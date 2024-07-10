Valencia House by Padovani Arquitetos cuts a striking figure in the Brazilian landscape
Valencia House is a sprawling new holiday retreat in the hills outside São Paulo that mixes the timeless forms of Brazilian modernism with expansive guest facilities
This magnificent Valencia House outside São Paulo is a vacation home designed by Padovani Arquitetos. Created to be low to the ground, the house nestles within the region's rolling hills, with the main living space raised up above the contours and presented as a pristine shutter-wrapped box.
Explore Valencia House by Padovani Arquitetos
The house has been designed for socialising with family and friends, set within a freshly landscaped plot with the various programmatic elements seamlessly following the contours of the site. In total, there are seven suites spread across 1,500 sq m, as well as an indoor pool and gymnasium, making Valencia House more akin to an exclusive private hotel.
‘The concept behind the design was strongly influenced by the initial sketch,’ the architects say. ‘This served as a solid foundation for the conception.’ By respecting the topography, the architects have used the slope of the site, creating a three-storey house that gives the impression of a single-storey pavilion.
This strategy also prioritises views across the valley, with the garden façade of the house stepping down through a series of verandas, terraces and pools. The landscaping, by Maria João d'Ore, has been carefully considered throughout, with mature palms and other indigenous planting screening and directing the view. This is an area where houses are set on large plots, so the alignments and vistas give the impression of a house alone in the landscape.
Padovani Arquitetos has chosen to draw on Brazil’s modernist architecture heritage with the design, especially through the use of materials like wood and stone. The upper pavilion combines vertical brise soleils with its long, linear façade, with timber cladding designed to patinate over time.
Interiors were completed by Suite Arquitetos and feature a host of contemporary furniture and lighting in a neutral palette that tones with the construction materials. The double-height main living space, ringed by a gallery, highlights the roof construction and views across all aspects of the site.
Lucas Padovani founded the studio in 2008, after studying and working in Spain. The firm has offices in Campinas and São Paulo.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
‘Air Play Moon Safari’ is an audio-visual, retro-futuristic experience
As the ‘Air Play Moon Safari’ tour is in full force across Europe, the USA and Mexico for the rest of 2024, we explore the design of the French band's White Box stage
By Simon Mills Published
-
This Kea island resort offers seclusion and sea views, just a short journey from Athens
The new One&Only Kea Island is an all-villa resort that delivers uninterrupted Aegean luxury in Greece’s Cyclades archipelago
By Imogen Green Published
-
Beauty brand 100mL has hacked the airport liquid limit
100mL is here to solve your airport woes one travel sized product at a time
By Mary Cleary Published
-
This contemporary Brazilian home lies low and takes in its countryside context
A Brazilian home by practice Jacobsen Arquitetura, MS Residence unites nature and contemporary architecture outside São Paulo
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Niemeyer’s modernism celebrated in Oscar Ibirapuera, an example of 21st-century São Paulo living
Perkins&Will completes Oscar Ibirapuera, next to Niemeyer’s modernist landmark park in São Paulo, Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Canopy House in Brazil is designed so ‘you can always hear the birds’
Canopy House is raised on concrete columns to offer treetop views of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest; a holiday home by Studio MK27 that is not only open plan, but open to the elements
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Brazilian Forest House injects art into a modernist-inspired, contemporary design
The Brazilian Forest House, designed in upstate São Paulo by FGMF, brings together nature and art
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Marcio Kogan’s Studio MK27 celebrated in this new monograph from Rizzoli
‘The Architecture of Studio MK27. Lights, camera, action’ is a richly illustrated journey through the evolution of this famed Brazilian architecture studio
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Brazil’s Casa Subtração contrasts dramatic concrete brutalism with openness
Casa Subtração by FGMF is defined by brutalist concrete and sharp angles that contrast with the green Brazilian landscape
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Arthur Casas’ Pacaembu House wins Best Urban Bolthole in Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
Pacaembu House by Arthur Casas is a São Paulo residence that feels like an idyllic escape
By Scott Mitchem Published
-
This Brazilian house uses concrete and wood to screen a sleek horizontal living space
The Brazilian house in Minas Gerais by Tetro Arquitetura is designed to elevate and simplify the art of one-level living
By Jonathan Bell Published