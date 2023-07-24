Nexus House caters to the Los Angeles lifestyle near Venice Beach

Nexus House by Woods + Dangaran is a Venice house perfect for the Los Angeles lifestyle

Nexus House exterior
(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

Nexus House is a residential oasis, set in the heart of the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Venice, California, its modern form peeking between trees on Shell Avenue, a stone's throw from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and adjacent to the historical walk streets. It is the brainchild of Los Angeles architecture studio Woods + Dangaran – the Wallpaper* USA 300 list practice behind highly acclaimed works such as Desert Palisades House in Palm Springs, and Carla Ridge in LA. The firm, led by Brett Woods and Joseph Dangaran, is a deft hand when it comes to designing the perfect Los Angeles house

Nexus House hero street facade

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica)

Nexus House by Woods + Dangaran

The property, spanning an impressively generous seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms, is currently on the market with Engel & Völkers Santa Monica – waiting to be snapped up by an architecture-savvy owner. It also includes 2,100 sq ft guest house and swathes of greenery on gardens and terraces, as this house was designed both to make the most of the pleasant LA climate, and for flexible living. 

Nexus House entrance

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica)

Artfully constructed by Saint Aignan Builders, the project features crisp detailing, lush finishes and materials, and generous ceiling heights – Louis Poulsen and Vibia lighting, well-crafted rift white oak cabinetry, radiant concrete floors, European oak, and top-of-the-line Miele appliances are among the offerings. 

Nexus House view from courtyard looking in

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica)

A 1,000 sq ft principal bedroom at the top is the piece de la resistance, offering expansive views out and two decked terraces for a seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Meanwhile, its en suite bathroom includes a free-standing tub, and a 55 sq ft marble shower, bringing a sense of opulence to the everyday.

Nexus House interior detail

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica)

Nexus House staircase

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica)

Nexus House view of terraces

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica)

Nexus House looking out

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Santa Monica)

woodsdangaran.com 

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

