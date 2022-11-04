London art exhibitions: an ongoing guide to the best
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, and those around the UK, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
Narrowing down your London art exhibitions must-see list is rarely easy, even in the quieter months on the art calendar. As winter approaches, stay up-to-date with our guide to the best shows around the city.
London art exhibitions
Cluster Contemporary: ‘Pandemonium and Order’
OXO Tower Wharf
Until 6 November
In the maintained ruins of the OXO Tower Wharf, independent art fair host Cluster Contemporary has collated a sprawling maze of collectives, independent artists and a photography prize show, until 6 November 2022. Sense collective fills the attic with a 3D paper city-come-DJ set from creative trio Kevin Barthélemy, Catmouse and Ombeline, and an ever-changing AI landscape by Julian Tapales. Elsewhere, a solo exhibition ‘Right to Rage’ by Tribambuka depicts furious female warriors in dystopian landscapes, while the South West Graduate Photography Prize presents abstractions and insights from young creatives. Whether in the market for new artworks or just up for a wander into intriguing minds, the aptly named display will scratch an itch.
The World Reimagined: sculpture art trail
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Until 17 November
In a national culture trail, educational arts charity The World Reimagined has presented artist-designed globes around the UK, featuring in different cities throughout the year. The charity has collaborated with over 100 artists to spread knowledge of the transatlantic slave trade in the UK. In the conclusion of its London iteration, 40 globes will be presented in one space until 17 November, in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Guided by nine themes, the globes introduce interpretations of ‘Mother Africa’, ‘Still We Rise’, and ‘Reimagine the Future’.
Frieze Sculpture
The Regent’s Park
Until 13 November
Curated by Yorkshire Sculpture Park Director Clare Lilley, Frieze Sculpture features 19 international artists, with the likes of Robert Indiana and Ugo Rondinone appearing in a temporary takeover of The Regent’s Park. Highlights include Ron Arad's Dubito Ergo Cogito, modelled after the plinth of Rodin's The Thinker and inviting viewers to take the place of the iconic sculpture; Emirati artist Shaikha Al Mazrou's fire engine red stack of giant fibreglass pillows, and Indian sculptor NS Harsha's ladder to the sky, which appears to have been made from crooked bamboo but is in fact cast in bronze.
Art & Armani Casa Armani Casa
Earlier this year, Armani Casa – known for refined offerings in furniture, accessories and decorative objects, as well in-house studio for Armani-branded hotels and residences, entered another creative sphere: art, with a new project aptly titled Art & Armani Casa. Art directed by Nick Vinson of Vinson & Co, the project (on view at the Armani Casa store) sees emblematic pieces from the brand’s collection paired with important art and artefacts, ranging from Roman antiquities to contemporary works, intersected by prime examples of modernism. ‘This project is a celebration of the timeless value of beauty, brought out in all its clarity by a series of unexpected and inspiring conjunctions,’ Mr Armani told us.
Universal Everything 180 The Strand Until 4 December 2022
Staged in the industrial subterranean labyrinth that is 180 The Strand, ‘Lifeforms’ is the largest show to date for Sheffield-based digital art collective, Universal Everything. Mining from the Futurists’ take on the body in motion, their otherworldly, hyperreal creatures fuse a spectrum of human behaviours with the diversity of the natural world. Presented and commissioned by 180 Studios, the exhibition will bring together 14 individual ‘lifeforms’ that exist in ‘habitats’ imagined by Ab Rogers Design
‘YESS LAD’
TJ Boulting
Until 19 November
In their mission to champion artists with disabilities, Venture Arts have collaborated with TJ Boulting in ‘YESS LAD’. Drawing on popular culture, immediate landscapes and personal perspectives, the wide-ranging display of works, including graphic colour pieces, delicate ceramic postcards and tongue-in-cheek photography offer insight into the eight artists’ everyday experiences. The featured artists comprise Dominic Bennett, Violet Emsley, Barry Anthony Finan, Jennie Franklin, Horace Lindezey, Ahmed Mohammed, Leslie Thompson and Terry Williams.
