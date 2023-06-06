3 Days of Design 2023: best of Danish design, and more
3 Days of Design 2023 (7-9 June) is now open with a city-wide programme of launches and exhibition by leading Danish and international design brands: discover great design throughout the city
3 Days of Design 2023 returns with a city-wide programme of launches and exhibitions, spotlighting the best of Danish, Scandinavian and international design at the city’s showrooms and institutions. Now bigger than ever, the 3-day festival (7-9 June 2023) offers a showcase of innovative designs, furniture design classics, latest launches as well as spaces that explore new approaches to our interiors.
Browse our highlights from 3 Days of Design below, and check back later in the week for more launches and events.
3 DAYS OF DESIGN 2023 - DISCOVER GREAT DESIGN AROUND COPENHAGEN
Conversations in Sound by Bang & Olufsen
To celebrate the launch of their Beosound A5 by Gam Fratesi, Bang & Olufsen stage a takeover of Galleri Christoffer Egelund to present an immersive exhibition that looks at the designers’ experimental approach while exploring the relationship between people, sound and space. The intervention at the gallery includes a pop up café by Prolog Coffee with Danish pastries from Juno Bakery, and sound curated by composer and producer Kasper Bjørke - playing from both the new Beosound A5 and from an iconic Beogram 4000c turntable.
Galleri Christoffer Egelund, Bredgade 75, Stuen, 1260
Audo Copenhagen
One of this year’s most anticipated debuts, Audo Copenhagen is born from Danish brands Menu and By Lassen (part of Design Holding), who merged to create a new entity celebrating Danish design tradition and its modern outlook with a global point of view. The new brand launches with both historical designs by the likes of Ib KofodLarsen, Vilhelm Lauritzen, Flemming and Mogens Lassen and new contemporary pieces by Norm Architects, Colin King and Danielle Siggerud.
Audo House, Aarhusgade 130, Nordhavn
Sketches by Kvadrat
At their Nordhavn showroom, Kvadrat present Sketches, a new collection of curtains by Inga Sempe and Creative Director Isa Glink. Part of the Danish brand’s Multiply range (exploring the materiality of the yarn through craft), this new curtain collection’s starting point are Sempe’s drawings, replicated onto tactile home textiles. Also on view at the showroom are rugs by Muller Van Severen.
Kvadrat, Pakhus 48, Klubiensvej 22, 2150 Nordhavn
Three by AHEC
Three countries, three designers, three woods, three days: for its 3 Days of Design project, AHEC brings together three new generation Scandinavian designers experimenting with the creative potential of hardwood timbers. 'The brief to each designer-maker was to explore the material they were given and let that process inform the creative outcome in whatever direction they chose,' says AHEC European Director David Venables. 'This is a very different approach to that of our previous projects and is a deliberate attempt to make the materials the focus and celebrate a fresh perspective on their potential.' The trio of designers include Anne Brandhøj from Denmark, Pia Högman from Sweden, and Anna Maria Øfstedal Eng from Norway, whose designs all straddle the border between functional design and decorative objects.
Copenhagen Design Agency, Amaliegade 14A
Louis Poulsen and Home in Heven
Louis Poulsen's iconic Pale Rose Collection was interpreted by glass artists Breanna Box and Peter Dupont of Home in Heven. Using their signature motifs - such as horns, swirls and tentacles - Box and Dupont worked with Elliot Walker of Birmingham's Blowfish Glass to create coloured glass pieces inspired by Louis Poulsen's icons. 'We’re excited to reveal these unique pieces, as a wonderful modern tribute to two of our most important heritage designers,' says Louis Poulsen COO, David Obel Rosenkvist. 'This collaboration goes to show how iconic heritage designs continue to inspire and evolve over time.' The pieces will be sold at auction later this year, with most of the proceeds being donated to charity.
Kuglegårdsvej 19-23
Under One Roof by &Tradition
&Tradition's Copenhagen home hosts a multisensory exploration of the brand during 3 Days of Design 2023, showcasing new and existing collections through a series of unique room designs giving each space a distinctive identity. Among this year's new launches are collections by Jaime Hayon, Space Copenhagen and All the Way to Paris, while reissued historical designs include Verner Panton's Flowerpot Lamp and Jørn Utzon's JU1 Lamp.
Kronprinsessegade 4, 1306
