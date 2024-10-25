New Light Pottery brings its Japanese designs to Denmark in a harmonious craft exchange
New Light Pottery will be showcasing its lights alongside PP’s Furniture at PP’s flagship store in Copenhagen, marking the first time New Light Pottery’s lamps are shown outside of Japan
Despite the physical distance, Danish and Japanese design share many similarities. Honest, high quality materials are favoured over the latest bling and simple is always better. This is true for both PP Møbler, one of the stalwarts of Danish furniture, and the Japanese lighting manufacturer New Light Pottery. Starting Tuesday the 22nd October, New Light Pottery will be showcasing its lights alongside PP’s Furniture at PP’s flagship store in Copenhagen. This marks the first time New Light Pottery’s lamps are shown outside of Japan and is a unique opportunity to experience their lamps first hand.
New Light Pottery arrives in Denmark
When New Light Pottery decided to test the waters outside of the Japanese archipelago, they immediately set their eyes on Denmark.
'I’ve been a fan of Danish and Scandinavian design forever. In terms of lights, there are so many wonderful brands from Denmark, that I was keen to see how our lights would be received here,' Hiroyuki Nagatomi, one of the two designers behind the brand, explains while he is setting up the exhibition.
Katja Kejser Pedersen, creative director of PP Møbler, explains the reasoning behind opening the showroom for New Light Pottery: 'I could see right away that the lamps were a beautiful match to the PP collection. Made in genuine materials with good attention to all the details and a strong focus on good craftsmanship.'
The exhibition has been designed by Copenhagen based Miki Morita and Suguru Kobayashi from Mok Architects. They have commissioned washi artist Wataru Hatano to do a series of paper panels in three different colours that act both as space dividers and backdrops for the lamps. The rough texture and earth-like colours of the panels add contrast to the beautiful finish of both the furniture and the lamps.
There is also a short movie projected on a handmade paper screen that shows the process of how some of the lamps are made. All New Light Pottery’s lamps are handmade in small factories around Japan, each specialising in a unique material or process. The solid brass lamps, such as the Bullet series, are made in Toyama by the company Nousaku, which has been working in brass and copper for more than a hundred years. Each lamp is casted using sand moulds and then finished by CNC. Some of them are further coloured to a burnt black by Iromasa, another company also based in Toyama. The finish is achieved by applying and heating traditional Japanese lacquer to the sold brass and is a unique finish from the region.
The exhibition features about half of New Light Pottery’s portfolio with several brand new lamps on display. Available both in pendant or wall/ceiling lamp the SOL series is a refreshing take on a traditional Japanese paper lantern. Both the shape (Nagatomi was inspired by the traditional Japanese spinning top for the tapered design of both the pendant and the wall/ceiling lamps) and the pairing of the humble paper with high-quality brass fittings gives the lamps a modern expression not really seen before in paper.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
There is also a new lamp made of bent beech veneer called Moth. “I am a big fan of the butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi, and this was meant as a kind of tribute to him and the stool, hence the name.” Nagatomi explains. The structure is simple (as the butterfly stool) with three identical wooden parts joined together at the edges with six brass bolts.
The modern and effortless design of New Light Pottery’s lamps is a beautiful match for PP Møbler’s timeless furniture. And like the furniture, it is the quality of the craftsmanship that really makes the design come alive.
The exhibition runs until Saturday the 26th of October at PP Møbler’s flagship store in Copenhagen. www.newlightpottery.com www.pp.dk
Originally from Denmark, Jens H. Jensen has been calling Japan his home for almost two decades. Since 2014 he has worked with Wallpaper* as the Japan Editor. His main interests are architecture, crafts and design. Besides writing and editing, he consults numerous business in Japan and beyond and designs and build retail, residential and moving (read: vans) interiors.
-
A floor made of tomato skins? Welcome to the Mutti Canteen by Carlo Ratti in Parma
Mutti Canteen by Carlo Ratti is a new, environmentally friendly foodie piece of architecture within Parma's green countryside
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Beyond tourism: Caribbean artists reflect on its legacy
'Fragments of Epic Memory' at the Columbus Museum of Art looks beyond the Caribbean's stereotypes
By Gameli Hamelo Published
-
This Irish hotel’s cabins in the woods are straight out of a luxurious fairy tale
Cork’s Montenotte Hotel elevates Ireland’s hospitality scene with the launch of its new cabins in the woods, The Woodland Suites
By Lauren Ho Published
-
3 Days of Design 2024: best of Danish design and beyond
What to see at 3 Days of Design 2024, the Copenhagen-wide design festival spotlighting the best of Danish and international design (until 14 June)
By Sujata Burman Last updated
-
3 Days of Design 2023: best of Danish design, and more
Our highlights from 3 Days of Design 2023: a city-wide programme of launches and exhibition by leading Danish and international design brands
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Raf Simons and Kvadrat launch a Shaker-inspired accessories collection
Launching on 10 August 2022, the new accessories collection by Raf Simons for Kvadrat includes cushions, throws, bags, as well as tray, box, magazine holder, cap, and two key chains whose design is driven by functionality
By TF Chan Last updated
-
3 Days of Design 2022: best of Danish design, and more
Explore the best new spaces and furniture launches from Danish and international brands and designers at Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design 2022
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Danish studio Tableau takes flower arranging into uncharted waters
We talk to Tableau Copenhagen founder Julius Værnes Iversen on the studio's evolution from flower shop to fully-fledged design operation and its collaboration with artists, designers and design brands
By TF Chan Published
-
Colouring outside the lines: Normann Copenhagen launches stationery line
By Sam Clark Last updated
-
Truncated pendants: ’Out of the woods’ by OOOJA for Rewired
By Jens H Jensen Last updated