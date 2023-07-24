Nexus House caters to the Los Angeles lifestyle near Venice Beach

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nexus House is a residential oasis, set in the heart of the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Venice, California, its modern form peeking between trees on Shell Avenue, a stone's throw from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and adjacent to the historical walk streets. It is the brainchild of Los Angeles architecture studio Woods + Dangaran – the Wallpaper* USA 300 list practice behind highly acclaimed works such as Desert Palisades House in Palm Springs, and Carla Ridge in LA. The firm, led by Brett Woods and Joseph Dangaran, is a deft hand when it comes to designing the perfect Los Angeles house.

Nexus House by Woods + Dangaran

The property, spanning an impressively generous seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms, is currently on the market with Engel & Völkers Santa Monica – waiting to be snapped up by an architecture-savvy owner. It also includes 2,100 sq ft guest house and swathes of greenery on gardens and terraces, as this house was designed both to make the most of the pleasant LA climate, and for flexible living.

Artfully constructed by Saint Aignan Builders, the project features crisp detailing, lush finishes and materials, and generous ceiling heights – Louis Poulsen and Vibia lighting, well-crafted rift white oak cabinetry, radiant concrete floors, European oak, and top-of-the-line Miele appliances are among the offerings.

A 1,000 sq ft principal bedroom at the top is the piece de la resistance, offering expansive views out and two decked terraces for a seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Meanwhile, its en suite bathroom includes a free-standing tub, and a 55 sq ft marble shower, bringing a sense of opulence to the everyday.

