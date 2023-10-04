Ronan Bouroullec book merges art, design and everyday life
‘Ronan Bouroullec: Day After Day’, from Phaidon, is a visual inventory of the French designer’s work, artistic output and daily inspiration
Ronan Bouroullec's rich visual world is now part of a new book, published by Phaidon and featuring a series of photographs by the designer, looking at his everyday inspiration, domestic moments, studio work and more.
‘Ronan Bouroullec: Day After Day’, published by Phaidon
‘I take photographs daily, on a mobile phone, of my drawings, my works, the light in the studio, an object that we designed several years ago spotted in a shop window, our chairs on the terrace of a café, the morning sun on a ceramic vase,' Bouroullec writes in the book's foreword.
More than 450 pages are dedicated to an Instagram-like, chronological curation that offers readers a glimpse into his world. Bouroullec's popular artwork features heavily across the pages, as do the designs he created with his brother Erwan for brands like Hay, Koyori, Vitra, Artek and more.
'I don't have a defined work method; I work instinctively, by successive strokes. I like to repeat, start over, accumulate, to work simultaneously on several subjects. I like to bring models of current projects back from the studio, place them on my table and study them, searching for the right impression,' adds Bouroullec. 'In this permanent state of flow, where improvisation is part of research, it is through a sketch or a makeshift rendering in cardboard that the solutions suddenly appear.'
Earlier in 2023, Bouroullec launched a new collection with Kvadrat, featuring textiles inspired by his artwork, and a ceramic lamp for Flos that pushed the limits of the lighting company. His considered approach to aesthetics and form was also at the heart of the Saint-Michel de Brasparts Chapel restoration, for which he created sacred furniture that elevated the bare space.
'I also draw all the time, everywhere. On the train, at night, in the morning, on a boat, on the corner of a table, in a park, at a café, at home,' he continues. 'Drawing without constraint, without aim, without premeditation, free from the pressure to solve anything. Drawing for its own sake.'
Featuring regular strokes of colour that form abstract shapes, his drawings have since gathered a huge following, with dedicated exhibitions and editions of the ever-growing art series.
Everyday life gets squeezed across the book as well: arranged in a grid, each page features a mix of objects, drawings, environments and glimpses of Bouroullec's home or studio. His desk by the sea, a maquette from a project, files on shelves, and his designs captured in informal spaces.
'I began posting daily images of my research, documenting my doubts, the joy of certain projects, and sometimes also their dead ends. Colourful impressions, blossoming shapes, perfect moments, emotions. It became a journal,' explains Bouroullec of his debut on the social grid. 'This book, which contains images of my own research as well as work carried out in collaboration with my brother Erwan and the wonderful team around us, follows the thread of these photographs as they were posted, day after day,' he adds.
'As we progress picture by picture, projects are gradually revealed. [...] It is a library of details, colours, collages and atmospheres collected over time. It is a manifesto of the elements at the heart of my work and my life: precision, confusion, passion, accumulation, the need for disorder, which gives rise to energy, and the need for emptiness. It is a self-portrait.'
Ronan Bouroullec: Day After Day is published by Phaidon on 5 October 2023
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
