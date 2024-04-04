Toronto’s Rolex boutique wows with dynamic façade

The new Rolex boutique in Toronto has opened its doors, showcasing a dynamic, wavy façade courtesy of local architecture studio Partisans. The store design is as visually striking as it is architecturally ambitious, occupying the ground level of a modernist architecture high-rise on the city’s coveted shopping strip, Bloor Street.

(Image credit: Younes Bounhar)

Behind the wavy façade of the Rolex boutique in Toronto

Partisans, headed by Alex Josephson, is no stranger to experimental, eye-catching designs. The studio’s impressive Canvas House, also in Toronto, stands out in a similar way through its woven brick frontage. With this latest project for Rolex, the team used a CNC parametric composition that has been etched into the façade's limestone cladding (through an algorithmic design developed in collaboration with computational designer Arturo Tedeschi).

(Image credit: Younes Bounhar)

Making the most of cutting-edge, digital technologies, Partisans creates parallels through its design with its client's heritage in high-precision craft. The team write: 'Against the steel of the modernist high-rise, the digitally fabricated limestones – sculpted fluidly – offer a magnetic juxtaposition. Integrated down into the mullions of the storefront, the rhythm of the columns recalls the patterns of a watch’s band links.'

(Image credit: Younes Bounhar)

They continue: 'As the mullions trace down the exterior of the high-rise, they begin to slowly bend into subtle and graceful arcs that capture the essence between the existing structure and the distinctive Rolex geometries.'

(Image credit: Younes Bounhar)

Meanwhile, inside, clean, luxurious and minimalist surfaces serve as the perfect backdrop for the Rolex watches within the custom displays – at the same time, cleverly allowing for spaces that cater to a variety of different functions, spanning both public and private shopping experiences.

(Image credit: Younes Bounhar)

