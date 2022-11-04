London art exhibitions: an ongoing guide to the best

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Narrowing down your London art exhibitions must-see list is rarely easy, even in the quieter months on the art calendar. As winter approaches, stay up-to-date with our guide to the best shows around the city.

London art exhibitions

Cluster Contemporary: ‘Pandemonium and Order’

OXO Tower Wharf

Until 6 November

Detail of Tribambuka’s, Bucha, part of her 'Right to Rage' solo show, on display until 6 November at OXO Tower Wharf (Image credit: Courtesy Cluster Contemporary)

In the maintained ruins of the OXO Tower Wharf, independent art fair host Cluster Contemporary has collated a sprawling maze of collectives, independent artists and a photography prize show, until 6 November 2022. Sense collective fills the attic with a 3D paper city-come-DJ set from creative trio Kevin Barthélemy, Catmouse and Ombeline, and an ever-changing AI landscape by Julian Tapales. Elsewhere, a solo exhibition ‘Right to Rage’ by Tribambuka depicts furious female warriors in dystopian landscapes, while the South West Graduate Photography Prize presents abstractions and insights from young creatives. Whether in the market for new artworks or just up for a wander into intriguing minds, the aptly named display will scratch an itch.

coinstreet.org

@cluster__contemporary

The World Reimagined: sculpture art trail

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Until 17 November

Susan Thompson, Tears globe for The World Reimagined globe trail (Image credit: James Mileham)

In a national culture trail, educational arts charity The World Reimagined has presented artist-designed globes around the UK, featuring in different cities throughout the year. The charity has collaborated with over 100 artists to spread knowledge of the transatlantic slave trade in the UK. In the conclusion of its London iteration, 40 globes will be presented in one space until 17 November, in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Guided by nine themes, the globes introduce interpretations of ‘Mother Africa’, ‘Still We Rise’, and ‘Reimagine the Future’.

theworldreimagined.org

Frieze Sculpture

The Regent’s Park

Until 13 November

Ugo Rondinone, yellow blue monk, 2020 and Robert Indiana, Imperial LOVE, 1966 - 1971 in the English Gardens in Regent’s Park. (Image credit: Linda Nylind. Courtesy Frieze and Linda Nylind)

Curated by Yorkshire Sculpture Park Director Clare Lilley, Frieze Sculpture features 19 international artists, with the likes of Robert Indiana and Ugo Rondinone appearing in a temporary takeover of The Regent’s Park. Highlights include Ron Arad's Dubito Ergo Cogito, modelled after the plinth of Rodin's The Thinker and inviting viewers to take the place of the iconic sculpture; Emirati artist Shaikha Al Mazrou's fire engine red stack of giant fibreglass pillows, and Indian sculptor NS Harsha's ladder to the sky, which appears to have been made from crooked bamboo but is in fact cast in bronze.

frieze.com

Art & Armani Casa Armani Casa

View of inside Armani Cas (Image credit: Courtesy Armani Casa)

Earlier this year, Armani Casa – known for refined offerings in furniture, accessories and decorative objects, as well in-house studio for Armani-branded hotels and residences, entered another creative sphere: art, with a new project aptly titled Art & Armani Casa. Art directed by Nick Vinson of Vinson & Co, the project (on view at the Armani Casa store) sees emblematic pieces from the brand’s collection paired with important art and artefacts, ranging from Roman antiquities to contemporary works, intersected by prime examples of modernism. ‘This project is a celebration of the timeless value of beauty, brought out in all its clarity by a series of unexpected and inspiring conjunctions,’ Mr Armani told us.

armani.com (opens in new tab)

Universal Everything 180 The Strand Until 4 December 2022

Universal Everything, Superconsumers, 2019, 3 x video and stereo sound (Image credit: Commissioned by Hyundai LIVART ArtLab)

