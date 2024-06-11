3 Days of Design 2024 preview: best of Danish design and beyond
What to see at 3 Days of Design 2024, the Copenhagen-wide design festival spotlighting the best of Danish and international design (12-14 June)
Over 350 events, 11 districts and one theme: 3 Days of Design 2024 returns to the Danish capital for its 11th edition. With brand collaborations, group exhibitions, new showrooms and more, the festival is running under the theme ‘Dare to Dream’ for 2024. From Refshaleøen to Nordhavn, see how global behemoths and emerging talent come together 12-14 June across Copenhagen.
Best of 3 Days of Design 2024
Domestic Pleasures by Tableau
What makes a place a home? This is the question on the lips of multidisciplinary creative studio and exhibition space Tableau. In this group show, artists and designers including Lino Gasparitsch (work pictured), Alyssa Megan Lewis and Six Dots Design have realised works that address the concept of belonging. Visitors can experience Tableau in two locations this year, its gallery space and concept store, both locations celebrating its renewed vision.
TABLEAU gallery, Vimmelskaftet 41a, 1161 Copenhagen
Tableau Concept Store, Store Strandstræde 20, 1255 Copenhagen K
Enter the Salon
In an ode to the concept of salons as a form of gathering, this group show is housed within an old townhouse, The Conary and curated by Signe Hytte. Described as where ‘design, art and poetry converge’, the exhibition includes ethereal new lighting by Brooklyn-based studio Ladies & Gentlemen in collaboration with Kvadrat and Sahco. Elsewhere Origin Made’s new collection, “Materials Intention” features delicately woven baskets that are the result of working with makers in Spain, including Galician artisan Idoia Cuesta.
‘Enter The Salon’ at The Conary, Dronningens Tværgade 26, 1302 København, Denmark
‘Young Hopes’ by Gubi and Unicef
The Danish brand is teaming up with charity UNICEF for a sale of 100 of its best selling ‘Pacha’ lounge chairs by French designer Pierre Paulin, originally designed in 1975. All proceeds will go to helping children in crisis zones, specifically Burkina Faso, Myanmar, and Sudan. Titled ‘Young Hopes’, the campaign is Gubi using this global design calendar moment to shine a lens on the importance of helping those who are suffering the most from humanitarian crisis.
Orientkaj 18-20, 2150 Copenhagen
Happy Sobriety by Erwan Bouroullec and Raawii
Inside art and design gallery Etage Projects, French designer Erwan Bouroullec and Copenhagen-based brand raawii are coming together for a fully shopable experience. Described as somewhere between bazaar, lab and gallery, there will be a personal collections of Bouroullec’s graphic works and furniture on offer, peppered with raawii’s smaller pieces. The brand, which launched in 2017, will release a chair by Bouroullec, an inaugural chair design from the brand, named ‘Arba’.
Etage Projects, Borgergade 15E, 1300 Copenhagen
Sujata Burman is a writer and editor based in London, specialising in design and culture. She was Digital Design Editor at Wallpaper* before moving to her current role of Head of Content at London Design Festival and London Design Biennale where she is expanding the content offering of the showcases. Over the past decade, Sujata has written for global design and culture publications, and has been a speaker, moderator and judge for institutions and brands including RIBA, D&AD, Design Museum and Design Miami/. In 2019, she co-authored her first book, An Opinionated Guide to London Architecture, published by Hoxton Mini Press, which was driven by her aim to make the fields of design and architecture accessible to wider audiences.
