This Nova Lima apartment is a Brazilian family oasis with striking Minas Gerais views

A Nova Lima apartment designed by Jacobsen Arquitetura brings together Brazilian minimalism, natural materials and long, striking vistas of the surrounding Minas Gerais state in a tour de force that becomes a warm, family urban oasis. The apartment interior design, a duplex residence right at the top of a high-rise, was cleverly crafted with a dual aspect – celebrating the urban sprawl on one side, and the region's winding mountain range and abundant nature on the other.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

Step inside a Nova Lima apartment by Jacobsen Arquitetura

The complex's lower level features the main entrance and the home's entertaining and social spaces – centred on a flowing, generous al fresco living area, complete with its own swimming pool and strip glazing that offers panoramic views.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

This large 'veranda' with tall, airy ceilings adds a connection to the outdoors, even at this height, while the living areas are protected from heat by wooden brise-soleils. A home office, a wine cellar and the kitchen, which connects with the dining room and the gourmet area, complete the living spaces.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

A round, sculptural staircase connects the two floors but goes beyond being just a circulation tool. Its dramatic timber volume forms an interior centrepiece, highlighted further by the vertical brise-soleil slats that surround and elevate it with their verticality.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

‘As the light passes through the gaps, rhythmic shadows dance throughout the day, constantly moving,' the architects write in their statement on the project.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

The upper level contains the home's more private areas, including the principal bedroom suite, the children's suites, a playroom and a home cinema. A service area links directly to the floor below through its own, dedicated staircase that leads to the kitchen.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

The furniture is composed of vintage and contemporary finds that blend Brazilian and Italian pieces. Designers such as Jorge Zalszupin, Claudia Moreira Salles and Roberto Lazzeroni, feature throughout.

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

Meanwhile, artwork by Vik Muniz, Daniel Senise and Laura Vinci dots the apartment – with a large tapestry by Norberto Nicola by the entrance setting the tone.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

jacobsenarquitetura.com