Canvas House’s wavy brick façade stands out in its suburban Toronto context
Canvas House by Partisans brings a wavy brick façade to its sleepy Toronto suburban neighbourhood
Just by laying eyes on Canvas House, it is clear there's something special going on in this part of the sleepy Forest Hill neighbourhood of Toronto. The home's wavy brick façade brings a subtle, sculptural quality to the residential street – while inside, minimalist architecture interiors make for a perfect, elegant backdrop for the owners' extensive art collection. The house's creators, local architecture studio Partisans, drew on the massing of the surrounding Georgian houses to carve a square-ish dwelling featuring a distinctive, undulating skin.
Canvas House: behind the façade
The monochromatic, off-white patterns on Canvas House's façades create a playful juxtaposition to the period character and symmetry in the surrounding homes. The architects write: 'The rhythmic façade responds to function by swelling outward to form an overhang above the door and receding to allow light around the second-floor skylight. The movement within the masonry is unscripted yet arranged like the motions of a theatre drape, which is an ode to the client's background in theatre production.'
The design pushes modern masonry techniques to the limit, coming together to form randomised patterns made of a repeating unit of five bricks. The whole was inspired by painter Larry Poons' early works.
Inside, the building fabric becomes smoother, a white envelope bathed in light and shadow play throughout the day. Gentle curves in the volumes and features – such as the staircase, door handles and fireplace – bring subtle dynamism to the interior.
Elsewhere, clean white walls make for a gallery like feel where paintings can be hang and take centre stage. It all 'results in a calm, airy, contemplative interior, an apt home for a captivating contemporary art collection', the architects write.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Miami Art and Design Week 2023: the best fashion moments
The best crossover fashion moments at Miami Art and Design Week 2023, from Frank Gehry’s sculptural bag collection for Louis Vuitton to Fendi’s collaboration with cult collective Bless
By Jack Moss Published
-
Story MFG’s new perfume captures the scent of rain
Story MFG, the Brighton-based slow fashion brand, has released two evocative debut scents
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Comic book watches: from Mickey Mouse to Spiderman
Comic book watches, from brands such as Audemars Piguet, Oris, Ulysse Nardin and Reservoir, come with a ‘Pow!’ factor
By James Gurney Published
-
Discover Dyde House, a lesser known Arthur Erickson gem
Dyde House by modernist architect Arthur Erickson is celebrated in a new film, premiered in Canada
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
A retreat in Canada's Cherry Valley celebrates its idyllic green setting
Cherry Valley by StudioAC offers nature-inspired minimalism to a rural Canadian setting
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Liminal House is a balance of threshold moments in West Vancouver
Liminal House, a cantilevered concrete dwelling on the shores of West Vancouver designed by local firm McLeod Bovell, offers a series of threshold moments
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
White Rock is a minimalist Canadian retreat designed to be shared
White Rock by architect Omar Gandhi in Canada’s Gaspereau Valley is a holiday home designed as the ultimate retreat to be shared and to foster mental health
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Omer Arbel’s 75.9 house in Vancouver is timeless yet extraterrestrial
Bocci creative director Omer Arbel’s latest house, in the Canadian Pacific Northwest, makes use of columnar roof forms and the local landscape to create a hidden gem
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
Marine house on the west coast of Canada offers a serene collection of living spaces
Openspace Architecture’s Marine House is a meticulously crafted and unashamedly modern design that makes the most of its waterside site in West Vancouver
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Leaf is a feat of engineering and an ode to the Canadian Prairies
The Leaf in Winnipeg, Canada, is the first interactive horticultural attraction of its kind: a garden and greenhouse complex promoting a better understanding of how people can connect with plants
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Anya Moryoussef Architect, Canada: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023’s newest entry is Anya Moryoussef, joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios and representing Canada
By Ellie Stathaki Published