulier cuvée
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Enjoy rosé on the terrace at Villa Minuty, the Rosewood's new summer restaurant
This summer, rosé wine estate Minuty brings the French Riviera lifestyle to the heart of London at the Rosewood Hotel, whose terrace has been transformed into Villa Minuty restaurant
By Melina Keays Published
-
30 years of Nobu: chef Nobu Matsuhisa on the trials and tribulations of a culinary empire
Nobu celebrates 30 years of its revolutionary Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. We speak with co-founder and chef Nobuyuki ‘Nobu’ Matsuhisa on setbacks, special guests and his love for painting
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Cantinetta Antinori is a Florentine wine-making family’s new gem of a London restaurant
Cantinetta Antinori opens in Knightsbridge, offering excellent Tuscan cuisine paired with the family’s storied wine
By Melina Keays Published