Staged in the industrial subterranean labyrinth that is 180 The Strand, ‘Lifeforms’ is the largest show to date for Sheffield-based digital art collective, Universal Everything. Mining from the Futurists’ take on the body in motion, their otherworldly, hyperreal creatures fuse a spectrum of human behaviours with the diversity of the natural world. Presented and commissioned by 180 Studios, the exhibition will bring together 14 individual ‘lifeforms’ that exist in ‘habitats’ imagined by Ab Rogers Design

180thestrand.com (opens in new tab)

‘YESS LAD’

TJ Boulting

Until 19 November

Ahmed Mohammed, Yellow, 2018. (Image credit: Courtesy the artist and TJ Boulting)

In their mission to champion artists with disabilities, Venture Arts have collaborated with TJ Boulting in ‘YESS LAD’. Drawing on popular culture, immediate landscapes and personal perspectives, the wide-ranging display of works, including graphic colour pieces, delicate ceramic postcards and tongue-in-cheek photography offer insight into the eight artists’ everyday experiences. The featured artists comprise Dominic Bennett, Violet Emsley, Barry Anthony Finan, Jennie Franklin, Horace Lindezey, Ahmed Mohammed, Leslie Thompson and Terry Williams.

tjboulting.com

Shezad Dawood: HMS Alice Liddell

St Pancras International

Shezad Dawood’s St Pancras Wires commission, HMS Alice Liddell, 2022 at St Pancras International station. (Image credit: PA)

Dawood’s new site-specific sculpture for St Pancras International includes references to speculative fiction, steampunk and architecture to imagine a new mode of transportation. The multi-dimensional work, which draws on the station itself, as well as the story of Alice in Wonderland, explores an adventurer of multiple realities which includes an AR counterpart - accessed through a QR code.

Adrian Ghenie: ‘The Fear of Now’

Thaddaeus Ropac

Until 22 December

Adrian Ghenie, Impossible Body 4, 2022. © Adrian Ghenie. Courtesy Thaddaeus Ropac gallery. (Image credit: Jörg von Bruchhausen )

Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie will be presenting new oil paintings and charcoal drawings depicting abstract distortions of the human body. The show explores discourses in social media and the impacts of online culture on modern social interactions, shining a light on perceived alienation and dislocation in the new age of online communication.

ropac.net

Amy Sherald: ‘The World We Make’

Hauser & Wirth

Until 23 December

Amy Sherald, For love, and for country, 2022. © Amy Sherald, Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Image credit: Joseph Hyde)

American painter Amy Sherald presents a series of striking small- and large-scale portraits in her largest European presentation to date. Reimagining, and borrowing from the conventions of historic portraiture, she inserts emblems of masculinity, culture and power into the images to centralise Black and Queer experiences.

hauserwirth.com

Secundino Hernández: ‘time TIME’

Victoria Miro

Until 12 November

Secundino Hernández, TBC3, 2022. © Secundino Hernández. (Image credit: Courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro)

Spanish artist Secundino Hernández’s textured, scratched and blurred canvases explore painting in its rawest form, drawing on both historic and contemporary modes of application. He adds and removes layers using washes and builds using a palette knife, venturing into diverse expressions of form and configuration.

victoria-miro.com

Tschabalala Self

Coal Drops Yard sculpture

Until 31 January 2023

Tschabalala Self, Lady in Yellow on Spiral Seat #2, 2021. (Image credit: Courtesy the artist)

In her first public art commission, American artist Tschabalala Self will present a large-scale bronze sculpture (her first public artwork commissioned by Avant Arte), alongside a pop-up space with limited edition sculptures, silkscreen prints and a new film with individual responses to the ideas tackled in the sculpture. The installation will be staged on Lewis Cubitt Square, at the northern gateway to the Thomas Heatherwick-designed Coal Drops Yard complex. From 6 October – 17 December, Self will also present ‘Home Body’, a solo show at Pilar Corrias gallery, which will feature paintings, works on paper, furniture and sculpture investigating domestic space.

