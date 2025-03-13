Smoke Lake Cabin is an off-grid hideaway only accessible by boat
This Canadian cabin is a modular and de-mountable residence, designed by Anya Moryoussef Architect (AMA) and nestled within Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario
Smoke Lake Cabin caters to the needs of an ever-more digitally led world, where the temptation to log out and go off-grid, whether for a short while or indefinitely, can be tempting. Importantly, this project by Anya Moryoussef Architect (AMA) balances remote living without compromising home comforts. Situated behind a curtain of leafy shadows, the cabin is a modular, demountable, off-grid cabin, also referred to in the region as a ‘bunkie.' Located in Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, the cabin nestles into the Canadian wilderness with understated charm.
Take a tour of Smoke Lake Cabin
The Toronto-based studio designed the 600-square foot cabin for their client, a landscape architect, who wanted the residence to reflect the natural landscape of the park and to minimise damage on the land. The reason for its easy disassembly is to respect the mandated twenty-year lease period, which stipulated the structure leaving no trace on the site after its expiration.
The materials of the cabin are a nod to the park itself. They include Douglas Fir plywood and timber for the main structure, and then playfully bend shadow and light to create the illusion of space within the cabin.
Constructing within the park is difficult as there are strict regulations to follow. This naturally provided a blueprint for AMA who then interpreted the colour, material, wall height and roof pitch creatively to fit the guidelines.
Another challenge for the architecture studio was access to the site, which is only accessible by boat as the building is perched on a steep hill. Therefore, the structure had to be made of lightweight materials and should be able to fit on a 15 square metre ferry to then be hauled onto the land.
When entering the cabin, a series of rooms unfold. A ramp guides guests up to an open-air platform with a screened porch, which leads to the living and sleeping areas. These are tucked away within the shelter of the trees.
Exploring indoor and outdoor relationships, the architecture studio continued to play with light and shadow to highlight the cabin’s raw materiality and create a sunlit trail to the open-air room. Echoing the nature of Algonquin Provincial Park, the cabin sits behind a vale of smoky fog and provides the perfect lookout point to watch the golden hues of the sunset in uninterrupted peace.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Salone exclusive: Enzo Mari’s ‘Boomerang’ desk flies back into production
Gebrüder Thonet Vienna brings a lesser-known, marvellous Mari creation back to life as part of its Salone del Mobile 2025 collection to be unveiled in April
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
You’ll soon be able to get a sneak peek inside Peter Zumthor’s LACMA expansion
But you’ll still have to wait another year for the grand opening
By Anna Fixsen Published
-
Unpacking A/W 2025’s best runway sets, which captured a mood of longing and escape
As fashion month concludes in Paris, Wallpaper* explores the most captivating show sets of the A/W 2025 season, from Daniel Lee’s escape to the countryside at Burberry, to a romantic rose-strewn runway at Ferragamo
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Ten contemporary homes that are pushing the boundaries of architecture
A new book detailing 59 visually intriguing and technologically impressive contemporary houses shines a light on how architecture is evolving
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Explore the Perry Estate, a lesser-known Arthur Erickson project in Canada
The Perry estate – a residence and studio built for sculptor Frank Perry and often visited by his friend Bill Reid – is now on the market in North Vancouver
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
A new lakeshore cottage in Ontario is a spectacular retreat set beneath angled zinc roofs
Family Cottage by Vokac Taylor mixes spatial gymnastics with respect for its rocky, forested waterside site
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
We zoom in on Ontario Place, Toronto’s lake-defying 1971 modernist showpiece
We look back at Ontario Place, Toronto’s striking 1971 showpiece and modernist marvel with an uncertain future
By Dave LeBlanc Published
-
This Canadian guest house is ‘silent but with more to say’
El Aleph is a new Canadian guest house by MacKay-Lyons Sweatapple, designed for seclusion and connection with nature, and a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 winner
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: celebrating architectural projects that restore, rebalance and renew
As we welcome 2025, the Wallpaper* Architecture Awards look back, and to the future, on how our attitudes change; and celebrate how nature, wellbeing and sustainability take centre stage
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The case of the Ontario Science Centre: a 20th-century architecture classic facing an uncertain future
The Ontario Science Centre by Raymond Moriyama is in danger; we look at the legacy and predicament of this 20th-century Toronto gem
By Dave LeBlanc Published
-
Year in review: the top 12 houses of 2024, picked by architecture director Ellie Stathaki
The top 12 houses of 2024 comprise our finest and most read residential posts of the year, compiled by Wallpaper* architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki
By Ellie Stathaki Published