Asics takes Hay outdoors with a new sneaker collaboration
Asics x Hay is a limited-edition collection featuring the Skyhand OG model in soft shades of pink, blue and emerald green – with more to come later this year
Since its conception in 1949, Japanese sportswear brand Asics has never shied away from bold colour, especially when crafting the marathon shoes it became known for. The launch of the ‘Mexico Line’ in 1966 saw the introduction of its recognisable striped motif, one which hasn’t been out of circulation since (and has recently has a resurgence on the sides of the street-style ubiquitous bright-yellow Onitsuku Tiger Mexico 66s).
Now, coinciding with Copenhagen’s 3daysofdesign (12 - 14 June 2024), Asics has announced its latest collaboration, a collection of sneakers in three original colourways created with Danish design brand Hay which puts the motif front and centre. The collaboration, which is the first between Asics and Hay, unites the functionality of Asics’ Skyhand OG model with the minimal yet colourful essence of Hay’s Scandinavian design codes.
Asics introduces new sneaker collaboration with Hay
Launching exclusively in Hay’s global flagship store, Hay House, co-founder Mette Hay worked with a cooling colour palette in soft shades of pink, blue and emerald which, alongside accent detailing, nods to Hay’s ‘Outline’ pyjamas, launched last year. And, although aesthetically the trainers are reminiscent of a soft-scoop sundae, the foundation of the Skyhand OG has been redeveloped by Asics to offer maximum comfort. The re-model features FlyteFoam in the forefoot and Eva foam in the heel for a comfortable stride, while the shoe’s outer shell is crafted from a suede and leather mix, and delicately co-branded with Asics and Hay’s logos located on the heel and tongue.
Inspired by the nuances of day-to-day life, the collaboration continues Hay’s desire to reimagine the quotidian. ‘At Hay, we are inspired by living, to create high-quality affordable products for the evolving needs of everyday life,’ explains Mette Hay. ‘One of our biggest hopes with our products is to elevate everyday moments at home, or on the go. It is great to be venturing outdoors with Asics, a brand that aligns greatly with Hay’s core value to make well-designed products for all.’
Later in the year, a drop of new ‘Outline’ pyjama colour options and new limited-edition versions of the Asics x Hay trainers in lavender and chocolate brown will be avialable later this autumn.
The Asics x Hay collaboration will retail at selected HAY stores and retailers globally from 21 June
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
