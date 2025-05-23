Gorillaz mark 25 years with an immersive new exhibition
Step into ‘House of Kong’, the virtual band’s exhibition coming to London’s Copper Box in August 2025 – watch the trailer and buy tickets
To mark their 25th anniversary, British band Gorillaz have announced a new London exhibition, ‘House of Kong’, as well as four live performances.
The exhibition at Copper Box, set to run from 8 August to 3 September, promises an immersive tour through the history of the virtual band created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Delving into the world of singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle, the exhibition will span from the band’s debut single, ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’, released in 2000, through to the present day.
Ticket holders for the exhibition will be granted pre-sale access to the Copper Box Arena, where Gorillaz will perform four live shows, on 29 and 30 August, and 2 and 3 September. The events coincide with a new album, which Albarn has confirmed will be released this year, the first since 2023’s Cracker Island.
While few details have been released concerning what we can expect from the exhibition, the band promise a multisensory experience. They say: ‘Visitors to “House of Kong” will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world. A journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation and groundbreaking virtual ways since these four outsiders – Murdoc, 2D, drummer Russel and Noodle – first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of “Tomorrow Comes Today” in 2000. An exhibition like no other, “House of Kong” is an experience for the brave and bold.’
Get tickets at houseofkong.gorillaz.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
A Japanese maple adds quaint charm to a crisp, white house in Sydney
Bellevue Hill, a white house by Mathieson Architects, is a calm retreat layered with minimalism and sophistication
-
Be transported to an illegal Acid House rave by the Barbican's new immersive experience
Virtual reality, DJ sets, record label takeovers – it's all at the Barbican through to August. Craig McLean gets out his glowsticks
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Experimental Marais: a lush homecoming for the hospitality force
Experimental Group returns to its Parisian roots, where it opened its founding bar, to launch its first-ever flagship hotel, designed by Tristan Auer