kingscross.co.uk

Christopher Kulendran Thomas: ‘Another World’

Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA)

Until 22 January

Christopher Kulendran Thomas, The Finesse, 2022, in collaboration with Annika Kuhlmann; film still. (Image credit: Courtesy the artist)

British-Tamil artist Christopher Kulendran Thomas’ ‘Another World’ displays a series of newly-commissioned paintings created by AI algorithms alongside two video installations. Each meditates on the lost legacies of the Sri Lankan civil war, which ended in 2009 with the eradication of Tamil Eelam, a self-governed online liberation movement.

ica.art

Mark Grotjahn: ‘Backcountry’

Gagosian

Until 5 November

Mark Grotjahn, Untitled (Backcountry Capri 54.74), 2021 © Mark Grotjahn. (Image credit: Douglas M. Parker Studio, Courtesy Gagosian)

In this exhibition of new works, Grotjahn delves into perspective and colour in a series of abstract oil paintings. The graphic images are executed on linen-mounted cardboard, his abrasive strokes on dark grounds explore texture. Some are punctuated by ‘slugs’ which Grotjahn applies by scraping off and then reattaching small rolls of paint.

gagosian.com

Barbara Chase-Riboud: ‘Infinite Folds’

Serpentine

Until 29 January

Barbara Chase-Riboud. Malcolm X #6, 2003. Bronze and silk on metal. (Image credit: Mott-Warsh Collection © Barbara Chase-Riboud)

In a major new show, American sculptor, novelist and poet Barbara Chase Riboud will present a portfolio of works unifying, yet opposing forces. The show, consisting of large-scale sculptures and works on paper from the 1960s to the present day, celebrates the legacy of Malcolm X, takes inspiration from Egyptian Pharaohs and explores ‘power as wielded by women throughout the ages,’ as the artist notes.

serpentinegalleries.org

William Kentridge

Royal Academy of Arts

Until 11 December

William Kentridge in his studio in Houghton, Johannesburg, a purpose-built space designed in 2000 by Pierre Lombart and Briget Grosskopff. (Image credit: Nico Krijno for Wallpaper's October 2022 issue)

William Kentridge’s long-awaited show at the RA, his largest in the UK to date, is nothing short of a triumph. It spans 40 years of the artist’s wide-ranging practice – including drawing, collage, film, sculpture, tapestry, theatre, dance and music – with many works unseen and created specifically for the show. As Kentridge told us in a recent interview, ‘It’s very much a view from the studio outwards... the studio is the central point.’

royalacademy.org.uk (opens in new tab)

Rolls-Royce: ‘Spirit of Ecstasy Challenge’

Cromwell Place

Until 8 October

Scarlett Yang, Transient Materiality, 2022. Courtesy Muse, The Rolls-Royce Arts Programme (Image credit: Mark Cocksedge )

In an exhibition for Muse, Rolls-Royce’s arts programme, artists were invited to create works inspired by the luxury car manufacturer’s figurine - the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy,’ with this year’s provision focusing on textiles. Bi Rongrong, Ghizlane Sahli and Scarlett Yang were the emerging artists selected as winners, respectively using stitching, a material newly invented from algae extract and silk protein, and recycled mixed media.

cromwellplace.com

Cecily Brown: ‘Studio Pictures’

Thomas Dane

Until 17 December

Cecily Brown, A Hunting Scene, 2020. © Cecily Brown. Courtesy the artist and Thomas Dane Gallery. (Image credit: Genevieve Hanson)

British artist Cecily Brown is well known for monumental pieces comprising expressive and vivid abstract scapes. In this solo show at Thomas Dane, Brown exposes her audience to more intimate and previously unseen works, Brown notes that ‘it is a lot harder to make a small painting than a big one, minute is often much more.’

thomasdanegallery.com

Damien Hirst: ‘Natural History’

