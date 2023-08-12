Anya Moryoussef Architect, Canada: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023’s newest entry is Anya Moryoussef, joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios and representing Canada
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Toronto-based Anya Moryoussef joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual list of exciting emerging practices from across the globe. Her practice may be young, founded in 2016, but Moryoussef is an award-winning architect with over 15 years of experience. Here, we spotlight the studio's Craven Road Cottage, a residential extension in Toronto.
Who: Anya Moryoussef Architect
'Reinvention, specifically of typologies and the ideas they embody', make Anya Moryoussef's work stand out from the crowd, motivating her practice, she says. 'We grow so used to our homes, where we spend so much time, that we easily overlook the effect they have on us. We look to design spaces that feel alive by activating their latent potential, changing moods, atmospheres, and thereby the lives of the people inside them. The spaces we generate have a strong and immediate – I’d even say emotional – impact on the people who enter them, and this is the first step to reconsidering, rethinking, reimagining the way we live.'
The dynamic emerging architect has been leading her independent studio since 2016, prioritising 'the importance of emotional wellbeing, daily inspiration, intellectual provocation, and delight'. On top of her wealth of built work, despite her firm's young age, Moryoussef has already also scooped two Royal Architectural Institute of Canada medals, including the prestigious Emerging Architect Award for 2021. She draws inspiration from the practitioners around her, influenced by 'the women architects for whom I’ve worked and who I mentor. They led and continue to lead me to question what is given or assumed in the design field – creatively, pedagogically, professionally. Also, my mother, who taught me how to see beauty in the most unexpected places. The emotional minimalism of Eva Hesse’s work.'
What: Craven Road Cottage
Anya Moryoussef's case study shines a light on an often neglected typology – the humble worker's cottage. Set on Craven Road, Toronto, this project involved the complete reconstruction of an existing single-storey structure, 'originally built to house the working poor’. Through her design, the architect brings her own contemporary interpretation of the genre, opening up the space and introducing spatial generosity and visual connections throughout. Structural elements from the original build were retained, both to honour sustainable architecture principles and to reduce overall costs for the client.
The result is a home filled with light, calm and comfort. '[Our client] wanted a space where she would feel safe, at peace, and inspired,' Moryoussef writes. At Craven Road Cottage, minimalist architecture meets historic sensitivity and a sharp, 21st century acumen.
Why: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 23rd edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Congo, Ecuador, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mozambique, Pakistan, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, the USA and Vietnam, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Lost Lalanne classics up for sale at Sotheby’s
A series of Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne classics (think apples, donkeys and ginkgo leaves) have been discovered, hidden inside the late couple's workshop, and are up for sale by Sotheby’s on 4 October 2023
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
The evolution of Rabanne
Once known for its futuristic couture, 1960s-founded fashion house Rabanne is evolving under the creative direction of Julien Dossena, but remains true to its founder’s avant-garde legacy
By Jack Moss Published
-
Off-beat eco-lodge Sun Ranch opens in the Byron Bay hinterland
The 1970s-inspired Sun Ranch estate has been envisioned by a collective of friends from Australia’s fashion and hospitality scenes
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
Alberni by Kengo Kuma throws shapes in Vancouver
Alberni by Kengo Kuma is completed, showing off its highly crafted, wavy volume in Vancouver, Canada
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Veil House balances openness and seclusion in Winnipeg
A large steel screen shields Veil House, a striking private residence in Winnipeg, Canada, designed by local practice 5468796 Architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A British Columbia home takes its name from a series of striking roof forms
The Eaves House, a British Columbia home, creates a platform for spectacular views, combined with an unwinding interior that provides light, privacy and endless surprise
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Reigo & Bauer moves to the Canadian countryside
Architecture studio Reigo & Bauer has moved its headquarters from Toronto to the idyll of rural Ontario
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Flag House brings Brazilian modernism to Canada’s Whistler
Flag House, Canada, by Studio MK27 wins Best Ski Retreat at the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Camera House by Leckie Studio frames its natural environment
Camera House by Leckie Studio is a bespoke British Columbia retreat that's all about its context
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
British Columbia house immerses its occupants in the region’s evergreen forests
Openspace Architecture has designed this grand modernist retreat in the heart of Whistler, making the most of the spectacular natural landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This boxy house on the shores of Canada celebrates its site and makers
The Sandbox by Halifax-based Peter Braithwaite Studio, a boxy house in Canada’s New Brunswick, celebrates its site and makers
By Ellie Stathaki Published