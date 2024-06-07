Aino Aalto inspires new Tekla and Artek limited edition collection

On Aino Aalto's 130th birthday, Tekla and Artek release a collaborative collection featuring the Finnish designer's Kirsikankukka pattern

Aino Aalto inspired Tekla bedding with white flowers on pastel background
Photographed at the Aaltos’ home in Helsinki, the new collection by Tekla and Artek features the Kirsikankukka pattern by Aino Aalto
(Image credit: Ola Rindal, Courtesy Tekla and Artek)
On Aino Aalto's 130th anniversary, Tekla and Artek join forces to launch a collection that pays tribute to the Finnish designer's work, with a collaboration featuring her s Kirsikankukka pattern replicating stylised cherry blossoms. The series is printed on Tekla's high-quality percale cotton, woven with a 200 thread count and lightly stonewashed. 

'In the 1930s, Aino Aalto met the Japanese ambassador to Finland and his wife, who gave [her] a gift of silk fabric with a cherry blossom, or “kirsikankukka” in Finnish, motif,' reads a note accompanying the collection's launch. 'Inspired by the design, Aino created the Kirsikankukka pattern as an homage to Japanese art and design.'

The motif has been part of Artek's catalogue of upholstery fabrics, and its simple pattern has now become the centre of this new collection, featuring bedding by Tekla on white, blue and pink. The collection also marks Tekla's kids bedding debut, inspired by a baby bed created by Aalto.

'Tekla has long taken inspiration from the functionality and form of modernist design, notably Aino and Alvar Aalto’s architecture and interiors,' says Tekla founder and creative director, Charlie Hedin. 'Honouring Aino Aalto’s unique contribution to Artek has been of significant importance with this collection. We’re proud to highlight her legacy while celebrating our shared values of craftsmanship and longevity.'

The collection expresses everyday beauty, a shared commitment of the two companies whose long-term collaboration is based on values of simplicity, honest design and high quality pieces. 

'In Aino Aalto’s quest to create beauty for the everyday, she viewed patterns and textiles as not just a decorative layer, but an integral part of the home’s interior,' adds Marianne Goebl, Artek's managing director. 'We are thrilled that Tekla has respectfully applied her cherry blossom pattern onto the home textiles with which we are likely to spend the most time – comfortable, quality bedding.'

The collection will be available from 12 June 2024, exclusive to teklafabrics.com, Tekla Copenhagen, and Artek’s stores in Helsinki and Tokyo

Tekla Copenhagen
Vognmagergade 7
1120 Copenhagen

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