Shezad Dawood: HMS Alice Liddell
St Pancras International
Dawood’s new site-specific sculpture for St Pancras International includes references to speculative fiction, steampunk and architecture to imagine a new mode of transportation. The multi-dimensional work, which draws on the station itself, as well as the story of Alice in Wonderland, explores an adventurer of multiple realities which includes an AR counterpart - accessed through a QR code.
Adrian Ghenie: ‘The Fear of Now’
Thaddaeus Ropac
Until 22 December
Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie will be presenting new oil paintings and charcoal drawings depicting abstract distortions of the human body. The show explores discourses in social media and the impacts of online culture on modern social interactions, shining a light on perceived alienation and dislocation in the new age of online communication.
Amy Sherald: ‘The World We Make’
Hauser & Wirth
Until 23 December
American painter Amy Sherald presents a series of striking small- and large-scale portraits in her largest European presentation to date. Reimagining, and borrowing from the conventions of historic portraiture, she inserts emblems of masculinity, culture and power into the images to centralise Black and Queer experiences.
Secundino Hernández: ‘time TIME’
Victoria Miro
Until 12 November
Spanish artist Secundino Hernández’s textured, scratched and blurred canvases explore painting in its rawest form, drawing on both historic and contemporary modes of application. He adds and removes layers using washes and builds using a palette knife, venturing into diverse expressions of form and configuration.
Tschabalala Self
Coal Drops Yard sculpture
Until 31 January 2023
In her first public art commission, American artist Tschabalala Self will present a large-scale bronze sculpture (her first public artwork commissioned by Avant Arte), alongside a pop-up space with limited edition sculptures, silkscreen prints and a new film with individual responses to the ideas tackled in the sculpture. The installation will be staged on Lewis Cubitt Square, at the northern gateway to the Thomas Heatherwick-designed Coal Drops Yard complex. From 6 October – 17 December, Self will also present ‘Home Body’, a solo show at Pilar Corrias gallery, which will feature paintings, works on paper, furniture and sculpture investigating domestic space.
Christopher Kulendran Thomas: ‘Another World’
Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA)
Until 22 January
British-Tamil artist Christopher Kulendran Thomas’ ‘Another World’ displays a series of newly-commissioned paintings created by AI algorithms alongside two video installations. Each meditates on the lost legacies of the Sri Lankan civil war, which ended in 2009 with the eradication of Tamil Eelam, a self-governed online liberation movement.
Mark Grotjahn: ‘Backcountry’
Gagosian
Until 5 November
In this exhibition of new works, Grotjahn delves into perspective and colour in a series of abstract oil paintings. The graphic images are executed on linen-mounted cardboard, his abrasive strokes on dark grounds explore texture. Some are punctuated by ‘slugs’ which Grotjahn applies by scraping off and then reattaching small rolls of paint.
Barbara Chase-Riboud: ‘Infinite Folds’
Serpentine
Until 29 January
In a major new show, American sculptor, novelist and poet Barbara Chase Riboud will present a portfolio of works unifying, yet opposing forces. The show, consisting of large-scale sculptures and works on paper from the 1960s to the present day, celebrates the legacy of Malcolm X, takes inspiration from Egyptian Pharaohs and explores ‘power as wielded by women throughout the ages,’ as the artist notes.
William Kentridge
Royal Academy of Arts
Until 11 December
William Kentridge’s long-awaited show at the RA, his largest in the UK to date, is nothing short of a triumph. It spans 40 years of the artist’s wide-ranging practice – including drawing, collage, film, sculpture, tapestry, theatre, dance and music – with many works unseen and created specifically for the show. As Kentridge told us in a recent interview, ‘It’s very much a view from the studio outwards... the studio is the central point.’
