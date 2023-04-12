David Thulstrup monograph published by Phaidon

‘David Thulstrup: A Sense of Place’ is the first monograph dedicated to the work of the Danish architect and designer. Authored by former Wallpaper* editor Sophie Lovell and published by Phaidon, the interior design book charts Thulstrup’s life and career through five thematic chapters that explore his childhood and education as well as his projects and design approach.

‘David Thulstrup: A Sense of Place’

David Thulstrup: A Sense of Place, published by Phaidon. £59.95, available from Hive (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Courtesy Phaidon)

In the book’s introduction, Thulstrup explains the moments of anticipation that form one of his favourite elements of his work: travelling to a new place, discovering it for the first time, and then letting his expertise and imagination guide him towards an idea for a new building or project. ‘This sense of place is at the very heart of each project that I work on,’ he says, explaining the title he chose for his monograph. ‘Once the place is established in my mind and imagination, I can go on to build around it. My sense of place is an awareness of the journey and process: changing, evolving, growing, and becoming more refined as I progress from project to project.’

The Donum Estate (Image credit: Eric Petschek)

Born in Hørsholm, Denmark, Thulstrup founded his eponymous practice in Copenhagen in 2009, after experiences with Jean Nouvel in Paris and Peter Marino in New York. His work includes interiors and architecture for hospitality and private residential projects, as well as furniture and lighting designs. Among his most recent projects is Ikoyi, the London restaurant for which he designed the interiors and that was awarded in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023.

Les Nouvelles Galeries, Annecy, France (Image credit: . Picture credit: courtesy Studio David Thulstrup)

The book is divided into chapters that chart key elements of Thulstrup’s practice: Learning to Walk, A Sense of Place, Massive Materiality, Over Time and Sensibility, with sections chronicling the process of creating each space or furniture collection, from Noma in interiors to designs for Møbel Copenhagen and Brdr. Krüger. Lovell’s narration takes readers through Thulstrup’s life, offering glimpses into his personal experiences and approaches as each project comes to life.

‘I daydream about my projects today in much the same way as I did whilst sitting on a church pre on Sundays with my family as a child,’ continues Thupstrup. ‘I would perch in that huge sacred space, daydreaming about different ways of transforming it, giving it a new purpose, function, materiality and volumes.

‘In the beginning, I relied on my intuition to realise and articulate my projects. Now, after 14 years of making it my career, I can read my projects, verbalise what I am after far better and translate what is essentially a purely sensory awareness and a personal creative process with clarity and accuracy into both words, images, and physical structures.’

