Lighting by Ladies & Gentlemen Studio for Kvadrat is inspired by sunlight filtered through clouds
Ladies & Gentlemen Studio launches new lighting collections in collaboration with Kvadrat and Sahco at 3 Days of Design 2024 in Copenhagen
Based between Seattle and Brooklyn, Ladies & Gentlemen Studio’s founders Dylan Davis and Jean Lee are used to ‘embracing the best of both coasts’. This June they will be exploring new shores, hopping across the Atlantic to Denmark to make their debut at Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design 2024, from 12-14 June.
Known for its perfectly balanced pendant lighting and mobiles, elegant installations, and a recent concept store in New York for Australian furniture brand SP01, the studio is making its first appearance in Copenhagen with its Altostratus and Veil Tapestry collections, created in collaboration with renowned Danish brands Kvadrat and Sahco.
The pieces will be on display at ‘Enter the Salon’, a group exhibition curated by Signe Hytte.
Ladies & Gentlemen lighting for Kvadrat and Sahco
Comprising sinuous layers of undulating textiles, the Altostratus series ‘celebrates the flow of energy through illumination of light and space’ by drawing inspiration from sunlight filtered through cloud formations. ‘A cloud’s convergence of elements gives form to the formless energy in the sky. Similarly, a lamp not only gives form to light but also illuminates the possibilities within a space. Altostratus is a reflection on the potential flow of this energy,’ explains Davis.
The studio will also expand upon its Veil Pendant collection, first launched in 2021 at Milan Design Week, with a series of limited-edition illuminated wall pieces. Featuring layered compositions of fabrics washed with light, the three unique Veil Tapestries showcase the tactile diversity of Sahco and Kvadrat textiles.
Inspired by Eastern architecture’s sensibilities of warmth and lightness, the original pieces were angular 3D light sculptures referencing Japanese shoji screens, while the new limited-edition, wall-hung models use layers and collage of textures to create a very different interplay of light and shadow.
‘We really enjoyed the collaboration with Ladies & Gentlemen,’ says Njusja de Gier, Kvadrat’s senior vice president of marketing and digital. ‘Their inquisitive approach investigating how our textiles can diffuse light resonates well with our mission to continuously push the boundaries of textile design and the way textiles can be used.’
The lighting collections will be on show at the ‘Enter the Salon’ exhibition at The Conary, a historical townhouse in the heart of Copenhagen. Other exhibitors include contemporary Japanese labels Karimoku Case and Ambientec, Porto-based studio Origin Made, and Scandinavian brands Carpe Diem Beds and August Sandgren.
‘Enter The Salon’ is at The Conary, 12-14, June 2024, 10am-6pm, Dronningens Tværgade 26, 1302 Copenhagen, Denmark
ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com
kvadrat.dk
sahco.com
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