Rolls-Royce: ‘Spirit of Ecstasy Challenge’
Cromwell Place
Until 8 October
In an exhibition for Muse, Rolls-Royce’s arts programme, artists were invited to create works inspired by the luxury car manufacturer’s figurine - the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy,’ with this year’s provision focusing on textiles. Bi Rongrong, Ghizlane Sahli and Scarlett Yang were the emerging artists selected as winners, respectively using stitching, a material newly invented from algae extract and silk protein, and recycled mixed media.
Cecily Brown: ‘Studio Pictures’
Thomas Dane
Until 17 December
British artist Cecily Brown is well known for monumental pieces comprising expressive and vivid abstract scapes. In this solo show at Thomas Dane, Brown exposes her audience to more intimate and previously unseen works, Brown notes that ‘it is a lot harder to make a small painting than a big one, minute is often much more.’
Damien Hirst: ‘Natural History’
Gagosian, Britannia Street
Ongoing
‘Natural History’, spanning 30 years of Hirst’s greatest hits in formaldehyde-preserved animals, is prime-cut Hirst: unflinching and notorious. Through saggy-eyed sharks, bowel-like sausages, flayed innards, six-limbed cows, miscellaneous fish, upside-down sheep and Hunterian Museum-esque jarred organs and the most startling diorama of all: The Beheading of John the Baptist (2006), the show is a reminder of why the YBA icon pricked our ears up in the first place. With simultaneous surveys by Hirst, Francis Bacon and Louise Bourgeois, London’s air is pulsating with pungent, visceral animalism, and it’s stifling. Like it or loathe it, flayed, deformed, dissected, crucified bodies (or parts of them) seem to be de rigueur-(mortis), and Hirst’s show plays a leading role. Maybe what we need is a bit of realism to feel alive, even if it is dead, and marinating in a tank. Read the full review
Yayoi Kusama: ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’
Tate Modern
Until 2 April 2023
On the post-lockdown London art scene, there seems to be a recurring theme: immersion. These include Ryoji Ikeda’s sensory ambush at 180 The Strand, and Es Devlin’s recent Forest for Change at Somerset House for London Design Biennale. But Tate Modern is hosting the piece of work that arguably redefined the role of immersion in contemporary art: Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’. The year-long show will comprise two of the artist’s acclaimed mirror room installations in a dizzying marriage of mirrors, light and water, which offers the illusion of limitless space. Also on view is The Universe as Seen from the Stairway to Heaven, 2021, Kusama's brand new 'peep in' sculpture, which has been created specifically for the show. At 92, Kusama remains a prolific force: the artist currently has simultaneous shows at Victoria Miro, London, the New York Botanical Garden, and a major retrospective at Gropius Bau in Berlin. She has also recently collaborated with brands such as Veuve Clicquot, which involved a striking sculptural intervention on the French Champagne house's premium cuvée, La Grande Dame.
Art exhibitions around the UK
Louise Bourgeois: ‘Drawing Intimacy’
Hauser & Wirth Somerset
Until 2 January 2023
Hauser & Wirth Somerset will unveil an intimate series of works from Louise Bourgeois’ private collection, consisting of plaster sculptures, paintings, drawings and works on paper seen for the first time. The excerpts from the late artist’s collection are largely taken from the final four years of her life, and in true form, are deeply, madly human.
‘Robert Indiana: Sculpture 1958-2018’
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Until 8 January 2023
Late sculptor Robert Indiana was long concerned with the American dream and all it stood for in times of political and social change. His renowned LOVE sculpture (1964) – still as contemporary as ever – welcomes YSP’s guests at the entrance of his exhibition, nodding to the underlying themes of equity and diversity in Indiana’s work. His claim that ‘numbers fill [his] life’, ‘more than love’, proves itself with his brightly coloured ONE through ZERO sculpture, additionally manifesting the repeated use of words and numbers throughout. These ten numbers additionally refer to the cyclical human stages of birth, death, and everything in between.
Writer: Saskia Koopman
