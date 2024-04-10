Downs House II inspires West Coast Modern campaign in Vancouver

The fate of a West Coast modernist architecture classic, Downs House II, hangs in the balance, as the structure nestles perched on a cliffside overlooking West Vancouver’s Garrow Bay.

The second home of the late, great Vancouver architect Barry Downs, it is now up for sale and unlike many of his other residential designs, is not protected by West Vancouver’s heritage register. In a competitive real estate market, this means the house at 6664 Marine Drive, listed at $4,598,000 and built in 1979, is in imminent danger of demolition.

(Image credit: the white space co.)

Downs House II: a Vancouver modernist gem

In a rare move, the realtor who has listed the Downs home has issued an urgent plea for an archi-phile with a preservationist bent to buy it.

'The survival rate of homes like these is very bleak,' says Trent Rodney, co-founder at West Coast Modern. 'Unless we are able to find a buyer who appreciates the architectural significance of this home more than the redevelopment value of the land, it is doomed to join the long list of west coast modern homes that have been lost to history.'

(Image credit: the white space co.)

According to West Coast Modern, an average of two West Coast modern homes a year are torn down. They estimate that, of the some-1,100 homes originally built during the height of West Coast midcentury modernism, only around 256 remain today.

(Image credit: the white space co.)

Indeed, the ghost of Arthur Mudry’s 1965 Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Beaton House, demolished in 2018, lurks nearby as a tragic reminder of what can happen when indifference and price-per-square-footage market value collide. Ditto for Downs’ contemporary, Arthur Erickson’s Graham House, which was taken down not far from here in 2007.

(Image credit: the white space co.)

But there’s still time to save the Downs House II – a place that, like its architect, exudes modesty and a strong sense of place. The 1,464 sq ft home sits on a half-acre waterfront lot, surrounded by trees and designed as a series of carefully orchestrated cross-axes that draw in mesmeric views of Howe Sound. It embraces rather than upstages its stunning natural environment.

(Image credit: the white space co.)

As Downs, who passed away in 2022, wrote in 1980 (Wood World Mag, Vol 8, 1980): 'Our primary aim was to design a house subservient to and in harmony with its magnificent setting. A bold site often requires BOLD forms, but in this case the building mass was fractured and stepped to conform with the rock benches and slopes. Our needs are pretty modest, and I somehow wanted the house to have a modest quality rather than compete with or dominate its site.'

(Image credit: the white space co.)

In many ways Downs used this house as a testing ground for his designs that form part of Vancouver’s civic architecture – from Canada Place to Yaletown. The preservation of his home will serve as a test of the city’s architectural mettle.

(Image credit: the white space co.)

westcoastmodern.ca