Gagosian, Britannia Street

Ongoing

Damien Hirst: 'Natural History', installation view, 2022. © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All rights reserved, DACS 2022. (Image credit: Prudence Cuming Associates Ltd. Courtesy Gagosian)

‘Natural History’, spanning 30 years of Hirst’s greatest hits in formaldehyde-preserved animals, is prime-cut Hirst: unflinching and notorious. Through saggy-eyed sharks, bowel-like sausages, flayed innards, six-limbed cows, miscellaneous fish, upside-down sheep and Hunterian Museum-esque jarred organs and the most startling diorama of all: The Beheading of John the Baptist (2006), the show is a reminder of why the YBA icon pricked our ears up in the first place. With simultaneous surveys by Hirst, Francis Bacon and Louise Bourgeois, London’s air is pulsating with pungent, visceral animalism, and it’s stifling. Like it or loathe it, flayed, deformed, dissected, crucified bodies (or parts of them) seem to be de rigueur-(mortis), and Hirst’s show plays a leading role. Maybe what we need is a bit of realism to feel alive, even if it is dead, and marinating in a tank. Read the full review

gagosian.com (opens in new tab)

Yayoi Kusama: ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’

Tate Modern

Until 2 April 2023

Yayoi Kusama, Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life, 2011/2017, Tate, presented by the artist, Ota Fine Arts and Victoria Miro 2015, accessioned 2019 © YAYOI KUSAMA (Image credit: © Tate (Joe Humphrys))

On the post-lockdown London art scene, there seems to be a recurring theme: immersion. These include Ryoji Ikeda’s sensory ambush at 180 The Strand, and Es Devlin’s recent Forest for Change at Somerset House for London Design Biennale. But Tate Modern is hosting the piece of work that arguably redefined the role of immersion in contemporary art: Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’. The year-long show will comprise two of the artist’s acclaimed mirror room installations in a dizzying marriage of mirrors, light and water, which offers the illusion of limitless space. Also on view is The Universe as Seen from the Stairway to Heaven, 2021, Kusama's brand new 'peep in' sculpture, which has been created specifically for the show. At 92, Kusama remains a prolific force: the artist currently has simultaneous shows at Victoria Miro, London, the New York Botanical Garden, and a major retrospective at Gropius Bau in Berlin. She has also recently collaborated with brands such as Veuve Clicquot, which involved a striking sculptural intervention on the French Champagne house's premium cuvée, La Grande Dame.

tate.org.uk

Art exhibitions around the UK

Louise Bourgeois: ‘Drawing Intimacy’

Hauser & Wirth Somerset

Until 2 January 2023

Louise Bourgeois, Untitled (Orbits and Gravity), 2009. (Image credit: Peter Butler © The Easton Foundation / Licensed by VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS)

Hauser & Wirth Somerset will unveil an intimate series of works from Louise Bourgeois’ private collection, consisting of plaster sculptures, paintings, drawings and works on paper seen for the first time. The excerpts from the late artist’s collection are largely taken from the final four years of her life, and in true form, are deeply, madly human.

hauserwirth.com

‘Robert Indiana: Sculpture 1958-2018’

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Until 8 January 2023

Robert Indiana, LOVE (Red Blue Green), 1966-1998, Installation view at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, 2022. © 2022 Morgan Art Foundation Ltd./Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY/DACS, London (Image credit: TBC)

Late sculptor Robert Indiana was long concerned with the American dream and all it stood for in times of political and social change. His renowned LOVE sculpture (1964) – still as contemporary as ever – welcomes YSP’s guests at the entrance of his exhibition, nodding to the underlying themes of equity and diversity in Indiana’s work. His claim that ‘numbers fill [his] life’, ‘more than love’, proves itself with his brightly coloured ONE through ZERO sculpture, additionally manifesting the repeated use of words and numbers throughout. These ten numbers additionally refer to the cyclical human stages of birth, death, and everything in between.

ysp.org.uk (opens in new tab)

Writer: Saskia Koopman