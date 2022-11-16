Where to find great furniture design in London

Digital shopping is great. But nothing beats the hands-on, tactile delight of perusing the best furniture showrooms in person. To make the most of what’s on offer in the British capital, follow this district by district guide to London furniture shopping, and window shopping.

Design Centre Chelsea Harbour

Visionnaire, Chelsea Harbour (Image credit: press)

This is your one-stop shop for all things interiors. The ultimate London furniture shopping destination for interior designers, Design Centre Chelsea Harbour includes 120 design showrooms, and a visit to its bright, domed spaces promises great interior design inspiration and resources.

The offering includes sophisticated Italian design by the likes of Gallotti & Radice, Visionnaire and Flexform (opens in new tab), a wide textile selection by the best in the business, among them Kvadrat, Dedar and Romo, and bathroom inspiration from leading brands such as Victoria + Albert baths (opens in new tab).

South Kensington

Boffi De Padova (Image credit: press)

London furniture shopping can't be complete without some showroom-hopping in South Kensington, and more so with new openings in spring 2021. Boffi and De Padova have taken over a three-floor building in the area (72-74 Sloane Avenue) for their new loft-style showroom combining Boffi kitchens and De Padova furniture (including its minimalist collection created in collaboration with Japanese brand Time & Style (opens in new tab)), presented through immersive interiors.

Giorgetti (Image credit: press)

Long-time design residents of the area also include Molteni & C (245-249 Brompton Road), whose showroom was opened in 2019 and designed by Vincent Van Duysen, B&B Italia (250 Brompton Road), also offering lighting by Flos and Louis Poulsen, Cassina (238 Brompton Road), Kartell (223 Brompton Rd) and Meridiani (10 Thurloe Place). Local design destination The Conran Shop (81 Fulham Road) is also nearby, selling iconic furniture and design objects as well as books, accessories and gifts.

Officine Gullo (Image credit: Officine Gullo)

A bit further south are new showrooms by kitchen brand Officine Gullo (62 - 64 Fulham Road) and Giorgetti (54-58 Fulham Road). Completing the rich furniture shopping offering in the area are Italian design companies Poliform (278 King's Road) and Lema (183 King's Road).

Fitzrovia

Minotti London (Image credit: press)

In the heart of the city is Minotti's space (77 Margaret Street) offering the brand's sophisticated collections by the likes of Nendo and Marcio Kogan (opens in new tab), while UniFor (12-16 Fitzroy Street), part of the Molteni & C family, presents a full portfolio of office furniture design by the likes of Aldo Rossi (opens in new tab) and OMA.

A bit further east, on Wigmore street, there is a concentration of kitchen showrooms: Gaggenau, Bulthaup, Boffi and Siematic are all a stone's throw from each other.

Clerkenwell

Carl Hansen & Søn (Image credit: press)

Contract furniture haven Clerkenwell includes immersive furniture shopping destinations such as Carl Hansen & Søn (16 Bowling Green Lane), Cappellini (150 St John Street) and Arper (11 Clerkenwell Road) and Iris Ceramica (61-67 Old Street), as well as multibrand store Viaduct (1-10 Summers Street) selling pieces by a wide range of contemporary brands and designers.

Among the latest openings in the area is outdoor furniture specialist Kettal (115-16 Dufferin Street).

Shoreditch

SCP (Image credit: press)

Moving east, the last leg of this London furniture shopping journey takes us to Shoreditch, where independent design showrooms offer an eclectic overview of contemporary creativity: SCP (135-139 Curtain Road) is perhaps the most exciting Shoreditch location, with its own furniture designed by the likes of Philippe Malouin and Michael Young, along with a wide selection of lighting and furniture brands, as well as objects and design curiosities.

Jasper Morrison’s own shop is a quick stroll away (24b Kingsland Road), selling a curated selection of objects by the British designer as well as his eclectic finds. Scandinavian design expert Skandium has also opened its latest location nearby (14 Bacon Street), selling one of London's best selections of furniture, accessories and objects from Nordic brands and designers.

The latest arrival in the area is Vitra (32 Rivington St), who took over the area's old Tramshed to showcase its contemporary and historical collections.

London furniture shopping: best independent stores across the city

Aram Store (Image credit: press)

Also worth mentioning are several independent shops that have helped make London an exciting design destination. Among these are Islington's Twentytwentyone (274/275 Upper Street), Aram Store in Covent Garden (10 Drury Lane) and Tom Dixon's own design universe in King’s Cross’ Coal Drops Yard (4-10 Bagley Walk), who recently expanded to host Porro's London showroom.