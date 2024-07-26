This Nova Lima apartment is a Brazilian family oasis with striking Minas Gerais views
A Nova Lima apartment designed by Jacobsen Arquitetura celebrates its long, natural Minas Gerais vistas
A Nova Lima apartment designed by Jacobsen Arquitetura brings together Brazilian minimalism, natural materials and long, striking vistas of the surrounding Minas Gerais state in a tour de force that becomes a warm, family urban oasis. The apartment interior design, a duplex residence right at the top of a high-rise, was cleverly crafted with a dual aspect – celebrating the urban sprawl on one side, and the region's winding mountain range and abundant nature on the other.
Step inside a Nova Lima apartment by Jacobsen Arquitetura
The complex's lower level features the main entrance and the home's entertaining and social spaces – centred on a flowing, generous al fresco living area, complete with its own swimming pool and strip glazing that offers panoramic views.
This large 'veranda' with tall, airy ceilings adds a connection to the outdoors, even at this height, while the living areas are protected from heat by wooden brise-soleils. A home office, a wine cellar and the kitchen, which connects with the dining room and the gourmet area, complete the living spaces.
A round, sculptural staircase connects the two floors but goes beyond being just a circulation tool. Its dramatic timber volume forms an interior centrepiece, highlighted further by the vertical brise-soleil slats that surround and elevate it with their verticality.
‘As the light passes through the gaps, rhythmic shadows dance throughout the day, constantly moving,' the architects write in their statement on the project.
The upper level contains the home's more private areas, including the principal bedroom suite, the children's suites, a playroom and a home cinema. A service area links directly to the floor below through its own, dedicated staircase that leads to the kitchen.
The furniture is composed of vintage and contemporary finds that blend Brazilian and Italian pieces. Designers such as Jorge Zalszupin, Claudia Moreira Salles and Roberto Lazzeroni, feature throughout.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Meanwhile, artwork by Vik Muniz, Daniel Senise and Laura Vinci dots the apartment – with a large tapestry by Norberto Nicola by the entrance setting the tone.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Commune’s sustainable personal care products look ‘quite unlike anything else’
Commune’s Somerset-made products stand out in the sustainable skincare crowd. Madeleine Rothery speaks with the brand’s co-founders Kate Neal and Rémi Paringaux
By Madeleine Rothery Published
-
‘Hedonistic and avant-garde’: Rabanne’s Julian Dossena on the legacy of the chainmail 1969 bag
Paco Rabanne’s 1969 chainmail handbag encapsulates the late designer’s futuristic, space-age style. Current creative director Julien Dossena tells Wallpaper* about the bag’s particular pleasures
By Jack Moss Published
-
Postcard from Paris: Olympic fever takes over the streets
On the eve of the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, our correspondent shares her views from the streets of the capital about how the event is impacting the urban landscape.
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Valencia House by Padovani Arquitetos cuts a striking figure in the Brazilian landscape
Valencia House is a sprawling new holiday retreat in the hills outside São Paulo that mixes the timeless forms of Brazilian modernism with expansive guest facilities
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This contemporary Brazilian home lies low and takes in its countryside context
A Brazilian home by practice Jacobsen Arquitetura, MS Residence unites nature and contemporary architecture outside São Paulo
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Niemeyer’s modernism celebrated in Oscar Ibirapuera, an example of 21st-century São Paulo living
Perkins&Will completes Oscar Ibirapuera, next to Niemeyer’s modernist landmark park in São Paulo, Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Canopy House in Brazil is designed so ‘you can always hear the birds’
Canopy House is raised on concrete columns to offer treetop views of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest; a holiday home by Studio MK27 that is not only open plan, but open to the elements
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Brazilian Forest House injects art into a modernist-inspired, contemporary design
The Brazilian Forest House, designed in upstate São Paulo by FGMF, brings together nature and art
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Marcio Kogan’s Studio MK27 celebrated in this new monograph from Rizzoli
‘The Architecture of Studio MK27. Lights, camera, action’ is a richly illustrated journey through the evolution of this famed Brazilian architecture studio
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Brazil’s Casa Subtração contrasts dramatic concrete brutalism with openness
Casa Subtração by FGMF is defined by brutalist concrete and sharp angles that contrast with the green Brazilian landscape
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Arthur Casas’ Pacaembu House wins Best Urban Bolthole in Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
Pacaembu House by Arthur Casas is a São Paulo residence that feels like an idyllic escape
By Scott Mitchem Published