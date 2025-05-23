Gorillaz mark 25 years with an immersive new exhibition

To mark their 25th anniversary, British band Gorillaz have announced a new London exhibition, ‘House of Kong’, as well as four live performances.

The exhibition at Copper Box, set to run from 8 August to 3 September, promises an immersive tour through the history of the virtual band created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Delving into the world of singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle, the exhibition will span from the band’s debut single, ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’, released in 2000, through to the present day.

Gorillaz - House of Kong (Official Exhibition Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Ticket holders for the exhibition will be granted pre-sale access to the Copper Box Arena, where Gorillaz will perform four live shows, on 29 and 30 August, and 2 and 3 September. The events coincide with a new album, which Albarn has confirmed will be released this year, the first since 2023’s Cracker Island.

While few details have been released concerning what we can expect from the exhibition, the band promise a multisensory experience. They say: ‘Visitors to “House of Kong” will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world. A journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation and groundbreaking virtual ways since these four outsiders – Murdoc, 2D, drummer Russel and Noodle – first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of “Tomorrow Comes Today” in 2000. An exhibition like no other, “House of Kong” is an experience for the brave and bold.’

Get tickets at houseofkong.gorillaz.com